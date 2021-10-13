Legal Notices, October 15, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS ARE REQUIRED INDOORS. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 27th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004897-2021 (Regulating Short-term Rentals Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 2021-22 to amend Chapter 9.38 of the Encinitas Municipal Code regulating short-term rentals. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed ordinance amendment is exempt from compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378 of the State CEQA guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Planner IV; 760-633-2711 or [email protected]. The ordinance available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 during normal business hours, once open to the public and online at https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/15/2021 CN 25934

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT MODAL ALTERNATIVES PROJECT (MAP ENCINITAS) NOTICE OF COMMUNITY WORKSHOP
MAP Encinitas is the implementation phase of the Active Transportation Plan. This workshop provides an opportunity for community members to learn about MAP Encinitas and provide important feedback to prioritize planned bicycle and pedestrian projects.
WORKSHOP: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024
CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner, [email protected] or (760) 633-2686
10/15/2021 CN 25932

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION & NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004755-2021 (Objective Design Standards); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider amending Chapter 23.08 (Design Review) and Chapter 30.16 (Residential Zones) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plans, and the City's Design Guidelines. New state laws require the City of Encinitas to review proposed housing primarily based on objective standards. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3). STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected].
HEARING: Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers, Civic Center, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). Public review period: October 15, 2021 through November 26, 2021.
10/15/2021 CN 25931

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION
PROJECT NAME: Silverman/Findley Tentative Parcel Map and Residence 1 and 2; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003716-2020; SUB-00003717-2020; CDP-003718-2020 and CDP-003769-2020; APPLICANT: Mathew Silverman and Jessica Findley; LOCATION: 116 Grandview (APN: 254-021-14); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide one lot into two lots and construction of new single-family residences. ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Guidelines Section 15301(l)(1), 15303(a), and 15315. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, [email protected]
PUBLIC HEARING: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM, City of Encinitas Council Chambers, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue
10/15/2021 CN 25928

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – UNSCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION – UPDATED 10-11-2021
Two unscheduled vacancies on the Environmental Commission with terms ending March 1, 2024. Application deadline: Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. The City requires all commissioners to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: Two appointments due to the appointment of June Honsberger to the Traffic and Public Safety Commission and Inge Bisconer resigning. The Environmental Commission conducts public hearings and prepares recommendations to the City Council on environmental matters.
10/15/2021 CN 25925

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Trail 95 – EL CAMINO DEL NORTE RECREATIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS CP00F
ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY via PlanetBids, due 2:00 PM, November 03, 2021. City of Encinitas, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, California 92024
WORK: Construction of stabilized decomposed granite trail, masonry retaining wall, concrete pedestrian ramps, asphalt concrete curbs and paving, impressed thermoplastic crosswalks, solar powered rapid flashing beacons, wood fencing, drainage infrastructure, signing, striping, and related trail appurtenances. Engineer's Estimate: $508,900 for base bid plus additive alternates #1, #2, and #3.
Contract documents available after September 29, 2021. Website: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. Contract documents may be obtained after Wednesday September 29, 2021 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. PREVAILING WAGE: Prevailing Wage Determination 2020-1. Prevailing wage rates available at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. City of Encinitas BY: Jill Bankston, P.E. Acting City Engineer DATE: 09-29-2021
10/08/2021, 10/15/2021 CN 25884

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
BATCH: AFC-3017, 3023, 3027, 3033
WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION On 11/4/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011
Street address: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, NOD Recorded, Estimated Sales Amount:
101074, 109 ANNUAL 18, 214-010-94-00, ALLEN I. LEMBERG AND ELIZABETH D. LEMBERG, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 06/24/2016, 07/07/2016, 4/13/2021, $25044.94
101075, 210 EVEN 15, 214-010-94-00, VICTOR M. RIVERA, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 02/15/2019, 03/07/2019, 4/13/2021, $22448.05
101358, 314 EVEN 09, 214-010-94-00, LANDON PAUL, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 09/25/2019, 10/10/2019, 5/10/2021, $24125.18
101359, 214 EVEN 14, 214-010-94-00, KENNETH WESLEY ROSS AND JENNIFER LYNN BURNIER, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. 04/01/2019, 04/18/2019, 5/10/2021, $27264.47
101476, 129 21, 214-010-94-00, ERMA JEAN EDWARDS AS TRUSTEE, ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION, 05/24/2010, 06/03/2010, 6/11/2021, $15973.91
101477, 233 06, 214-010-94-00, ERMA JEAN EDWARDS AS TRUSTEE, ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION, 05/24/2010, 06/03/2010, 6/11/2021, $16367.01
101478, 226 25, 214-010-94-00, DOYLE L. TERRY AND HELEN J. TERRY, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. 06/29/2014, 07/10/2014, 6/11/2021, $26712.95
101507, 221 ODD 35, 214-010-94-00, KIMBERLY DENISE DAVIS, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 07/09/2016, 07/28/2016, 6/28/2021, $23195.42
101508, 328 EVEN 29, 214-010-94-00, LISA LEE, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 10/13/2016, 10/27/2016, 6/28/2021, $23030.95
101509, 320 FIXED WEEK 1 1, 214-010-94-00, NICOLE D. ULIBARRI, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 06/29/2016, 07/14/2016, 6/28/2021, $28965.56 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 10/12/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B, CARLSBAD, CA 92011, PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646
10/15/2021, 10/22/2021, 10/29/2021 CN 25927

