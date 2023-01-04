More rain expected across region as new storm arrives

REGION — A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into Thursday followed by much heavier downpours.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations for areas farther south,” according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the rain, with a wind advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County mountains, and from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for coastal and valley areas.

Mountain areas are expected to see winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph. Winds in other areas will likely range from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, according to the NWS.

“The next storm system, in the midst of a very active weather pattern across the western United States, will begin to impact Southern California Wednesday evening,” according to the NWS. “A compact upper low will approach the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, with a large, sweeping front quickly moving down the California coast. The system will weaken as it approaches Southern California, though widespread moderate to locally heavy rain will be possible on Thursday.”

High surf warnings are in effect in San Diego coastal areas until 6 p.m. Friday and a coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously large breaking waves from 10 to 16 feet are expected during the high surf warning, according to the NWS. Minor coastal flooding is also expected.

Things should dry out Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming slightly, however more precipitation is possible in the region by late Saturday night into Sunday.

With the rain, health officials again warned people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

Temperatures are expected to be cool throughout the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s in most areas.