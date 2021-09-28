Oceanside starts Phase II beachfront planning

OCEANSIDE — The Beachfront Feasibility Study Phase II has begun for potential improvements to the Junior Seau beach community center, Junior Seau Pier amphitheater/ bandshell, and the plaza and public spaces in between.

Community engagement is a significant component of the study and the city of Oceanside is encouraging public input. Public meetings are scheduled throughout October and again in August, to provide input on opportunities, issues and concerns related to the study area.

October meetings, held in the Carlsbad City Council chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, will include:

The first Public Outreach Meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway. See more information and a calendar of meeting times at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/eng/news/beachimprov2/default.asp.

The city’s waterfront area is an incredibly valuable public resource and the need to enhance the beachfront area has been an ongoing city goal for a number of years. During the past several years, the city government has taken significant actions to upgrade the area which includes the Tyson Street, Sportsfisher Drive, and Breakwater Way restroom improvement projects. Currently Phase I of the Beachfront Improvement Project is under construction. In May 2020, City Council authorized staff to proceed with the Beachfront Improvement Feasibility Study – Phase II.