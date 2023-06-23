Oceanside police shoot, kill homicide suspect after pursuit

OCEANSIDE — A homicide suspect was shot to death by police early today after a lengthy vehicle pursuit, the Oceanside Police Department said.

At 11:57 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a felony disturbance and when they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 34-year-old woman, according to OPD PIO Jennifer Atenza.

Riverside County officers caught up with the homicide suspect’s vehicle and engaged in a lengthy pursuit on multiple North County freeways, Atenza said. OPD officers took over the pursuit when he returned to Oceanside.

A spike strip on an Oceanside street was used to stop the suspect. He pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center, got out of his vehicle, and fired at police, who returned fire, killing the 28-year-old suspect, Atenza said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

No law enforcement officers were injured, Atenza said.

OPD was investigating the killing and the San Diego Police Department was investigating the shooting death of the suspect.