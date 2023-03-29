Letter: Solution to downtown parking issue

My good friend Pat Crilly rightly points out in the March 24 print edition of The Coast News, that many downtown businesses have unfairly suffered from the reduced parking on Highway 101 in downtown Encinitas.

At the same time, many residents, including myself, have greatly enjoyed the outdoor sidewalk café ambiance that came to life during COVID-19.

We can have both.

Create public parking at the long empty Pacific View elementary site, a short walk from 101.

After all, people going to the arts and cultural events slated for that site will need a place to park as well.

Let’s build a multi-use facility that all residents and tourists will use day in and day out for a variety of purposes, including badly needed parking for downtown.

Neil Hokanson

Cardiff by the Sea