Local institution is a diner’s delight

Al’s Café in the Village is a local institution, celebrating 30 years of providing home-style breakfasts and lunches to locals and visitors alike in the heart of the Village.

How do you describe Al’s Café in the Village? Mom and Pop. Local favorite. Diner’s delight. What used to be called the Kahala back in the early 1990’s (hence the Hawaiian influence for some of its dishes) is affectionately known as Al’s. And those who know their downtown, know Al.

Married for nearly 35 years, this Mom and Pop café, owned and operated by Al and Barbara Wanamaker, offers a wide variety of fresh diner food such as chicken-fried steak and eggs, veggie omelets, waffles, eggs Benedict, and much more.

Having lived in Hawaii for over 25 years, it was only natural that they would bring back some island influences to their mainland menu. The Coconut French Toast is one dish that transports you to the island shores, as is any dish with a side of Portuguese sausage that they import directly from Hawaii. Their island-inspired breakfast fried rice and Loco Moco is a favorite of locals every day of the week.

Typically considered a place for a fantastic breakfast, they are also open for lunch daily. If you are hankering for a juicy cheeseburger or an old-fashioned malt shoppe patty melt, this is the place for you. And on Fridays only, you can enjoy fresh, wild caught Pacific cod fish and chips with fries and slaw. And do not miss out on Al’s Fudge which they’ve been making in-house for 15 years.

While the pandemic was difficult for all small businesses, Al’s Café in the Village persevered and survived thanks to a very dedicated and loyal staff, many of whom have been serving and cooking for its customers for nearly 10 years.

If you want a great, home-style cooked breakfast or lunch, at a place where your name and favorite dish will be remembered each time you return, you need to visit Al’s Café in the Village. They are open every day from 6:30am to 2:00pm and offer take-out and delivery too!

795 Carlsbad Village Drive

orderalscafeinthevillage.com

760-729-5448