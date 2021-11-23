Peter Pupping, guitar orchestra offer Christmas concert

Local master guitarist Peter Pupping and his Encinitas Guitar Orchestra offer new and classic Christmas favorites with 40 guitars at 7:30 pm Dec. 3 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas.

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform a Christmas Concert, with 40 guitars performing a presentation of new and classic Christmas at 7:30 pm Dec. 3 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour.

The orchestra will perform music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” Mykola Leontovych’s “Carol of the Bells,” Jehan Tabourot’s “Ding Dong Merrily,” Franz Gruber’s “Silent Night,” original music by Australian composer Richard Charlton, and adapation of Carnavaltio Taravi’s “Missa Criolla,” Gareth Koch’s “Rumba Flamenca,” Michael Hedges’ “Aerial Boundaries” and Celtic and Latin classics.

“Our Christmas and holiday music concert, that we perform every year or two, is

definitely our most popular with fans,” Pupping said. “This year’s concert will surely get

everyone in the mood to embrace the joy of the holiday season.”

The orchestra is comprised of 30 to 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced

levels, who learn classical guitar technique and ensemble skills under the supervision of Encinitas local

guitar master and teacher Peter Pupping. The orchestra is divided into four to eight

sections with multiple players on each part.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years.

Pupping has released many CDs as a soloist, duo projects and with the Peter Pupping Band.

The latest is “Jazz Bend,” a collection of music adding a jazz twist to contemporary rock

songs and famous jazz standards arranged by Pupping.

Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes

and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year and performs around North County.

For more information, including upcoming summer guitar workshops, visit the

encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760)

815-5616 or [email protected] A suggested donation of $12 will be accepted at the door.