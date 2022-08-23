Local Scoop brings zero-waste, locally sourced grocery store to Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Here’s a local scoop: Downtown will soon be the hub for zero-waste, locally-sourced grocery options that aren’t from the Leucadia Farmers Market — a rarity in Southern California and the first of its kind in North County.

This fall, at a not-yet disclosed location in downtown Encinitas, Local Scoop, founded by Solana Beach native Katie Fletcher, will allow residents to funnel, tong and scoop their grocery needs from a locally-sourced inventory.

Fletcher, 27, studied abroad in three countries during her time studying at Yale University, an experience that would spark the idea for her business venture.

“I was a college student; I had no money,” said Fletcher, a public health and sports nutrition grad. “I just started shopping at these places that had really healthy whole food ingredients for a lot less money and a lot less packaging.”

When Fletcher returned to the States, though, she couldn’t find these stores. She waited for the zero-waste, healthy store options to arise for several years, but they never arrived.

So she decided to do it herself.

When The Coast News spoke with Fletcher on Aug. 10, she was preparing for her last days in digital marketing — formerly a nutritionist. Local Scoop will operate as a standard grocery store, sans packaging.

“[Consumers] are heavily skewed by really intense and often misleading food marketing, which has negatively impacted our ability to make healthy food choices,” Fletcher said. “We also pay for it; you pay for that packaging… for that marketing agency that the food company has been hired to make this beautiful packaging to put it on a grocery shelf at eye level and sell it to you for 60% mark-up.”

Local Scoop aims to break that cycle and provide ethically-sourced food options. Fletcher also hopes to be a place where local food creatives can congregate.

“I want to have this be a space where they can come to us,” Fletcher said, who has received a notable influx of local vendors after a Facebook post seeking interest. “They all just want to sell their stuff beyond just [social media], and I want this to be that place.”

And she’s set out to do so with a bit of help.

“She is such a powerhouse woman who is on a mission. I’m so excited to see it become a reality in the San Diego community,” said Emma London, of Rewild Sourcing.

London, based in Santa Barbara, will work with Fletcher over the next few months to create and sustain inventory for the story. London’s company specializes in supply chain management focusing on ecological impact.

Fletcher, with the help of Rewild Sourcing, delivers goods in demand “with a fair price, good sourcing, transparency and sourcing.”

London said she had found more than 80% of Fletcher’s “wish list” inventory – with hopes of generating more vendor leads to ensure stocked shelves. London is particularly excited about introducing residents to locally-sourced teas, coffees and other drinks.

“I would say I’m most excited about offering products that people don’t usually expect to be able to find zero waste like hummus, tofu, bread or protein bars,” Fletcher said in response to the same question.”

To support Local Scoop to try some of these products, residents can visit its Kickstarter. The fundraising efforts, which will help with start-up costs, are open until Sept. 15.