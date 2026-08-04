Officials clear homeless encampment in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO — Law enforcement officers cleared a large homeless encampment in the Escondido area last week, arresting five people and towing six vehicles, authorities said.

The July 29 operation was conducted by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Assistance Resource Team and officers with the Escondido Police Department’s Community Enhancement Bureau.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation followed ongoing community complaints about unauthorized encampments and public nuisance issues. The encampment was located in both the city of Escondido and the unincorporated community of Harmony Grove.

Authorities said deputies and officers had previously contacted people staying at the encampment and offered resources, including shelter, mental health services and substance abuse treatment. They also warned individuals that camping on private property was prohibited.

During the operation, officers arrested five people on suspicion of illegal lodging, outstanding warrants and providing false identification.

Six vehicles were also towed in response to community concerns about trash and debris associated with vehicles parked in a residential neighborhood.

The Escondido Public Works Department removed multiple truckloads of trash and debris from the site, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office said it remains committed to balancing outreach with enforcement by connecting people experiencing homelessness with available services while addressing criminal activity that affects public safety.