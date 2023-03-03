Palomar seeks interim board member

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Community College District Governing Board is seeking a provisional appointee to fill the Area 2 seat of former Board President Christian Garcia, who resigned effective Feb. 1, 2023, due to his appointment to the city of Escondido City Council.

Per Education Code § 5090 and 5091, the Governing Board must select the provisional trustee by April 3, the 60th day after the receipt of Garcia’s resignation, otherwise a special election will be held. The provisional trustee and will hold office until the next regularly scheduled election of Governing Board members on Nov. 5, 2024.

To be considered for the appointment, candidates must provide a completed application, available on the Palomar.edu website, and an optional one-page letter of interest addressed to the Governing Board. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. March 17, 2023.

Candidates must be a registered voter and reside in Area 2, which includes, but is not limited to communities within the cities of Escondido and San Marcos.

Interviews are scheduled to be held during a public special board meeting on March 21, 2023. If an appointment is agreed upon, the appointee will take the oath of office at the meeting on March 21.

“The Governing Board of Palomar College is committed to providing continuity of leadership and will move to fill this vacancy with the most qualified candidate until the voters of our district’s Area 2 can elect their next representative in November 2024,” said Governing Board Vice President Roberto Rodriguez.

“The College is in good hands with four dedicated Governing Board members, and we are taking all of the necessary measures to ensure Area 2 continues to be represented,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey.