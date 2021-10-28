Letter: We are opposed to the Marea Village development for the following reasons

• Overdevelopment in Leucadia — 130-room Marea Beach Resort Hotel completed, 1967 Vulcan Ave. approved (39 feet high, the tallest apartment building between the PCH and 5 freeway in residential Leucadia), Marea Village EIR submitted, 48 homes planned on La Costa Avenue, 13-room hotel planned on La Costa Avenue, 322-room hotel and 136 townhomes planned about two miles north of La Costa Avenue on PCH at Encinas.

• Public Safety — Lack of sufficient crosswalks to get across PCH from surrounding neighborhoods. Unsafe vehicular ingress/egress from 255-unit Seabluffe development. Incomplete bike lanes on 101 and La Costa Avenue. Cumulative development will add approximately 10,000 daily trips resulting in more traffic accidents.

• Inadequate Infrastructure — Inadequate to nonexistent drainage on PCH can lead to pollution run off into Pacific Ocean and protected Batiquitos Lagoon.

• Pollution — Carbon emissions, runoff, etc. Exacerbated by overdevelopment development conflicts with city’s Climate Action Plan and CEQA.

• Culture of Leucadia eroding.

• Fragile Coastal Environment — Recent bluff collapse and death, current lawsuit. Grading and pounding associated with two stories of subterranean parking for Marea Village will further destabilize fragile bluffs and subterranean parking may block or divert natural underground downhill water flow from I-5 toward the bluffs.

• But most importantly, we are in a drought and it would be irresponsible to allow any new building including 1967 Vulcan until the governor’s state of emergency is lifted:

“Gov. Gavin Newsom today declared a drought emergency for the entire state of California, as conservation efforts continue to fall far short of state targets.”

Please do your part to save water and make existing residents a priority for any allocation of water. We all know that it takes hundreds if not thousands of gallons of water to make these developments happen.

Sincerely,

Chris and Desiré Smith