Legal Notices, September 17, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS (VIRTUAL) 1. PROJECT NAME: Casa Rana; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004380-2021; FILING DATE: February 8, 2021; APPLICANT: Declan Caulfield; LOCATION: 215 Fifth Street (APN: 258-041-17); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to construct a new single-family residence on a vacant lot with an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) above a detached garage, and a temporary construction trailer; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the California Coastal Commission Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Boardman Residence and Tentative Parcel Map; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-4359-2021; DR-004361-2021; SUB-004360-2021; and CDPNF-004362-2021; FILING DATE: January 29, 2021; APPLICANT: John and Ellen Boardman; LOCATION: 539 Hermes Avenue (APN: 256-110-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Tentative Parcel Map, Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and associated detached structures, to subdivide the existing parcel into two parcels and construct a new single-family residence on the front parcel with fill dirt exceeding four feet in portions of the project. A temporary construction trailer is proposed with this application; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1), 15303(a), and 15315. Section 15301(l)(1) exempts the demolition of one single-family residence. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a new single-family residence. Section 15315 exempts the subdivision of one parcel into two parcels with associated improvements. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Davis Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004364-2021; DR-004366-2021; and CDP-004365-2021; FILING DATE: January 29, 2021; APPLICANT: James Davis; LOCATION: 541 Hermes Avenue (APN: 256-110-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and associated detached structures and for the construction of a new-single family residence with Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on the newly created rear lot, with fill dirt exceeding four feet in portions of the project. A separate application on the same parcel (Case No. MULTI-004359-2021; 539 Hermes Avenue) is proposed to subdivide the existing parcel into two parcels, thus creating the parcel for this proposed project. A temporary construction trailer is proposed with this application; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 8 (R-8) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303(a). Section 15301(l)(1) which exempts the demolition of one single-family residence. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of a new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner, 760-633-2693, [email protected] An Appeal of the Department's determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days for Items 1 and 3, and within 10-calendar days for Item 2 from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. 09/17/2021 CN 25822 The action of the Development Services Director on Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 1 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/17/2021 CN 25822

CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004819-2021 (Emergency Shelter Standards Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 2021-09 to create reasonable local standards and procedures for operation of a safe parking lot in accordance with Government Code Section 8698 (Shelter Crisis). City Council will also consider locating the Safe Parking Lot at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in accordance with Government Code Section 8698.4(a) 4. (a) Notwithstanding any other provision in this chapter, upon a declaration of a shelter crisis by a city, county, or city and county, the following shall apply to the respective city, county, or city and county during the shelter crisis. (4) The California Environmental Quality Act (Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code) shall not apply to actions taken by a state agency or a city, county, or city and county, to lease, convey, or encumber land owned by a city, county, or city and county, or to facilitate the lease, conveyance, or encumbrance of land owned by the local government for, or to provide financial assistance to, a homeless shelter constructed or allowed by this section. The JFS Safe Parking program conforms to the CEQA exemption that allows the City to act in establishing emergency housing, that may include homeless shelter to mitigate the challenges to local jurisdictions and quickly aid those in need during a shelter crisis. STAFF CONTACT: Christian Gutierrez, Housing Services Manager; 760-633-2683 or [email protected]. 09/17/2021 CN 25821

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Nielson Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004323-2021; BADJ-004325-2021; CDP-004326-2021; FILING DATE: January 19, 2021; APPLICANT: Eric Nielson and Bianca Macaluso LOCATION: 2372 and 2374 Cambridge Avenue (APN: 261-093-44-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit for the conversion of a duplex into a single-family home with a first and second-story addition, the construction of an accessory dwelling unit and to consolidate two existing legal lots into one legal lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15303(a) and 15305(a), which exempts a single-family residence and minor alterations in land such as a minor lot line adjustment. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, [email protected] An Appeal of the Department's determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. 09/17/2021 CN 25820

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (CITY) invites Bids for: Citywide Striping and Markings Project Description: This is a multi-year contract with the option to extend for a designated term. The SUCCESSFUL BIDDER will be performing the service of installing and removing paint or thermo plastic striping and other pavement marking to the Federal Standard for this type of work. Engineer's estimate: $1 582,480 (6 years) Contract Term: The terms of this contract shall be in effect from the date of the Notice to Proceed for four (4) years, with an option to extend for one (1) additional two (2) year term (not to exceed six (6) years for the entire Contract. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Please contact John Ugrob, [email protected] or (760) 633-2854, if you need additional information. 09/10/2021, 09/17/2021 CN 25786

