“Love Water, Save Water” winners named

ENCINITAS — Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors recognized the top three entries in the 2022 “Love Water, Save Water” Poster Contest on May 18.

Fourth-grade students living or attending school within OMWD’s service area were eligible to enter the contest. The winning entries were from Flora Vista Elementary School in Encinitas and Stone Ranch Elementary School in 4S Ranch.

The winning “Love Water, Save Water” posters were submitted by Indira Jayanti, Ariana Lemle, and Emalyn Negrea. Jayanti’s poster shows her creative interpretation of rain harvesting. Lemle’s poster featured a large drop of water illustrating four different natural landscapes dependent on water, and Negrea’s artwork shows two mermaids happily swimming in water.

The recognized “Love Water, Save Water” posters will be featured in a 2023 Water Awareness Calendar.

“Given the drought conditions experienced throughout California, educational opportunities like this encourage students to learn more about water and their environment,” said OMWD Board Vice President Kristie Bruce-Lane. “The contest allows elementary school children to showcase their creative talents by conveying the importance of water use efficiency through art.”

This year marks the 29th year of the annual Water Awareness Poster Contest. The theme for this year’s contest was “Love Water, Save Water.” The contest teaches students the value of water as a limited resource and the importance of using it wisely, while providing OMWD with locally produced artwork to reinforce this message to its customers.