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
BATCH: AFC-3013, 3016, 3019, 3022, 3026, 3032
WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION On 11/4/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD CA 92011 WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 11/4/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. Street address: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009
TS#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, NOD Recorded, Estimated Sales Amount:
100954, 180 ODD 14, 211-022-28-00, DAVID L. LEITNER, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 05/17/2019, 05/30/2019, 3/2/2021, $28133.45
100955, 179 ANNUAL 30, 211-022-28-00, OSCAR J. NEVAREZ AND MAUREEN L. NEVAREZ, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 10/01/2016, 10/20/2016, 3/2/2021, $41817.22
100957, 374 ANNUAL 41, 211-022-28-00, CLIFTON L. SUMMERS AND FAITH B. SUMMERS, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. 10/18/2011, 10/27/2011, 3/2/2021, $22804.28
100958, 268 ODD 48, 211-022-28-00, LISA G. WARE AND MALAKHI T. ISRAEL, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 09/08/2014, 11/13/2014, 3/2/2021, $30237.44
101076, 354 EVEN 15, 211-022-28-00, PAUL DAVID LANGKAMP AND ERIKA LANGKAMP, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 10/15/2015, 10/29/2015, 4/13/2021, $18970.27
101077, 187 ODD 38, 211-022-28-00, ERIC B SMITH AND SHERRY L SMITH, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 10/17/2011, 10/27/2011, 4/13/2021, $14255.66
101079, 381 ODD 21, 211-022-28-00, JONATHAN H. WELLS AND JESSICA H. WELLS, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 08/12/2016, 08/25/2016, 4/13/2021, $19345.24
101139, 286 ANNUAL 11, 211-022-28-00, HEATHER K. YOUNG, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 09/28/2013, 10/10/2013, 5/10/2021, $15663.71
101357, 293 EVEN 42, 211-022-28-00, JARIMMIE STANLEY AND APRIL STANLEY, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 5/18/2017, 6/1/2017, 5/10/2021, $21425.92
101473, 347 BIENNIAL ODD 24, 211-022-28-00, EDGAR A. GARRIDO AND SILVIA L. MARROQUIN, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 06/24/2017, 07/13/2017, 6/11/2021, $22738.30
101475, 248 ANNUAL 21, 211-022-28-00, ANDREW J. PETTEY AND KAREN A. PETTEY, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 08/05/2014, 08/14/2014, 6/11/2021, $19663.03
101506, 278 EVERY 40, 211-022-28-00, CRISTY TORRES, GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP., 10/20/2018, 11/08/2018, 6/28/2021, $30844.12 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 10/12/2021

T.S. No.: 2021-00517-CA A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 Property Address: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: DONNA J. TOMPKINS, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/05/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0474343 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 11/24/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 375,893.53 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1418 SANTA ROSA ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-1146 A.P.N.: 144-092-19-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 375,893.53. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877)-518-5700, or visit this internet website https://www.realtybid.com/, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00517-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: October 1, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 10/15/2021, 10/22/2021, 10/29/2021 CN 25917

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041721-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gail Quirk filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gail Quirk change to proposed name: Gayle Quirk. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 30, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25924

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040119-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Diana Lynn Wells filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Diana Lynn Wells change to proposed name: Diana Lynn Wells-O’Connell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 21, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25916

