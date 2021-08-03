MiraCosta offers tech trade training

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute will receive $3.5 million for a Cooperative Education Reskilling and Training Pilot Program. Funds will be used to support short-term programs offering disadvantaged and unemployed adults the opportunity to reskill while gaining on-the-job experience through paid internships.

The Cooperative Education Reskilling and Training Pilot Program will offer several not-for-credit programs to include engineer technician, machinist technology, unmanned systems, welding, biomedical equipment technician and craft brewing technician, to name a few, that can be completed in 3 to 6 months.

“By offering students the chance to take accelerated work training and internship courses, this program will help folks in our region gain the qualifications they need to compete for well-paying jobs, make career pivots and more,” said California Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath. “With our economy in a period of transition, many Californians are in need of a whole different set of skills to break into lucrative industries and get ahead, and this sort of training will help them get there.”

“The pilot program provides rapid retraining of workers and will allow students to earn while they learn, which will enhance skill development and job placement opportunities while providing income at the same time. MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute has an established, successful model of accelerated training that can rapidly train technical, collaborative, critical thinking and other essential abilities for high-demand, high-skilled jobs. MiraCosta College President Sunita “Sunny” Cooke said. “These types of intensive, hands-on training programs are particularly important for individuals who may face barriers to accessing training and employment opportunities, including veterans, high school and alternative high school graduates, non-traditional learners, and unemployed/underemployed workers.”