Local quarterback shines at UC Davis

SAN MARCOS — Miles Hastings, the former varsity quarterback of the San Marcos High School Knights and now team captain and starting quarterback at UC Davis, has been named “Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.” In addition he was nominated for the College Football Performance Award National Performer, week nine of 2022.

Hastings has been leading the charge for the red-hot Aggie offense and had a career afternoon Oct. 29, in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe, leading the Aggies to a 59-17 victory over Cal Poly. Hastings, as quarterback, was 22-for-27, throwing for a career-high 425 yards and four touchdowns. Hastings also had touchdown throws of 67, 65, 52, and 22 yards.

Over the three-game winning streak, the San Marcos native has completed 82 percent of his passes for 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns to zero interceptions. He enters the Idaho State contest leading the conference with 284.88 passing yards per game and 2,279 passing yards, while his 18 touchdowns through the air rank third.

Hastings is now ranked in the top 10 quarterbacks in the Football Championship Subdivisio and first in Big Sky quarterback rankings. The playoffs have four games left in the regular season. His play accuracy is 67%.