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, RACINE COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS AND NOTICE (SMALL CLAIMS) Case# 21SC2410 Plaintiff: BLACKHAWK COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION PO Box 5366 Janesville WI 53547 Vs. Defendant: Adrian L Reszel 7876 Avenida Navidad Apt 171 San Diego CA 92122 Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT: You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: Racine County Courthouse. Telephone Number of clerk of court: 262.636.3333 Address: 730 Wisconsin Ave. Racine, Wisconsin 53403 on the following date and time: Date: November 11, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgement against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgement may be enforced as provided by law. A judgement awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in the county. Plaintiff/Attorney, Law Firm/Address Nathan Russell Russell Law Offices, SC 512 W. Water Street PO Box 356 Shullsburg, WI 53586 Telephone: 608.448.3680 Attorney State Bar# 1047499 Date: October 5, 2021 10/15/2021 CN 25915

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BEATRICE PHILLIPS Case # 37-2021-00042331-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Beatrice Phillips. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gabriel E. Glover in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Gabriel E. Glover be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Jan. 11, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Naima B. Solomon, Esq. Broaden Law LLP 900 Lane Ave. Ste 126 Chula Vista CA 91914 Telephone: 619.567.6845 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25914

Filing of Application for New State Chartered Bank Notice is hereby given that Beach Cities Commercial Bank, a proposed new state chartered, nonmember bank, filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation an application for federal deposit insurance. Applicant proposes to engage in business with its headquarters office located in the vicinity of Technology Drive and Laguna Canyon Road in the City of Irvine, Orange County, California 92618 with a second full service branch to be located in Encinitas, San Diego County, California 92024 in the vicinity of El Camino Real and Garden View Road. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director (DSC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office, 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105 not later than 30 days following the date of publication, unless the comment period has been extended or reopened in accordance with Section 303.9 (b)(2). The nonconfidential portion of the application is on file in the regional office and is available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application will be made available upon request. Published pursuant to Section 303.23(a) of the rules and regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Beach Cities Commercial Bank (Proposed) Name of Bank Richard E. Knecht (Name of Officer) Spokesperson (Position of Officer) 10/15/2021 CN 25913

PUBLIC NOTICE SUMMONS CASE NO: 37-2019-00056768 -CU-OR-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS: Juan M. Gamez-Alzate, an individual; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive YOU AE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: THE MONEY SOURCE INC. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 West Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Nicolas Matayron #304097 Malcolm Cisneros, A Law Corporation 2112 Business Center Drive, 2nd Floor Irvine, CA 92612 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25909

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00042376-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Debrah Ann Yorke filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Debrah Ann Yorke change to proposed name: Ann Debrah Yorke. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Oct 05, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25896

MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME Minnesota Statutes, 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Deborah Sue Hargis PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: c/o 2021 Gayle Way Carlsbad CA 92008 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Hargis, Deborah Sue c/o 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 USA; Hargis, Fay Ann c/o 6863 Glenroy St San Diego CA 92120 USA; Erickson, Sherry Lee c/o 1111 Main St #304 Klamath Falls OR 97601 USA. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. S/Hargis, Deborah EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: [email protected] Work/File Number: 125600200024 DATE FILED: 09/17/2021 SIGNED BY: Steven Simon 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25894

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 22,, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Miguel Sibriano – unit B227 10/08/2021, 10/15/2021 CN 25890

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Holly Trainer vs RESPONDENT: David T. Nakano REQUEST FOR ORDER: Other Orders Requested: Date of separation determination, establish child support arrears, division of retirement benefits, award Wife Husband’s interest in retirement benefit and appoint an elisor to execute the QDRO. Facts to Support: Attachment 10. CASE #: DN 110054 NOTICE OF HEARING TO: David T. Nakano, Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: December 8, 2021 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 15 Address of court: 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (Form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) (Forms FL-300-INFO and DV-400-INFO provide information about completing this form). 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25889

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041020-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Isa Love filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Isa Love change to proposed name: Isa Love Dragon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 27, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25887

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00041673-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jenine Stallard filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Everley Vale Che Rivera change to proposed name: Everey Vale Che Stallard; b. a. Present name: Aria Elodie Rivera change to proposed name: Aria Elodie Stallard. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 30, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25883

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 22nd, 2021 at 10am.. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Morriss, Denise 5×10 Kisner, Christopher 5×10 Elizondo, Kristie 5×5 Fitts, Jaramiah 10/08/, 10/15/2021 CN 25877

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00040806-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda Louise Shank filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda Louise Shank change to proposed name: Linda Louise Kunkle. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, Central Division, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. No hearing will occur on the above date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 24, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25860