T.S. No. 210514079 Notice of Trustee's Sale. Loan No.: 10167148 Order No. 8769654 APN: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 Trustor: Mountain Vista Holdings LLC, A California limited liability company Duly Appointed Trustee: Geraci Law Firm Recorded 7/9/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0365420 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $954,171.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land *See attached Exhibit A Vista, CA A.P.N.: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 Date: 9/7/2021 Quality Loan Service Corporation 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25807 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Mountain Vista Holdings LLC, A California limited liability company Duly Appointed Trustee: Geraci Law Firm Recorded 7/9/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0365420 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $954,171.67 Street Address or other common designation of real property: Vacant Land *See attached Exhibit A Vista, CA A.P.N.: 183-131-23-00; 183-131-24-00; 183-131-25-00; 183-131-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 210514079 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 9/7/2021 Geraci Law Firm by Total Lender Solutions, Inc., its authorized agent 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (949) 954-6092 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer Exhibit A Legal Description Parcels 1, 2, 3 And 4 Of Parcel Map No. 7019, In The Unincorporated Area, County Of San Diego, State Of California, As Per Map, Filed March 19, 1978 As Instrument No. 78-104657, Records Of Said County And State. 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25807

BATCH: AFC-3018, 3021 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Date: 9/10/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25806 CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100453 B0468165H 522203D1O 5222 Odd 3 211-130-02-00 MARIO LUIS COVARRUBIAS AND MELISSA COVARRUBIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/27/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0326130 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $22311.73 100456 B0510635H 612319B1Z 6123 Annual 19 211-131-11-00 GERALD H. ORTEN JR. AND ELLEN K. ORTEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403669 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $33279.71 101129 B0463765C GMP663401BO 6634 ODD 1 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL GREGORY DUMAGAN AND SUSAN LEA DUMAGAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2016 04/14/2016 2016-0171811 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19404.39 101130 B0450555S GMP651237A1Z 6512 ANNUAL 37 211-131-13-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLEEN G. FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/30/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440880 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $37944.86 101134 B0513245H GMS8030510DZ 80305 ANNUAL 10 212-271-04-00 ROBERT JASON MILLER A(N) SINGLE MAN AND LAURA WELSH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/02/2018 11/15/2018 2018-0475906 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $24025.23 101135 B0486685H GMP582220D1E 5822 EVEN 20 211-131-11-00 JOANNA QUEZADA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256381 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $19360.66 101136 B0516765S GMS8020651L3Z 80206 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 JAMES FLOYD REED AND BARBARA JEAN REED HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/21/2019 02/07/2019 2019-0043938 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $62130.94 101137 B0450465C GMP521341A1E 5213 EVEN 41 211-130-02-00 JORGE SANCHEZ JR. AND IRENE SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0440884 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $20211.36 101138 B0416515S GMP693212A1Z 6932 ANNUAL 12 211-131-07-00 SIXTO C. VEYNA AND JESSIE C. VEYNA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/11/2013 10/24/2013 2013-0634219 5/10/2021 2021-0358350 $18013.40 101343 B3949355C GMO503402EZ 5034 Annual 2 211-130-02-00 THOMAS ALAN BAER AND ESTRELLA C BAER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/28/2011 03/10/2011 2011-0130128 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29073.79 101345 B0409825C GMP681117B1O 6811 Odd 17 211-131-07-00 DEWEY G. HOUSTON AND TATIANA HOUSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/12/2013 06/27/2013 2013-0404740 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $15844.99 101346 B0430455L GMP692448A1O 6924 Odd 48 211-131-07-00 SHAUN J. GROVER AND CAROLYN A. CHADWELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2014 07/03/2014 2014-0278589 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $34013.29 101347 B0453915S GMP652450A1Z 6524 Annual 50 211-131-13-00 WILLIAM S. FAULKNER AND CARMEL L. FAULKNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2015 10/15/2015 2015-0539862 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $30518.60 101349 B0489685S GMP601125A1Z 6011 Annual 25 211-131-11-00 NATHAN J. HURST AND RONDA C. HURST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/07/2017 08/03/2017 2017-0350998 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $46432.34 101350 B0507565H GMP8010142A1Z 80101 Annual 42 212-271-04-00 ALLEN I. LEMBERG AND ELIZABETH D. LEMBERG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2018 08/02/2018 2018-0315798 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $41129.11 101352 B0509295H GMS8030526DZ 80305 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOHN L. TOBAR AND LISA TOBAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2018 09/06/2018 2018-0368484 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $29339.01 101353 B0512495H GMS8020225B1Z 80202 Annual 25 212-271-04-00 JUAN MANUEL MOLINA AND STEFANIE D. MOLINA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0458130 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $39754.45 101354 B0523835C GMP542106DE 5421 Even 6 211-130-03-00 PONA AGA AND MICHELLE KAHELE-AGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333176 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $16171.07 101356 B0531925C GMO604207L2O 6042 Odd 7 211-131-11-00 SAMUEL HARRIS DUNN AND PAMELA DUNN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2020 09/17/2020 2020-0546863 5/10/2021 2021-0358353 $40060.03. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 9/10/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 09/17/2021, 09/24/2021, 10/01/2021 CN 25806

