The Coast News Group
Oceanside Police Det. Mark Theriot etches a vehicle's license plate number into its catalytic converter during an anti-theft event on March 12at Len's Auto Body in Oceanside.
Oceanside Police Det. Mark Theriot etches a vehicle's license plate number into its catalytic converter during an anti-theft event on March 12 at Len's Auto Body in Oceanside. Photo by Samantha Nelson
CitiesCrimeCrimeNewsOceansideRegion

Oceanside PD offers catalytic converter theft tips

by Coast News wire services324

OCEANSIDE — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts in Oceanside and throughout San Diego County, the Oceanside Police Department issued a series of tips this week for residents to prevent such crimes.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from internal combustion engines into less-toxic pollutants. The rhodium, palladium and platinum precious metals used in converters are valuable. Rhodium can sell for $20,000 per ounce, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Police suggested residents help deter thefts by taking steps such as:

— Park in a garage or well-lit area if a garage is not available.

— Have your catalytic converter welded to your car.

— Park near building entrances or in high-traffic areas.

— Calibrate your vehicle security system to detect vibration.

— Purchase cameras that clearly capture where you park.

— Purchase a security device for your catalytic converter. Cat Strap and Cat Clamp devices both cost less than $200.

— Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Catalytic converter thefts are expected to grow by 30% over the next two years, police said.

Vehicles generally targeted by catalytic converter thieves include Honda Fit (Jazz), Toyota Prius, Toyota Corolla (Auris), Lexus RX, Toyota Coma, Ford F150-F550, Ferrari F430, Dodge 2500 and Kia Sedona.

Police said services and products are widely available on the market to secure and deter converter thefts, and residents were urged to talk to a mechanic about what is best for your vehicle.

Those victimized by catalytic converter thefts can report the crime to Oceanside PD at 760-435-4911 to file a police report.

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment