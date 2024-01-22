Nutritionist to host educational tours at Cardiff Farmer’s Market

The Cardiff Farmer’s Market is set to host a special event on Jan. 27 featuring integrative nutritionist Francesca Orlando.

Orlando, founder of Healthful Living San Diego, will lead educational tours to help attendees make healthier and budget-friendly choices while shopping at the local farmer’s market.

The tours, starting at 11 a.m. from the Cardiff 101 information booth, will cover selecting seasonal and local produce, understanding the benefits of supporting local agriculture, and making informed choices for better health and economic well-being.

Participants will receive a complimentary Cardiff Farmer’s Market tote bag promoting sustainable shopping.

Francesca will also engage attendees on topics like the impact of agriculture on nutrition, the role of local farmers’ markets in community health, and essential questions for informed shopping.

Additionally, a collaboration with MiraCosta College will provide information on nutrition certificates and courses, along with support services for Cal Fresh and EBT registration.

To join, visit the Cardiff 101 information booth during market hours for tours at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. No pre-registration is required.