T.S. No. 20-60388 APN: 158-511-27-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Bruce R. Degnan, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0112060, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,251.16. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5107 FRAZEE RD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N #.: 158-511-27-00 Dated: 9/7/2021 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee EPP 33271 9/17, 9/24, 10/1/2021 CN 25805 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Bruce R. Degnan, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 3/15/2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0112060, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/8/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,251.16. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5107 FRAZEE RD OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 2, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. More accurately described as: Lot 306 of Mission Santa Fe Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11952, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County November 13, 1987 as corrected by Certificate of Correction recorded May 22, 1989 as File/Page No. 89-268903 of Official Records. A.P.N #.: 158-511-27-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 683-2438 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2438, or visit this internet website www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-60388 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 9/7/2021 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 683-2438 www.Xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 33271 9/17, 9/24, 10/1/2021 CN 25805

A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 Trustee Sale No.: 2020-1351 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: CROWN JEWEL PROPERTIES, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Recorded 3/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0084265 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $8,574,010.03 Property being sold "as is – Where is" Street Address or other common designation of real property: VACANT LAND: APN 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 Date: 9/2/2021 S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (9/17/2021, 9/24/2021, 10/1/2021 | TS#2020-1351 SDI-21835) CN 25804 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: CROWN JEWEL PROPERTIES, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Recorded 3/2/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0084265 in book XX, page XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/13/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $8,574,010.03 Property being sold “as is – Where is” Street Address or other common designation of real property: VACANT LAND: APN 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 A.P.N.: 165-120-56-00 & 156-301-17-00 EXHIBIT “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION Parcel 1: Parcel 2 of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof recorded in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego, February 2, 1990 as Instrument No. 90-62247 of Official Records Parcel 2: A non-exclusive easement for roadway purposes for pedestrian and vehicular access, ingress and egress, sewer, water, drainage, gas, without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel I of Parcel Map No. 15975, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west corner for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3°22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet to the true point of beginning thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25°13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’18” an arc distance of 47 .61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius curve concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69”10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18” east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet; thence north 75°03’03”east, 33.19 feet; thence south 0°25’06” west, 76.51 feet to the beginning of a tangent 151.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 11°23’12” an arc distance of 30.01 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 11°48’18” west, 128.74 feet; thence north 78°11’42” west, 68.95 feet to the beginning of a tangent 69.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence westerly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 41’45” an arc distance of 30.59 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 76°06’33” west, 202.51 feet more or less to a point on the aforementioned easterly right of way line; thence northwest along said right of way line, north 13°58’30” west, 67.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 3 An easement for construction and maintenance of a bridge, bridge abutment, bridge supports and/or bridge facilities, including ramps, access drives and/or slopes, as well as a non-exclusive easement for sewer, water drainage, gas, telephone, electrical and other utility purposes, including without limitation, an easement for the purpose of maintenance and repair of any such utilities, over, along, and across that portion of Parcel 1, of Parcel Map No. 15975, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on February 2, 1990, as Instrument No. 90-062247 of Official Records, being described as follows: Commencing at a point on the easterly right of way line of Jefferson Street, said point being the common west comer for said Parcel 1 and Parcel 2 of said Parcel Map No. 15975, said point also being the beginning of a 758.00 foot radius curve concave easterly, a radial to said point bears north 73°16’27” west; thence southerly along said easterly right of way line and curve through a central angle of 3 °22’39” an arc distance of 44.