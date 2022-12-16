Padres to name Caroline Perry next COO

REGION — The San Diego Padres are preparing to announce the promotion of Caroline Perry to chief operating officer in early 2023, according to sources familiar with the situation.

When contacted about the developments in the team’s front office, the Padres declined to comment on the record.

Once the deal is finalized, Perry, currently the team’s executive vice president of business administration and general counsel, will become the third-highest-ranking woman in a Major League Baseball club.

Perry’s promotion comes after several women have recently assumed high-profile roles in teams across the league. Catie Griggs was named the Seattle Mariners’ president of business operations in July 2021, becoming the first woman to hold a top executive position with an MLB team.

In November, Caroline O’Connor was promoted to president of business operations of the Miami Marlins. The Marlins also hired Kim Ng as their general manager in 2020.

Perry has been with the Padres for 11 seasons overseeing the organization’s legal, accounting and public affairs departments. She also helped negotiate the team’s sale to current owner Peter Seidler and the team’s development of Tailgate Park and the All-Star Game in 2016.

Perry will be third in command in the Padres’ front office behind CEO Erik Greupner, of Carlsbad, and A.J. Preller, the team’s president of baseball operations and general manager.

Before joining the Padres, Perry was a corporate attorney for Davis Polk 7 Wardwell in the Bay Area and Cravath Swaine & Moore in New York. Perry also worked as an account management associate for BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Perry is a San Diego native with a bachelor’s degree in human biology from Stanford University and a law degree from Columbia University.

