NFL playoffs got me thinking about …

by Felix Taverna16

* The NFL referees — getting worse by the game.

* The Buffalo Bills, who set a record by being the only team in NFL history to not have a FG attempt, punt or turnover in a playoff game.

* The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.

* The Kansas City Chiefs running out of fireworks.

* The Cincinnati Bengals winning their first playoff game since 1991.

* The Rooney Rule: Only one African American head coach after two were fired last week.

* The NFL officiating crew in the Raiders-Bengals game that had a bad no-call that hurt the Raiders.

* Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for costing his team a playoff spot with his idiotic timeout.

* The Steelers’ dreadful offense.

* The sex toy that was thrown on the field during the Patriots-Bills game.

* Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones whenever he opens his mouth.

* The Houston Texans for the way they handled the firing of head coach David Culley.

* Dean Spanos, owner of Chargers, for coming down to the field against the Raiders when the score was tied … only to lose.

* Bengals head coach Zac Taylor giving a game ball to a sports bar in Cincinnati.

* Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen flying like a bird.

* The Philadelphia Eagles wondering what they do next.

* The Steelers wondering what they do now that Big Ben is gone.

* Bill Belichick’s worst three career defeats — 31, 30 and 29 points — all against the Buffalo Bills.

* The NFC East identity problem.

* Miami, Houston, Chicago, Jacksonville, New York Giants, Minnesota all looking for new leaders.

* AFC Final 4: Tennessee, Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati.

* NFC Final 4:  Green Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay, San Francisco.

Felix Taverna is a columnist and radio talk show host covering an array of topics, including sports, horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack, entertainment, music, restaurants, bars and promoting North County communities and lifestyles. Email tips and story ideas to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @felixtaverna.

