Oceanside seeks comment on housing element draft

OCEANSIDE — Do you have ideas or concerns About Oceanside’s newest Housing Element? The city of Oceanside’s draft Revised Housing Element (2021-2029) is now available for public review.

The Housing Element (2021-2029) was initially adopted by the City Council on June 16, 2021. In response to the California Department of Housing and Community Development Department’s compliance letter dated June 1, 2021, the city has prepared revisions to the adopted Housing Element and intends to resubmit to HCD for a 60-day compliance review. Upon review and approval by HCD, the Revised Housing Element will be considered by the council for re-adoption.

Revisions to the Housing Element are necessary to comply with state housing law and will primarily focus on satisfying Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) requirements as required by Assembly Bill 686. The bill modified existing housing element program requirements for fair housing to now include actions that promote AFFH. AFFH is defined as taking meaningful actions that, taken together, address significant disparities in housing needs and in access to opportunity, replacing segregated living patterns with truly integrated and balanced living patterns, transforming racially and ethnically concentrated areas of poverty into areas of opportunity, and fostering and maintaining compliance with civil rights and fair housing laws.

The draft of the Revised Housing Element and additional information regarding the Housing Element Update is available at ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/general.asp.