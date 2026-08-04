Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on SR-76 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 31-year-old Hemet woman who was struck and killed by multiple vehicles on state Route 76 in Oceanside has been identified, authorities said.

Naidy Cruz was standing in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Santa Fe Avenue when she was struck by passing vehicles at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The drivers involved continued driving after the collision and left the scene.

Cruz died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are seeking witnesses who may have seen the collision.

Police are also attempting to identify at least two vehicles believed to have struck Cruz.