Letters: Encinitas council backing Prop 1 nothing to celebrate

Dear Editor-in-Chief,

I’d like to comment on Encinitas City Council’s support for Proposition 1.

The underpinning worldview is fundamental. Nancy Pearcy’s “Love Thy Body” builds upon the dualism articulated by Francis Schaeffer.

Schaeffer compared it to two stories in a home, in which the upper story is a person with both moral and legal standing.

In the lower portion of the home is the body that’s a biological organism. Neonatal science, ultrasounds, Harvard’s criteria for life and bioethics prove the baby in the womb is a human being from conception.

There’s no scientific evidence that the baby or human being is not also a person, thereby protected by the 14th Amendment. And the criminal elements of murder are met.

Pearcy writes, “In a Christian worldview, everyone who is human is also a person. The two cannot be separated. This view avoids the radical devaluation of human life.”

The Declaration of Independence states that all Americans, including the unborn, have the rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Unfortunately, Prop 1 passed and abortion rights activists are celebrating. But the culture of death and the right to murder babies in the womb is now enshrined in California’s Constitution, which is nothing to celebrate.

Mark A. Peter

Solana Beach