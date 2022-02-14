North County bobsledders make Olympic history

REGION — Two world-class athletes with ties to North County San Diego continue to break new ground in the world of women’s bobsledding.

Carlsbad resident Kaillie Humphries and Oceanside native Elana Meyers Taylor finished 1-2 for Team USA in the Olympic debut of the women’s monobob on Monday in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

The win for both Olympians makes them the first women to win a bobsled medal at four consecutive Olympic Games, according to ESPN.

Humphries won gold after finishing with a 1.54-second lead over Meyers Taylor after a total of four runs over the weekend.

A recently naturalized U.S. citizen, Humphries became the first woman to win three gold medals in bobsledding and the first Olympian to win gold for both Canada and USA.

“This is for USA, honestly,” Humphries told NBC. “Thank you, guys, for supporting me, backing me. This team has been absolutely incredible. I am so honored to bring back the gold medal to the United States of America.”

As a Canadian, Humphries won Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 in the two-woman bobsled event. But after leaving Bobsleigh Canada over allegations of an abusive coaching environment, Humphries is all-in for Team USA, waving the American flag and chanting “U-S-A” as she crossed the finish line.

Meyers Taylor, who was born in Oceanside but raised in Georgia, overcame COVID-19 and a week of isolation shortly after arriving in China for the Olympic Games to win a silver medal in the monobob behind Humphries.

“Not too bad for a 37-year-old mom, you know,” Meyers Taylor told ESPN after the first day. “I’m the oldest driver in the competition and the only one coming off a pregnancy, so I’m very excited about the starts.”

Before heading to Beijing, Meyers Taylor was named the overall winner of this year’s International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup circuit in the two-woman bobsled event for the second time in her career. Meyers Taylor is also a two-time world champion and has won the BMW IBSF World Cup 19 times.

The four-time Olympian has previously won a bronze medal in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and silver medals in the Winter Games at Sochi and Pyeonchang (2014, 2018). Meyers Taylor, 37, is married to U.S. bobsledder Nicholas Taylor and she took off an entire season to give birth to their son, Nico, in Feb. 2020.

“This is better than gold,” Meyers Taylor told MSN. “This is definitely the most difficult medal I’ve ever earned. It’s definitely been the hardest journey to get here. So, this is the most special, by far, and I am so excited to take it back to my son.”

Both Humphries and Meyers Taylor have pushed the International Olympic Committee for years to include a second bobsled event for women in the Winter Games. In a victory, the committee agreed to add the women’s monobob event starting in Beijing.

Humphries and Meyers Taylor both have a shot at taking home a fourth gold medal in the two-person bobsled event later this week.

In another notable performance with a North County connection, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVI for the second time in franchise history. The Rams’ roster and coaching staff include several North County stars, including Terrell Burgess (San Marcos High), Rams offensive coordinator and newly-hired Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell (La Costa Canyon HS) and Escondido resident Eric Weddle, who was lured from retirement by the Rams.