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°20’54” west, 29.18 feet to the beginning of a tangent 200.00 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 21° 10’37” an arc distance of 73.92 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 7°49’43” east, 121.36 feet to the beginning of a tangent 537.68 foot radius curve concave easterly; thence southerly along said curve through a central angle of 6°08’47” an arc distance of 57.68 feet; thence tangent to said curve south 13°58’30” east, 13.11 feet; thence leaving said easterly right of way line north 76°06’33” east, 125.09 feet to the beginning of a tangent 253.00 foot radius curve concave southerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 25° 13’51” an arc distance of 111.41 feet to the beginning of a tangent reverse 134.00 foot radius curve concave northerly; thence easterly along said curve through a central angle of 20°21’ 18” an arc distance of 47 61 feet to the beginning of a tangent compound 18.00 foot radius concave northwesterly; thence easterly and northerly along said curve, through a central angle of 69°10’48” an arc distance of 21.73 feet; thence tangent to said curve, north 11°48’18”east, 58.22 feet to the beginning of a tangent 119.00 foot radius curve concave westerly; thence northerly along said curve through a central angle of 11 °23’ 12” an arc distance of 23.65 feet; thence tangent to said curve north 0°25’06” east, 67.72 feet to the true point of beginning; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence north 0°25’06” east, 120.98 feet more or less to a point on the common east- west line between said Parcels 1 and 2; thence along said common line north 82°29’13” east, 92.89 feet; thence leaving said common line south 0°25’06” west, 125.00 feet; thence north 89°34’54” west, 30.00 feet; thence south 75°03’03” west, 33.19 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 4: A non-exclusive easement for the passage of pedestrians and vehicles (“Roadway Easement”), as set forth, conveyed and described in that certain restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions, recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347146 of official records, and as modified by a supplement to restated and amended access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded August 13, 1986 as Instrument No. 86-347147 of Official Records, and as further modified by a supplement to access agreement and agreement establishing parking restrictions recorded May 26, 1994 as Document No. 94-0346086 Of official records, and a roadway easement maintenance agreement and assignment of bridge abutment easement rights, recorded March 31, 1998 as Document No. 98-0177036 of Official Records. Parcel 5: That portion of the north half of the north half of section 31, township 11 south, range 4 west, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, in the County of San Diego, State of California, according to official plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast comer of the north half of the north half of said Section 31; thence along the southerly line of said north half of the north half, north 89°41 ‘21 “west, 2503.80 feet to a point on the easterly boundary of Parcel 1 of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in deed to the State of California, recorded March 1, 1971 as Instrument No. 37628 of Official Records, said boundary being a curve concave to the west having a radius of 72.00 feet, a central angle of 86°49’ 15 “, an arc length of 109.00 feet, and said point being the true point of beginning; thence along said boundary, northwesterly along the said curve through a central angle of 66°30’35”, an arc length of 88.58 feet to the northwesterly terminus thereof; and north 83°41 ‘13” west, 38.16 feet, to a point on the southeasterly line of that portion of California State Highway 11-SD-78 as described in Parcel 2 in deed to the State of California, recorded May 28, 1971 as Instrument No. 112979 of Official Records; thence along said southeasterly line north 27°36’27” east, 28.01 feet to the most southerly comer of land described in Parcels 2 and 3 in Director’s Deed to Bernard Citron, et al, recorded October 10, 1973 as Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcels 2 and 3 as follows: North 62°23’33”,42.50 feet North 18 °54’14” East, 9358 feet to the westerly corner of land described in Parcel 1 in the City of Oceanside Resolution No. 83-317, recorded January 13, 1984 as Instrument No. 84- 014517 Of Official Records; thence along the boundary line of said Parcel-1 North 18°54 ‘44” east, 19.58 feet; thence north 74°28’24n east 66,28 feet; thence north 67°38’05” east, 64.77 feet to an angle point in the boundary of Parcel 1 in said Director’s Deed per Instrument No. 73-285468 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Parcel I of said Director’s Deed north 67°38’05” east, 59.66 feet; thence north 64°14’54” east, I 16.83 feet; thence north 75°00’23” east, 93.84 feet; thence north 78°41’29” east, 196.62 feet; thence north 88°06’26” east, 249.81 feet, being a point on the southerly line of that portion of said California State Highway 11 -SD-78 as described in Parcel 3 in said deed to the State of California last hereinabove referred to; thence along said Southerly line north 88°00’18” east, 402.93 feet (312.85 feet per said deed) thence south 46°36’53” west, 143 .87 feet to the southerly line of said north half of the north half of section 31; thence westerly along said southerly line north 89 °41 ‘21 “west 1028.60 feet to the true point of beginning. THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIES IN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2020-1351. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 9/2/2021 WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362.818-991-4600 By: Colleen Irby, Trustee Sale Officer (9/17/2021, 9/24/2021, 10/1/2021 | TS#2020-1351 SDI-21835) CN 25804

