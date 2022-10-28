Carlsbad Music Festival Nov. 5

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Music Festival returns for its 18th year from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea and is led by new managing director, Ahmed Dents.

The outdoor festival will feature headliner Monophonics, the psychedelic soul, six-member band with lead singer Kelly Finnigan. In addition, there will be five local San Diego bands presented: Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub, and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. Carlsbad Music Festival was founded in 2003 by musician and former artistic director, Matt McBane.

Dents, who also serves as the associate artistic director at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad which will open in December 2022, stated, “It is an honor to be working in Carlsbad and deeply involved in the music and arts scene here.”

Dents continued, “I am very excited for the return of the festival this year. I look forward to seeing the smiling faces of all the attendees come together and enjoy the ‘adventurous music by the beach’ with this year’s outstanding lineup of artists.”

Also joining the music festival behind the scenes is music industry talent buyer, Steve Kader. “I’ve been a fan of the festival and its eclectic and innovative programming for many years, I’m happy to be on board,” stated Kader.

Current Carlsbad Music Festival board of directors president, Bryan Meathe, commented, “Carlsbad Music Festival has been a treasured and integral part of the vibrant Carlsbad Village arts and cultural landscape for 18 years. We look forward to its continued growth and momentum through more frequent live opportunities and engaging community outreach.”

The Carlsbad Music Festival line-up schedule includes:

— Son of Kane (Blues) 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Chunky Hustle Brass Band (New Orleans Brass Band)

2:15 to 3 p.m.

2:15 to 3 p.m. Whitney Shay (Blues) 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

— Mitchum Yacoub (Afrobeat) 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

— Sabrosas Latin Orquesta (Salsa) 6 to 7 p.m.

— Headliner Monophonics (Psychedelic soul) 7:30 to 9 p.m.

There will be a VIP Lounge, beer garden, and food trucks available on site with admission.

Tickets at carlsbadmusicfestival.org are $35 general admission, $125 VIP includes complimentary snacks, beverages, viewing balcony, private restrooms and $150 VIP w/reserved parking. Children 12 and under are free admission (each child must have ticket).



