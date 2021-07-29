Letter: Students at San Dieguito Union deserve better

I am the parent of both current and former students in the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The San Dieguito Faculty Association’s priority is itself — not students.

The teachers’ union aims to use union dues, teachers walking precincts, and Democrat allies and campaign contributors in control of the Encinitas City Council to install union tools on the school board.

This was seen in my precinct last fall to elect a candidate, Katrina Young, who has voted in lockstep with the union since joining the board.

But in other precincts the union opposes board members whose priority is students and not the union.

This union’s teachers receive the highest pay in the county due to the prior board being union funded in their elections.

Yet the union, despite CDC recommendations, supported teachers who refused to teach in class this past year.

Now its national leadership in the National Education Association (NEA) is demanding no in-person teaching without required vaccinations and testing, despite students aged 12 and under not yet being cleared for vaccines.

This would require repeated expensive testings even though COVID-19 infection rates among youth is low.

Additionally, at its national meeting last week, the NEA adopted earmarked funding to oppose those who oppose critical race theory in our classrooms, which emphasizes that whites are inherently racist and the U.S. is a racist country founded upon, and permeated in, all respects by racism.

Critical race theory is what is racist.

The San Dieguito Faculty Association and any candidates in upcoming elections should be required to answer clearly whether they support critical race theory, and whether without equivocation students should return to in-person instruction in the fall.

And, it is the union tool on the school board, Katrina Young, who should be recalled so that students are the priority and not abusive union power. Our students deserve better.

Bruce Kesler

Encinitas