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $579,934.03 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor's Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0174812 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25792 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $579,934.03 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0174812 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25792

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-15-666115-HL Order No.: 150092613-CA-VOI Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,868,240.76 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor's Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0174809 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25791 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): SHLOMO GRUER AND PATRICIA GRUER, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. Recorded: 9/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0759811 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,868,240.76 The purported property address is: 6188 RANCHO DIEGUENO RD, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 303-050-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-666115-HL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-666115-HL IDSPub #0174809 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 9/24/2021 CN 25791

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-17-802960-RY Order No.: 170506573-CA-VOI Trustor(s): ALBERT W MARTIN AND LAURA K MARTIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0643227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,082,623.56 The purported property address is: 2252 TIGEREYE PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor's Parcel No.: 213-242-34-00 Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation TS No.: CA-17-802960-RY IDSPub #0174635 9/3/2021 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 CN 25764 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ALBERT W MARTIN AND LAURA K MARTIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0643227 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/5/2021 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,082,623.56 The purported property address is: 2252 TIGEREYE PLACE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 213-242-34-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-802960-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-802960-RY to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-802960-RY IDSPub #0174635 9/3/2021 9/10/2021 9/17/2021 CN 25764

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. No.: 9948-5407 TSG Order No.: DS7300-19004557 A.P.N.: 257-350-46-00 Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 12/29/2009 as Document No.: 2009-0716624, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: LINDA SUSAN SOLOMON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date and Time: 10/04/2021 at 10:00 AM Sale Location: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1494 FLAIR ENCINITAS DRIVE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $378,937.89 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (714)730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website, www.servicelinkASAP.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-5407. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 683-2468, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com using the file number assigned to this case, 9948-5407, to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.servicelinkASAP.com or Call: (714)730-2727. Affinia Default Services, LLC, Samantha Snyder, Foreclosure Associate A-FN4734229 09/03/2021, 09/10/2021, 09/17/2021 CN 23763

T.S. No. 060694-CA APN: 162-580-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/16/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/24/2021 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0618124 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ANDRES GARCIA TORRES AND SILVINA M GARCIA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: PARCEL 1: LOT 5 OF SUMMERVIEW, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN·DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14629, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, JULY 18, 2003 PARCEL 2: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR ACCESS, INGRESS, EGRESS, ENCROACHMENT, MAINTENANCE, REPAIR DRAINAGE, SUPPORT, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES, ALL AS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTION FOR SUMMERVIEW PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT RECORDED ON JULY 18, 2003 AS DOCUMENT/FILE NO. 2003-0857016 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO NOW OF RECORD The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4165 SUMMERVIEW WAY , OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $821,082.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 060694-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 060694-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 928717_060694-CA 09/03/2021, 09/10/2021, 09/17/2021 CN 25756

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029299-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher Shawn Molloy filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Christopher Shawn Molloy change to proposed name: Christopher Shawn Brown. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name ¬change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: 07/09/2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/21 CN 25808

