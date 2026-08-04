Motorist arrested after alleged road-rage stabbing in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people and stabbing one of them following a traffic collision Sunday evening on a freeway offramp in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred shortly after 7 p.m. after two pickup trucks collided on the connector from northbound Interstate 5 to Tamarack Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Orlando Query Chavez allegedly struck a 22-year-old woman and stabbed a 27-year-old man while the two victims were seated inside their Chevrolet Silverado. Chavez then allegedly got back into his Chevrolet Colorado and drove away.

Oceanside police later located Chavez and his vehicle and took him into custody.

Chavez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of assault and attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending his arraignment Wednesday afternoon.