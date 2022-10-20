Letter: County gun owners PAC makes endorsements

Dear Editor,

San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a political action committee (PAC) promoting Second Amendment rights in San Diego County, is endorsing the following North County candidates for the November general election:

Kelly Martinez as San Diego County Sheriff; Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor, District 5; Keith Blackburn as mayor, Melanie Burkholder as council member, Carlsbad City Council; Jeff Morris as mayor, Encinitas City Council; Kori Jensen, Rick Robinson, Oceanside City Council; Jordan Marks, San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk.

It is crucial that voters elect solidly pro-Second Amendment candidates who will speak out and defend the fundamental right to self-defense for law-abiding citizens, oppose an extremist anti-gun agenda, and stand strong in support of our civil rights.

We are proud to support local candidates who believe the purpose of the Second Amendment is an important and valuable individual right.

San Diego County Gun Owners wants to send a message that infringing on our freedoms carries big consequences.

Michael Schwartz

Executive Director,

San Diego County Gun Owners PAC