New inductees to 2022 OHS hall of fame

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside High School Foundation will present an OHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Oceanside High School Performing Arts Center. The public is welcome to attend and a complementary lunch will follow.
Skyler Garrahy, OHS principal, will announce the 2022 inductees, who include:
- Eileen (Greer) Frazier, Class of 1988 for Academics. Frazier returned to OHS where she taught math for nine years. She then held district administrative positions including dean, vice principal and curriculum coordinator and is the current principal at El Camino High School.
- Leaf “Eric” Leif, Class of 1970 for Academics. Leaf worked in Oceanside Unified School District as a speech pathologist and has practiced neuropsychology for more than 35 years, supporting individuals with traumatic brain injury.
- Roberta Millman-Ide, Class of 1976 for Arts. Millman-Ide worked as an advertising art director, started her own graphic/advertising design company and was inducted into the National Association of Women Artists.
- Arthur Lee Guetterman, Class of 1977 for Athletics. Guetterman played baseball for OHS, played college ball and was in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners New York Yankees, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. He then founded and runs Crossroads Christian Academy.
- David M. Meyer, Class of 1974 for Business. Meyer was active in multiple sports at OHS. While working for Morey Boogie in Oceanside, he earned a law degree and practiced sports law. He became general counsel for Upper Deck, then opened his own law firm.
- Molly (Hatter) Barron, Class of 1969 for Community Service. Barron first taught five grades in a two-room schoolhouse on Palomar Mountain. Her husband then became a college president, and there Barron developed programs focused on women in philanthropy and procured endowments, and was involved with a multitude of philanthropies.
- Kerry (Abbott) Kukoyi, Class of 1975 for Public Service. Kukoyi earned the “Distinguished Performance and the Promise of Future Success and Service to Society while at OHS, then a psychology master’s degree. Kukoyi served as a school psychologist for 41 years.