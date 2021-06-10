North County enhancements, upcoming virtual open houses

The Caltrans and SANDAG North Coast Corridor project anticipate breaking ground on the final portion of Phase I, referred to as Build NCC, this summer.

This highly anticipated project, known as Segment 4, will extend one HOV/Carpool Lane in each direction of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Palomar Airport Road in the City of Carlsbad and State Route 78 (SR 78) in the City of Oceanside. Segment 4 is expected to be complete by 2023.

To prepare for the groundbreaking, the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC construction team invites residents, business owners, and the community to attend Segment 4 Virtual Open House on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. via Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87303258825.

The Segment 4 Virtual Open House will cover the planned highway improvements, what to expect during construction, and the available alternate transportation options and commuting resources in place during construction.

Those in attendance can also hear more about the Build NCC project overall, including the double-tracking of coastal rail lines, the addition of new bike/pedestrian connections, and the restoration of the region’s coastal habitat. Spanish language interpretation and the ability to ask project-related questions will be available to open house participants.

The Build NCC program aligns with the vision for developing a transformative transportation system in the San Diego region through SANDAG’s 2021 Regional Plan. The 2021 Regional Plan is the long-term blueprint for transportation in the San Diego region that seeks to meet state and federal regulatory requirements for air quality and climate change, address traffic congestion, and expand equitable access to jobs, higher education, healthcare, and other community resources.

Build NCC aligns with this vision through its set of transportation, environmental, and coastal access projects. The goals of Build NCC are to improve the quality of life for residents, create a stronger local and regional economy for the future, and enhance the north San Diego County coastal environment.

On Friday, May 28, the SANDAG Board of Directors released the draft 2021 Regional Plan for public comment. You can view the draft by visiting SDForward.com.

Throughout June, SANDAG will be hosting a series of informational virtual events for the public to learn more and provide feedback on the draft 2021 Regional Plan.

Each event will feature a presentation on the key subregional elements of the draft 2021 Regional Plan and provide the opportunity for residents to participate in public comment.

To participate in these events, go to SDForward.com.

For more information on the Build NCC Project, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, email [email protected], or call 844-NCC-0050.

For more information on the 2021 Regional Plan, please visit SDForward.com, email [email protected] or call (619) 699-1900.