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, September 24th 2021, at 10am. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×7.5 Hanshew, Andrea 5×5 Varndo, Jame 5×10 Halligan, Whitnee 5×5 Fitts, Jaramiah

5×10 Almeraz, Jaun 5×5 Navarro, Zacarias 5×5 Sims, Tyrell 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25793

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00035927-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Lia Belgin Taboglu and Jon Tab filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kevin Murat Taboglu change to proposed name: Kevin Tab; b. Present name: Lia Belgin Taboglu change to proposed name: Lea Belgin Tab. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 23, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019815 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moyer Built. Located at: 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Anthony Moyer, 154 Redwood Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Anthony Moyer, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019811 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PublicSq. Located at: 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U44, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. PSQ Holdings Inc., 6814 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2021 S/Christina Werner, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018333 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inner Echo. Located at: 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 6817 Alderwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/2021 S/Raoul Lucien Wientzen, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019926 Filed: Sep 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hinrichs Electric. Located at: 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 993 S Santa Fe Ave. Unit C PMB 307, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Joel Hinrichs, 141 Ocean View Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2008 S/Joel Hinrichs, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25816

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019158 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Custom Knives; B. Leucadia Knives. Located at: 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Howard Wing, 1678 Hawk View Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Scott Howard Wing, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019088 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Cottage. Located at: 1326 Granite Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/09/2004 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019729 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SIMS Software. Located at: 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. StratCom Systems Inc., 2701 Loker Ave. West #130, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/18/1983 S/Michael Struttmann, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018942 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lodi Dodi Bodi; B. Lodi Dodi Bodi Contouring & Spa. Located at: 4192 Oceanside Blvd. #407, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Information: 1. Ashleigh Hope, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #101, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2021 S/Ashleigh Hope, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019234 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State Contractors Inc. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Golden State Contractors Inc., 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019117 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden State General Contractors; B. G.S.G.C. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marko Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2011 S/Marko Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019095 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. D.R. Engineering Co. Located at: 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Drago Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Biljana Ribich, 1270 Avenida Miguel, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/22/1987 S/Biljana Ribich, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08/2021 CN 25809

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018576 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crest Backyard Homes. Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John DL Arendsen, 2982 Ora Avo Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/John DL Arendsen, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019973 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. American Music Store; B. American Music Shop. Located at: 1279 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Maxwell Borg, 3910 Brown St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Maxwell Borg, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019982 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joie De Vivre Weddings + Events; B. Joie De Vivre Events. Located at: 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erica Maldonado, 3722 Glen Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2010 S/Erica Maldonado, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019958 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Concierge. Located at: 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #847, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Melissa Bethurum, 4258 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2017 S/Melissa Bethurum, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018359 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAYUS; B. RAYUS Radiology. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #106 Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Imaging Center LLC, 5775 Wayzata Blvd #400, St Louis Park, MN 55416. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Ryan Raschke, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019067 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karen Stevens LMFT; B. Thrive Living Counseling. Located at: 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-147, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Marie Stevens, 2069 Sheridan Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Karen Marie Stevens, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018800 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flare By Britt Jenee. Located at: 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brittany Jenee Walker, 308 Los Arbolitos Blvd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2019 S/Brittany Walker, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25794

