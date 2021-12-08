Oceanside hosts water experts from Denmark

From left, Cari Dale, Oceanside water utilities director, is joined by Minister for the Environment of Denmark Lea Wermelin when the city of Oceanside welcomed Danish water technology experts Nov. 30 at the Oceanside San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility in the Pure Water Oceanside. The group celebrated the signing of the California-Denmark agreement for water sector collaboration on Water Technology Day 2021. The memorandum of understanding is between the Danish Water Technology Alliance and the San Diego Regional Water Tech Alliance.