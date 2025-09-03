Letter: End sale of convertible pistols

Even as California leads the nation in gun safety, communities are still under threat from popular pistols that can be converted into DIY machine guns, firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute. This type of weapon was used in the 2022 Sacramento mass shooting, killing six people and injuring 12 more.

Glock pistols can be converted into automatic weapons with the addition of a so-called Glock switch, which can be purchased online and installed in minutes with a screwdriver.

Unfortunately, companies that make these convertible pistols have looked the other way — until now. Gun safety advocates, like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, are calling on California state legislators to enact Assembly Bill 1127, which prohibits the sale of pistols that can be converted to machine guns.

It’s time gun manufacturers redesign their weapons and put public safety before profit.

Nancy Hardwick

Encinitas