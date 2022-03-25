Vista Women’s Club make ‘Busy Bags’ for Operation HOPE

NORTH COUNTY — North County families with children who are quarantined and restricted to their rooms will delight in “Busy Bags” of activities prepared by members of The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC recently. The bags are filled with puzzles, books, playing cards, food treats, and toiletries to help children make it through their time in quarantine. Items to fill the 53 Busy Bags were donated by club members.

Operation HOPE provides housing and training for homeless families and single women.

This project focused on the families who were quarantined for COVID – which requires 10 days of isolation. Parents were exposed at their jobs, their children were exposed at school, and with the shelter’s strict testing protocols, families had to isolate. So … what’s a mom to do in her room for 10 days with her kids? with a toddler?

After hearing from the shelter’s director of development in January, and about their specific needs, we collected donations from our club members and businesses for two months.

“Every time we posted the announcement, members donated again,” said the club president. “Our club members met outdoors on a sunny day, wearing smiles and no masks. They unloaded six boxes full of donations from the back of the car, sorted and laid the array of donations out on the tables.

Then whoosh! Those donated items just flew off the tables: puzzles, books, playing cards, hair bands, toothbrushes, hotel toiletries, hot cocoa, noodle soup … and a few big-format coloring books.”

Within 30 minutes members packed the donations into bags and the back of the car was full again.

Six boxes of donations became six boxes of filled bags. A member shared that this project “made me feel more connected to the community and very warmly welcomed by WCV ladies.”

Delivery to the shelter of 53 Buzzing Busy Bags of treats was an occasion for more smiles. “They loved them!” reported the club President. All are welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Vista, now meeting in person each month. The next club meeting will be April 13. Contact [email protected] for meeting dates and membership information.