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY MATTHEW L. TAYLOR, PARTITION REFEREE Please take notice that the following real property will be sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, pursuant to order of the San Diego County Superior Court: Street Address: 501 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, California, 92024; Assessor’s Parcel Number: 257-011-28-00; Legal Description: That portion of the South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10,Township 13 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Base and Meridian, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to United States Government Survey approved April 19, 1881, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the East and West center line of said Section 10, distant thereon South 89° 01’ 50” East 687.76 feet from the center of said Section 10, said point being the Southeast corner of that parcel of land conveyed by Mary D. Vaughan to Leslie E. Gay et al by Deed dated May 23, 1929, recorded in Book 1657, Page 142 of Deeds, San Diego County Records; thence along said East and West center line North 89° 01’ 50” West 265.00 feet; thence parallel with the Easterly line of said Gay Land North 18° 02’ 12” West 173 feet more or less to the North line of said South half of the South half of the South half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 10; thence Easterly along said North Line, 265 feet more or less, to the Easterly line of said Gay Land; thence along said Easterly line, South 18° 02’ 12” East 172.85 feet; more or less, to the Point of Beginning. Excepting therefrom that portion Deeded to the City of Encinitas, a Municipal Corporation as described in Grant Deed recorded August 17, 2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0587485 of Official Records. (Hereinafter the “Subject Property”.) Please take notice that the Subject Property is being sold by private sale by Matthew L. Taylor, as Partition Referee appointed in the matter of Jeana S.. Zurcher v. Cheryl Kay Konn, etc., et al., San Diego County Superior Court case number 37-2020-00041250-CU-OR-NC. The sale is being made pursuant to California Code of Civil Procedure section 873.680, et seq. The property is sold in an “As Is” condition with no warranties or representations. Offers must be submitted in writing on a California Association of Realtors form contract. All sales are subject to court confirmation. Offers must be submitted to Matthew L. Taylor, Partition Referee, P.O. Box 4198, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91729, and must be received on or before October 13, 2021. 10/1, 10/8, 10/15/21 CNS-3514284# CN 25845

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00039853-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Harris Earl Rappaport filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Harris Earl Rappaport change to proposed name: Elijah Ishmael Rappaport. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Nov 09, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Sep 20, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022331 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pholo Design Co.; B. Pholo Prints. Located at: 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lauren Nicole-Bennett Phonxaya, 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. James Akom Phonxaya, 6722 Xana Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2021 S/Lauren Phonxaya, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021520 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Mobile Screen; B. Vista Mobile Screen Service. Located at: 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North County Mobile Screen LLC, 1106 Second St. #211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Herrera, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021519 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Tim’s Handyman Service. Located at: 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Juszczak, 806 Regal Rd. #K1, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tim Juszczak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022797 Filed: Oct 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SC Oral Surgery. Located at: 511 Encinitas Blvd. #120, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F256, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Shama Currimbhoy D.D.S., M.S., Inc., 270 N El Camino Real #F256, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shama Currimbhoy, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021766 Filed: Sep 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Nopalito Chips & Salsa; B. El Nopalito Market & Restaurant. Located at: 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. El Nopalito Inc., 560 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1983 S/Adriana Garcia, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020937 Filed: Sep 18, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guardian Angels; B. Guardian Angels for Children. Located at: 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Guardian Angels, 4225 Fiesta Way #3, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Daniel Deason, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022310 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soiar. Located at: 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. F & Co., Inc., 2236 Village Center Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/24/2008 S/Pascal Ferrari, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021973 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Pineapple Company. Located at: 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deena J Whennen, 1587 Dawson Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Deena J Whennen, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021691 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Academy. Located at: 559 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Woof Holdings Inc., 3329 Fosca St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Pamela Chandler, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021440 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Vacay. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. North Coast Vacation Properties LLC, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-201, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Julie Ann Leposky, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022428 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Learn to RIP Surf Lessons. Located at: 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LTRSURF, LLC, 5779 Kensington Pl., Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jennifer Daniels, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022729 Filed: Oct 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arianna’s Garden. Located at: 383 Union St, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Arianna Marie Chillak, 383 Union St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2021 S/Arianna Marie Chillak, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021870 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NetWorksVB. Located at: 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benecke Creative Team, 1321 Camino Lorado, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Larry G Benecke, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022489 Filed: Oct 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mama Cat Crafts; B. Mama Cat Soaps. Located at: 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maureen A Thomas, 1145 E Barham Dr. Spc 81, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2021 S/Maureen A Thomas, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022549 Filed: Oct 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Compounding Pharmacy. Located at: 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Pharmacy Rx LLC, 1838 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dieter Steinmetz, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021713 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ryconn Property Management. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryconn Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #106, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2012 S/Douglas C Heumann, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021019 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Collective Real Estate. Located at: 1953 San Elijo Ave. #100, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1063 San Julian Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Miller Investments, 1063 San Julian Dr., San Maros CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2021 S/Kelli Miller, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/05/2021 CN 25907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021840 Filed: Sep 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THE TAPROOM; B. SD TAPROOM. Located at: 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tap Room Enterprises Inc., 1269 Garnet Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/15/2006 S/Kevin Conover, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022398 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OWA Finishing. Located at: 5121 Santa Fe St. #H, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faridh Garrido, 975 Laguna Dr. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Faridh Garrido, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021717 Filed: Sep 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vibin’ Company. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021237 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Session. Located at: 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Yasuo Walsh, 2352 Altisma Way #20, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/05/2020 S/Alec Walsh, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022350 Filed: Oct 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bookie The Producer. Located at: 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Louis Zachary, 1510 S Melrose Dr. #207, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Christopher Louis Zachary, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9022032 Filed: Oct 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SCI DATA. Located at: 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 2635 Cannon Rd. #341, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2021 S/Eugene Lawrence Stebley, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021447 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophetic Heart Healing. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #J, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Heart Healing Network LLC, 1419 De La Vina St. #B, Santa Barbara CA 93101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2020 S/Elise Tarango, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020769 Filed: Sep 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Suzuki School of Music; B. San Diego Suzuki School. Located at: 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 1814 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Marguerite Isajoy Jayasimha, 6160 Sagebrush Bend Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Danielle Gomez Kravitz, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25885

