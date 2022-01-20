NFL playoffs got me thinking about …

* The NFL referees — getting worse by the game.

* The Buffalo Bills, who set a record by being the only team in NFL history to not have a FG attempt, punt or turnover in a playoff game.

* The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.

* The Kansas City Chiefs running out of fireworks.

* The Cincinnati Bengals winning their first playoff game since 1991.

* The Rooney Rule: Only one African American head coach after two were fired last week.

* The NFL officiating crew in the Raiders-Bengals game that had a bad no-call that hurt the Raiders.

* Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for costing his team a playoff spot with his idiotic timeout.

* The Steelers’ dreadful offense.

* The sex toy that was thrown on the field during the Patriots-Bills game.

* Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones whenever he opens his mouth.

* The Houston Texans for the way they handled the firing of head coach David Culley.

* Dean Spanos, owner of Chargers, for coming down to the field against the Raiders when the score was tied … only to lose.

* Bengals head coach Zac Taylor giving a game ball to a sports bar in Cincinnati.

* Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen flying like a bird.

* The Philadelphia Eagles wondering what they do next.

* The Steelers wondering what they do now that Big Ben is gone.

* Bill Belichick’s worst three career defeats — 31, 30 and 29 points — all against the Buffalo Bills.

* The NFC East identity problem.

* Miami, Houston, Chicago, Jacksonville, New York Giants, Minnesota all looking for new leaders.

* AFC Final 4: Tennessee, Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati.

* NFC Final 4: Green Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, San Francisco.