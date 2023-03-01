Mister Toledo paints new mural

CARLSBAD — Daniel, aka “Mister Toledo,” is painting his first mural of 2023 on the iconic Carlsbad Art Wall in downtown Carlsbad. Mister Toledo will create the 32nd mural to appear on the wall on the east side of 377 Carlsbad Village Drive, curated since 2015 by Bryan Snyder of Snyder Art.

Hampered just a bit by rain and less than ideal weather conditions, Mister Toledo will be back Saturday, March 4 to deliver the finishing touches. Come meet this LA-based artist as he brings to life his Mexican heritage in a colorful, inspirational art mural.