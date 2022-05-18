Letter: Redlining alive and well in Encinitas

When under fire over her affordable and fair housing practices, we hear Mayor Catherine Blakespear invariably try to deflect with a red herring reference to Encinitas’ history of redlining.

Expressing shock and horror over the long-outlawed practice, she apparently is blind to current discrimination happening on her watch.

Yes, redlining was reprehensible. Even worse, though, is claiming revulsion over the practice while enabling it today.

Mayor Blakespear sits idly by while city staff “interpret” affordable housing law to benefit developers in conflict with Encinitas municipal code and in violation of state and federal housing law.

In the seven months since the federal fair housing discrimination lawsuit was first filed against the City of Encinitas on Sept. 30, 2021, the mayor has taken zero action to remediate the city’s discriminatory practices.

Homes designated “affordable” are sold not to low-income homeowner hopefuls but instead become investment opportunities for corporate investors who purchase them at a fraction of their market value.

Approximately 73% of the affordable homes that have been built in Encinitas are owned by corporations rather than low-income residents. On this inequity, the mayor is oddly silent.

Blakespear apparently has no problem relegating qualified low-income earners to a lifetime of renting and being barred from the opportunity to build equity and generational wealth, the kind that Blakespear and Councilmember Kellie Hinze, both Equity Committee sponsors, ironically, benefit so hugely from.

The mayor’s only response to the lawsuit is that the city has done nothing wrong. Except it has, both morally and legally.

In actuality, there is no difference between past redlining discrimination and Encinitas’ current policy of excluding those less privileged, in favor of corporations, from enjoying the same opportunities as the more fortunate.

Remember this the next time Mayor Blakespear tries to throw up the smokescreen of exclusionary housing practices from nearly a century ago to cover up current city practices.

Susan Turney

Encinitas