Letter: ‘Bluff protectors’ have sinister agenda

Dear Editor,

The small group of residents from Solana Beach and Del Mar who funded the recent review of Del Mar’s north bluff (The Coast News, “Studies indicate bluff’s perilous state at Seaside Ridge site,” Sept. 19, 2023) got exactly what they paid for — a document (inconsistent with more extensive research) they can wave around.

Do you think these housing opponents would have paid for anything less?

I’m going to say something very important, now. Along the coastline immediately north of the bluff where the proposed Seaside Ridge project would be built stand no fewer than a dozen multi-story condominium and townhome developments lined up next to each other. Hundreds of units in all.

They have stood there for decades — some for a half-century or more — without collapsing or falling into the ocean.

These so-called protectors of the bluff have a sinister agenda. They are adamantly opposed to new construction per se, especially affordable housing.

Their focus on the bluff belies their real intention — preserve Del Mar for the wealthy and keep people of modest means from living anywhere near them. They use projects like Seaside Ridge as a shield to hide behind.

We know that diversity in the population always brings value and benefit. Let’s do the right thing and provide much-needed housing for people from all walks of life, and of varying income levels — from the teachers at our schools to the cooks in our restaurants to the people who clean our houses.

We know the right thing to do. It’s time.

Mark Richter

Del Mar