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019231 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slack Key Ohana. Located at: 3360 Sports Arena Blvd. #A, San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Allen Witkin, 7222 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2020 S/Brian Allen Witkin, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019757 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tres Palomas. Located at: 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2574, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Double K LLC, 16232 Los Arboles, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/1999 S/Melanie Brooks, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019412 Filed: Aug 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 5850 Avenida Encinas #A Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E Grosse, 5850 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008, 2. Matthew E Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family Trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E Grosse, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019645 Filed: Sep 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Kitchen & Bath Remodeling. Located at: 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David William Arguelles, 2926 Gaviota Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/1997 S/David Arguelles, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019225 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lefeet USA. Located at: 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Interactive System Worldwide Inc., 163 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Steve Johns, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24, 10/01/2021 CN 25785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019564 Filed: Aug 31, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NuFace; B. MyNuFace. Located at: 1325 Sycamore Ave. #A, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carol Cole Company, 1325 Sycamore Ave. #A, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2000 S/Kimberly Morales, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019183 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Dog Construction. Located at: 1700 Aviara Pkwy. #131113, Carlsbad CA 92013 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Wayne Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2021 S/Michael Wayne Luther, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017049 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Pool Services. Located at: 260 Olive Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 147, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Quinton Cox, 260 Olive Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Quinton Cox, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019110 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock Baja; B. Rock Baja.com; C. Rock Baja.org. Located at: 1237 Green Oak Rd., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130792, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lillian Rachelle Card, 1237 Green Oak Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lillian Rachelle Card, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018616 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coronado Construction. Located at: 730 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sergio Steven Coronado, 730 Aster St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sergio Steven Coronado, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017907 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Line Security Screens. Located at: 2409 El Bosque Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Todd Hakanson, 2409 El Bosque Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2001 S/Todd Hakanson, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018240 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specim House; B. Palm Acres. Located at: 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9231, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. C.M.A. Growers Inc., 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Alan Fritz, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018240 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Specimem House; B. Palm Acres. Located at: 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 9231, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. C.M.A. Growers Inc., 370 Wilshire Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2013 S/Alan Fritz, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017627 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SELECT. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Inc., 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018696 Filed: Aug 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Patriot Cash. Located at: 13072 Walking Path Pl., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ROI Ventures, 13072 Walking Path Pl., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017854 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. mobe.work. Located at: 421 Broadway #337, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bregen, 421 Broadway #337, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/09/2021 S/Julie Bregen, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018938 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eltinge Real Estate. Located at: 2151 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kennard M Eltinge, 2151 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kennard M Eltinge, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018915 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crusties Keto Pies. Located at: 2367 Caddie Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie McLaughlin, 2367 Caddie Ct., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Lana Pittman, 190 Belflora Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephanie McLaughlin, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019451 Filed: Aug 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C’side Insurance Agency. Located at: 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie A Stitcher, 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2021 S/Stephanie A Stitcher, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019059 Filed: Aug 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Your Coach For Health. Located at: 7019 Nutmeg Way, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tamara L Bissell-Axtell, 7019 Nutmeg Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara L Bissell-Axtell, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25762

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018407 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intention Health Psychology. Located at: 5252 Balboa Ave. #803, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica R Watrous, 5252 Balboa Ave. #803, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2021 S/Jessica Watrous, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25761

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018563 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ShopLavender Deer. Located at: 1251 Via Candelas, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 5259, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Ventura, 1251 Via Candelas, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/16/2021 S/Jennifer Ventura, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25760

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017081 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultimate Outdoor Environments; B. Ultimate Outdoor Living; C. Ultimate Outdoor; D. Ultimate Outdoors. Located at: 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc R Mazzano, 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2006 S/Marc R Mazzano, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25759

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018334 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uncluttered by Design LLC. Located at: 975 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Uncluttered by Design LLC, 975 Buena Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2021 S/Katelin Fast, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25755

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017585 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Hair Carlsbad. Located at: 2639 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Roxanne McNerney, 524 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Michelle Roxanne McNerney, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25754

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018980 Filed: Aug 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mind Motion Academy LLC. Located at: 1150 Garden View, Encinitas CA 92023 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mind Motion Academy LLC, 1150 Garden View, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Bishop, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018765 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fisher Consulting Group. Located at: 1920 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephen Lloyd Fisher, 1920 Stewart St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/20/2009 S/Stephen L Fisher, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018981 Filed: Aug 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Desert Bound Motorsports. Located at: 938 Glenwood Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Rolf Murray, 938 Glenwood Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Rolf Murray, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17, 09/24/2021 CN 25751

