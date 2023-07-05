Letter: Make e-bike training mandatory

Dear Editor,

Recently you published a story about a tragic loss of life in an e-bike accident.

I have had many close friends seriously injured by similar accidents, and I think it is time that we change the regulations surrounding e-bikes.

Recently, I saw a proposed plan that would require all minors who drive their bikes to school to attend mandatory training before school starts.

That would significantly decrease child-related e-bike accidents. It is important that we put harsher regulations on these vehicles as they are essentially motorcycles that are accessible without a driver’s license.

I also think that cities should start hosting more frequent e-bike education classes, especially in SoCal where e-bike’s are so prevalent.

Wesley Bodensteiner

Carlsbad