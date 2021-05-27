Letter: Please no more pickleball-only courts

Dear Commissioners,

I play tennis at Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas two or more times a week.

I find the arrangements friendly with players respecting the one-hour limit. And pickleball players moving to one side and rotating quickly into games when tennis players arrive.

Some of the friends I rally with are not as patient with the long wait times to play.

The single court by Moonlight Beach is always full and another nearby park only has pickleball courts.

The long wait time has caused me to lose tennis partners and made me consider paying to join a private club to have a court to play.

Hearing the city is thinking of building pickleball-only courts makes me feel excluded.

I strongly disagree with building the pickleball-only courts. Multi-use courts include all players and inspire people to try another sport.

The game of tennis has fewer injuries, provides better aerobic exercise and has longer games than pickleball.

Time on the court to finish a game needs to be considered to ensure a fair ratio of city-owned tennis to pickleball courts.

It’s not only about the number of people who play, but that all sports enthusiasts get a chance to play.

My letter was prompted by a petition for pickleball-only courts and a posted city notice of upcoming meeting on courts.

Please include me in meetings about the topic.

Promise Yee

Encinitas