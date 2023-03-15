Letter: Bravo to Vista for bolstering retail tobacco policy

I would like to applaud the City of Vista for unanimously voting in support of strengthening the existing Tobacco Retail License policy by increasing the fines retailers have to pay if they are found to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

As a parent of two and a community member who is committed to promoting a healthy environment for all, it is encouraging to know that Vista cares about the future of children who live in this great city.

With a youth vaping epidemic currently taking place in our country, it is critical there be a policy in place to prevent youth from getting these products at stores in our own city.

A strong tobacco retail license policy will protect my kids and other Vista youth from accessing tobacco products, therefore reducing the number of youth who become addicted to nicotine.

Tobacco stores should be selling their products responsibly and should be held accountable when they don’t.

Thank you to City Council for supporting the health and well-being of my children and all youth living in Vista.

Carolina P. Differding

Vista