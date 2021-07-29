Letter: Take mass transit money and buy electric cars

The $163 billion for SANDAG’s “5 Big Moves” is more than enough money to buy an electric car and a solar charging system for every household in San Diego County (approx. $144,000 each).

Not only would this provide people with something they would actually use, it would also provide the additional benefit of auto-mobility.

The finest public transit system ever envisioned could never come close to the convenience, flexibility, freedom, and safety that comes with having your own car.

As a transportation option, private automobiles are better by far than public transit.

They empower individuals to make their own choices about their own schedules and destinations.

If this money is spent on public transit, we will still see empty buses and trains rolling all over town wasting fuel.

Giles Blair

Carlsbad