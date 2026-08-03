Milton’s preserves its past while building its future

Since 1995, Milton’s Delicatessen, Grill & Bakery has been a gathering place where generations of San Diegans celebrate milestones and everyday meals over authentic Jewish deli favorites. Founded by childhood friends and business partners Barry Robbins and Dave Levy, Milton’s became a local institution built on generous portions, fresh-baked breads, and warm hospitality.

In 2026, Milton’s entered a new chapter when it was acquired by Iconic Eateries, led by restaurateur Sal Ercolano and managing partner Gil Frank. Ercolano has worked in the culinary industry for more than five decades, while Frank grew up in hospitality through his family’s involvement with Travelodge franchises.

Iconic Eateries has focused on purchasing established San Diego restaurants, with a portfolio that includes The Butcher Shop Steakhouse, The Godfather Restaurant and Studio Diner. Ercolano also owns West End Bar & Kitchen in Del Mar.

Drawing upon his Jewish heritage, Frank was especially excited to continue Milton’s legacy while taking the restaurant to the next level through subtle changes. Frank and Ercolano retained most of the staff, allowing longtime guests to continue seeing the familiar faces who have served them over the years. Employees also received updated uniforms designed to better reflect the restaurant’s Jewish deli identity.

One significant change is a new meat purveyor that, according to Frank, also supplies Los Angeles’ renowned Langer’s Delicatessen and New York’s legendary Katz’s Delicatessen. Milton’s finishes its meats in-house using proprietary seasonings and cooking techniques.

The restaurant has doubled its fish and bakery selections and introduced a Sephardic menu with five appetizers and five main courses. The additions broaden Milton’s representation of Jewish cuisine without replacing the Ashkenazi deli classics upon which its reputation was built.

Frank was particularly enthusiastic about Chicago Bros deep-dish pizza, available for dine-in and takeout Friday through Sunday. Made with a specially sourced cheese, Frank believes the pizza rivals the celebrated deep-dish pies of downtown Chicago. Customer response has been so strong that Iconic Eateries hopes to eventually introduce Chicago Bros nationally at the retail level.

My good friend Jeff Giglio, who joins me monthly as part of our Italian Stallions lunch, accompanied me to experience the changes. After hearing Frank describe Milton’s upgraded pastrami, choosing its most popular sandwich was easy. Tender, flavorful meat arrived piled high on thick slices of freshly baked rye.

We sampled two other favorites. The corned beef was equally tender and generously stacked, while the hot Italian roast beef arrived on grilled bread with melted cheese and peppers, accompanied by au jus. All three sandwiches delivered the abundance and comfort expected from a classic Jewish deli.

Manager Eddie then brought us a breakfast favorite: three homemade cheese blintzes filled with creamy farmer’s cheese and served with sour cream, applesauce, and blueberry and cherry toppings.

At any proper Jewish deli, one must save room for dessert. Our server, Karen Goldstein, insisted upon Milton’s most popular selection. The towering 6-inch, triple-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting provided an appropriately indulgent conclusion.

Ownership may have changed, but Milton’s has not abandoned what made it special. Iconic Eateries understands that taking a beloved institution forward begins with respecting the recipes, employees and relationships that brought it this far. The result is a refreshed Milton’s that still feels reassuringly like Milton’s. Check out miltonsdeli.com for menus and more.

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival returns

The fourth annual Del Mar Wine + Food Festival returns Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, bringing together celebrity chefs, local culinary standouts, acclaimed winemakers, craft brewers, and personalities from sports and entertainment.

Hosted by San Diego food writer and Food Network personality Troy Johnson, the festival includes a Signature San Diego opening party, Rioja Uncorked, a celebrity pickleball tournament benefiting Feeding San Diego, and a JUSTIN wine dinner. Ambassadors include Alex Morgan, Drew Brees and Rob Machado.

The celebration concludes with its signature two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park on Oct. 3 and 4. More than 100 chefs and restaurants will prepare signature bites alongside over 150 wineries, breweries, distilleries and beverage producers, creating an afternoon-long exploration of San Diego and Baja’s vibrant food, wine and coastal culture.

Guests can discover Taco Alley, Plant Paradise, Big Queer Food Fest, The Beach and Locals, while enjoying live music and meeting participating chefs and beverage makers. VIP admission offers early entry, premium pours, exclusive culinary experiences and dedicated lounge spaces.

A portion of festival proceeds benefits Feeding San Diego and its work rescuing surplus food for residents facing hunger. Tickets and the complete schedule are available at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival website.

— Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines will host its 23rd annual Celebrate the Craft on Oct. 18. The signature culinary festival brings together chefs, farmers, ranchers, vintners, brewers and artisans for an afternoon celebrating California’s culinary bounty. RSVP at celebratethecraft.com.

• Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting a five-course Groth Vineyards Wine Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. The main course features grilled dry-aged ribeye with roasted baby carrots, mascarpone whipped potatoes and mushroom demi-reduction paired with Groth Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville 2021. Price is $135 per person inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].