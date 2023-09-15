Neighborhood Healthcare breaks fundraising records at annual gala

ESCONDIDO — Neighborhood Healthcare, a regional Federally Qualified Health Center providing a wide range of medical, dental, and behavioral health services, broke all records at its recent fundraising gala by raising nearly $540,000.

The contributions raised at the Sept. 9 event will support the creation of a Mobile Dental Health Center for children in North San Diego County.

“We’re grateful for the continued support we received from so many organizations and generous individuals,” said Dr. Rakesh Patel, CEO of Neighborhood Healthcare. “This event exceeded all expectations and demonstrated how communities could rally around each other. Now more than ever, our mission to provide quality, comprehensive, compassionate care to everyone, including children, regardless of circumstances, is greatly needed.”

The casino-themed fundraising gala included music, interactive silent and live auctions, and touching messages from those that Neighborhood Healthcare has helped. The nonprofit also honored one of its long-standing supporters, Julie Ngo, with its annual Servant Leader Award, for her years of support for Neighborhood Healthcare.

“This event went a long way in helping us expand our pediatric Mobile Dental Health Center initiatives,” said Tina Pope, director of external affairs for Neighborhood Healthcare. “Our first Mobile Dental Health Center began operating in two School Districts in Riverside County last December. It now sees a full schedule of children, Monday through Friday. As we continue to grow, we will seek expansion of this vital and important service for children in all the communities we serve.”