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021600 Filed: Sep 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Equine Healthspan Therapies. Located at: 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Equine Healthspan Therapies LLC, 3925 Shenandoah Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Risa Daniels, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017448 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions Inc. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 11253, Palm Desert CA 92255. Registrant Information: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2018 S/Roxi K Bardwell, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021396 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MadBeans Clothing. Located at: 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Melissa Cameron, 2250 Thomas Ave., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Melissa Cameron, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29/2021 CN 25875

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021476 Filed: Sep 25, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Castillo Painting. Located at: 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miguel Castillo, 127 E Connecticut Ave. #C, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miguel Castillo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019803 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aveden Art. Located at: 236 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynn Goodrich Diede, 236 Fraxinella St, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Diede, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021359 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starlight Home Care L.L.C. Located at: 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Starlight Home Care L.L.C., 9345 Hillery Dr. #17202, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carina P Woo, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020991 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sugar Blues. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lynne Ciallella, General Partner, 6290 Citracado Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Lab Rats San Diego, General Partner, 6353 Corte de Abeto, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Lynne Ciallella, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25858

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021144 Filed: Sep 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tango Artist Designs; B. Tango Artist Designs and Children’s Books.com. Located at: 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Voncille Galligher, 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Mary Voncille Galligher, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25857

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021429 Filed: Sep 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upward Roots. Located at: 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2350, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Goetz, 2650 Kremeyer Cir. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Goetz, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020003 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bougie Boards by Emilie. Located at: 980 Los Vallecitos B/C, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 1275 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emilie Shetler Swearingen, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9021109 Filed: Sep 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carmen’s House Cleaning Service. Located at: 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 4596 Vinyard St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2021 S/Carmela Zamario Alvarado, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15, 10/22/2021 CN 25842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020590 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strategic Solutions. Located at: 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hagaman Enterprises LLC, 3490 Corte Fortuna, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2019 S/Nicole Hagaman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020957 Filed: Sep 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ko-A Art Studio; B. KoA Art Studio. Located at: 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Riki Guzman, 918 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2021 S/Riki Guzman, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019760 Filed: Sep 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MakVenture. Located at: 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makaela Logan LLC, 311 S Clementine St. #A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Makaela Logan, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020546 Filed: Sep 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alison Interiors. Located at: 410 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1345 Encinitas Blvd. #812, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 409 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Dawn Shoemaker, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020400 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pavers. Located at: 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steve Lawrence, 2317 Carriage Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2021 S/Steve Lawrence, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25829

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019216 Filed: Aug 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MortgageWrite Inc., B. MortgageWrite. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2588 El Camino Real #F-302, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. MortgageWrite Inc., 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxana Elbahou, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9019970 Filed: Sep 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notux Productions. Located at: 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Notux Software Inc., 364 Trailview Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/20/2021 S/John Opferkuch, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25827

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020438 Filed: Sep 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. OCN ECO. Located at: 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Andrew Horton, 2360 Seasons Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Andrew Horton, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25826

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020612 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mimi Designs. Located at: 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Miriam Michael, 3900 Monroe St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Miriam Michael, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25825

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9020634 Filed: Sep 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flachmeier Construction. Located at: 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 714 Shadow Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2001 S/Gregory Erin Flachmeier, 09/24, 10/01, 10/08, 10/15/2021 CN 25824