New members for Water Authority

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors welcomed seven new members from across the region at its first regular meeting Jan. 26.

Each of the Water Authority’s 24 retail member agencies are represented by at least one member of the 36-member board of directors, which sets the Water Authority’s strategic direction. The Water Authority provides wholesale water supplies that sustains 3.3 million people and a $268 billion regional economy, in coordination with its member agencies.

“Our new directors bring qualifications and experience that will expand our capacity and provide diverse perspectives about the complex issues we face,” said Water Authority Board Chair Mel Katz. “We will all benefit from these experienced leaders who have proven skills in a wide variety of business and public agencies.”

New Water Authority board members are:

-Teresa Acosta, Carlsbad city councilmember, representing Carlsbad Municipal Water District – Water Authority committees: Administrative and Finance, Water Planning and Environmental

-Clint Baze, Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District general manager, representing Rincon Del Diablo MWD – Water Authority committees: Administrative and Finance, Water Planning and Environmental

-Steve Castaneda, South Bay Irrigation District board member, representing South Bay Irrigation District – Water Authority committees: Engineering and Operations, Imported Water

-Lindsay Leahy, Oceanside Water Utilities director, representing city of Oceanside – Water Authority committees: Legislation and Public Outreach, Water Planning and Environmental

-Joy Lyndes, city of Encinitas councilmember and deputy mayor, representing San Dieguito Water District – Water Authority committees: Legislation and Public Outreach, Water Planning and Environmental

-Kyle Swanson, Padre Dam Municipal Water District CEO/general manager, representing Padre Dam MWD – Water Authority committees: Administrative and Finance, Legislation and Public Outreach

-Ditas Yamane, National City councilmember, representing National City – Water Authority committees: Engineering and Operations, Water Planning and Environmental

The Board generally holds its regular meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month, with special workshops and other meetings as needed. Board members serve on committees and special work groups and are also appointed to represent the Water Authority on the boards or committees of other agencies and government organizations.

The public is invited to attend monthly meetings and to comment on agenda items or other matters before the Board. To learn more about Water Authority Board members and meetings, go to sdcwa.org/about-us/board-of-directors/.