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018808 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RAN Consulting Services. Located at: 972 Surfbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto A Najera, 972 Surfbird Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/23/2021 S/Roberto Najera, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018010 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hera the Salon. Located at: 9340 Fuerte Dr. #201, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hera the Salon Inc., 9340 Fuerte Dr. #201, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robin Jabro, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017053 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Express Notary & Loan Signing; B. Real Estate One-Stop Notary. Located at: 3119 Via Puerta, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6965 El Camino Real #105-140, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Express Mobile Notary & Loan Signing Services LLC, 6965 El Camino Real #105-140, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Laudyvon Fortenberry, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017948 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Your Joy; B. Seayourjoy.com. Located at: 2909 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristi Ana Stockton, 2909 Cape Sebastian Pl., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristi Ana Stockton, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018374 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coffee Cats. Located at: 550 Seagaze Dr. #24, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason H Bush, 550 Seagaze Dr. #24, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason H Bush, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018841 Filed: Aug 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Online Tools. Located at: 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130038, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Life Empowerment Inc., 7219 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard J Blue, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017980 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rey River Farms. Located at: 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 189, San Luis Rey CA 96068. Registrant Information: 1. Donal Yasukochi, 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Kerry Yasukochi, 430 Valley Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2017 S/Donal Yasukochi, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018780 Filed: Aug 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Decker Real Estate; B. Decker Investments. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #196, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Lance Decker, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Lance Decker, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017727 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Technology Centers. Located at: 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 1140 Tremont Building LLC, 1140 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/14/2019 S/Erica Burles, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017073 Filed: Aug 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forces of Light. Located at: 751 2nd St. #202, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1140 Wall St. #2891, San Diego CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Julio César Andujar, 751 2nd St. #202, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2021 S/Julio César Andujar, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017984 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Emerald Pools. Located at: 534 Avenida Ortega, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Curran Construction Inc., 534 Avenida Ortega, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2015 S/Breda Curran, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25735

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018566 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A1 Customz. Located at: 1970 Northstar Way #150, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Quetzalli International LLC, 1970 Northstar Way #150, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alvaro Perez, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017901 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acupuncture Life Center. Located at: 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018614 Filed: Aug 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Early Girl Creations; B. The Soap Factory. Located at: 2995 Commercial St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 805, Seeley CA 92273. Registrant Information: 1. Karen Sanchez, 614 W Worthington Rd., Imperial CA 92251. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2015 S/Karen Sanchez, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016685 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 454 Tattoo And Body Piercing. Located at: 454 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SRS 454 Inc., 7114 Columbine Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Ryan Breceda, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25731

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017291 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 7-Eleven Store #24335D. Located at: 1988 Village Park Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PHRJ Inc., 13985 Torrey Del Mar Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sukhwinder Singh Saini, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25730

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018508 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicky’s Lil Hobby; B. Sao Bangkok. Located at: 4706 Guymon St., San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 75, Escondido CA 92033. Registrant Information: 1. Marissa Thammavongsa, 4706 Guymon St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/19/2021 S/Marissa Thammavongsa, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25729

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9018438 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Mana Crystals. Located at: 4200 Brooke Ct. #1103, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/16/2019 and assigned File #2019-9020260. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Taylor Alina Vermey, 4200 Brooke Ct. #606, San Diego CA 92122. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Taylor Vermey, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25728

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017602 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BohitiDesigns. Located at: 4036 Aidan Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yanya Lanauze-Wells, 4036 Aidan Cir., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2021 S/Yanya Lanauze-Wells, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018442 Filed: Aug 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Living Coastal Senior Resources. Located at: 6965 El Camino Real #105-156, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Saltwater Peak Inc., 7226 Durango Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Jacqueline Clark, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016964 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Town Center Juice Stop; B. Juice Stop. Located at: 1042 N El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 8015 Calle Pinon, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Nalini Patel, 8015 Calle Pinon, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/1998 S/Nalini Patel, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018274 Filed: Aug 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Bliss Baking Company. Located at: 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Kathleen Starling, 4256 Vista Panorama Way #194, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathleen Starling, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25720

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017297 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J.B. Construction & Remoding. Located at: 4105 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jack Bouckeno, 4105 Alto St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/1992 S/Jack Bouckeno, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25719

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017248 Filed: Aug 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ginger Road Wellness & Spa. Located at: 146 E Grand Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: 811 E 7th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. Registrant Information: 1. Dog Beach Style Inc., 811 E 7th Ave., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Greer C Bohan, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25718

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018004 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Genesis Flooring Systems. Located at: 222 Newport Pier Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 918 Mission Ave. Ste 120 #200, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Keshia Keller, 222 Newport Pier Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2021 S/Keshia Keller, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10, 09/17/2021 CN 25717