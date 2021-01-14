Letter: Support a Solana Beach business

As a longtime Solana Beach local and the CEO of a global communications company based in North County, I read the editorial from Michael Marks with great interest.

I am deeply concerned about the future of business as we know it in our community.

The lockdowns triggered by Covid-19 have had devastating impacts on every community in the nation, and Solana Beach is no exception.

But it’s not the statewide lockdowns that most concern me. It’s the potential path of economic destruction being forged by our very own city council members.

Small businesses are doing everything they can to survive the impacts of this pandemic, yet the Solana Beach City Council can seemingly block a proposed business expansion of Flock Freight on Cedros, one of the only companies poised to infuse new life into an increasingly quiet Cedros Avenue.

Flock Freight has been a major source of income for restaurants and small businesses along this retail corridor.

When so many other businesses were forced to close or suspend operations in 2020, Flock Freight’s 90-person workforce became a critical member of the community, faithfully and consistently patronizing those locations still open for business.

We need to do everything possible to save all businesses, particularly those capable of generating desperately needed retail and restaurant traffic. The reason everything is shifting to mixed-use is because it makes cycles like this less disruptive.

My question to the council is this: What matters most to you? Is it advocating for the economic survival of businesses in our community?

I care deeply about the vitality of our community and want to ensure that our children and grandchildren have a future here in Solana Beach.

I urge the City Council to not only support Flock Freight’s expansion, but to embrace all companies who are ready and willing to carry us into the next decade of economic recovery.

Rick Baldridge is the president and CEO of Viasat, headquartered in Carlsbad