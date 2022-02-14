Officer seeks witnesses to serious-injury traffic collision

CARLSBAD — On Feb. 11, Carlsbad Police responded to a call of a traffic collision, leaving a 74-year-old, male bicyclist unconscious in the northbound lanes of El Camino Real.

The accident took place just south of Hosp Way at about 1:16 p.m. and investigators are seeking any witnesses to the incident as they work to determine the cause of the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered to be a factor in the collision. However, anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Carlsbad Police Department. Contact Officer Adam Bentley at (760) 931-2288 or [email protected].

The identity of the injured cyclist is being withheld pending notification of family.