Legal Notices, October 14, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 26th day of October 2022, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005199-2022 (SB9 Implementation Ordinance); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider an ordinance to add new Chapter Title 30 (Zoning) for new development and design standards for urban lot splits and two-unit residential development in single-family zones as allowed under Senate Bill 9 (“SB 9”) and amend Section 6.05 of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, and the Local Coastal Program. On October 6, 2022, Planning Commission recommended approval of Draft City Council Ordinance No. 2022-17 as amended. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council and Planning Commission is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15262, Feasibility and Planning Studies. The direction is not a final action or approval of development regulations and does not have a legally binding effect on any possible future discretionary action. Further, any future ordinance is exempt from the provisions of CEQA pursuant to Government Code Sections 65852.21(j) and 66411.7(n), because the adoption of an ordinance to implement SB9 shall not be considered a project under Division 13 (commencing with Section 21000) of the Public Resources Code. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected]. NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opened a six-week public review period (August 26, 2022, through October 7, 2022) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. The proposed ordinance is available for review on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Planning Commission Hearing Notices.” Hard copies will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the ordinance prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 10/14/2022 CN 27032

SAN ELIJO JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: San Elijo Water Campus (SEWC) Biosolids Dewatering Facilities Improvements To be considered for selection, a proposal must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529 . Project Description: The Work to be done is more particularly described in the Contract Documents and bid package but generally consists of the removal and replacement of existing Belt Filter Press Units with new Centrifuge Units, rehabilitation of the exiting Solids Dewatering Building, construction of a new Polymer Storge/Chemical Facility, removal and replacement of main electrical gear, and other miscellaneous site improvements. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than three hundred sixty five (365) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Thursday December 15, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFB Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact Vanessa Hackney, [email protected] or (760) 753-6203, if you need additional information. 10/14/2022, 10/21/2022 CN 27029

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS, MINOR USE PERMITS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS 1. PROJECT NAME: The Coder School Tutoring Center; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005127-2022; USE-005159-2022; CDPNF-005128-2022; FILING DATE: September 10, 2021; APPLICANT: Marcel Brunello; LOCATION: 207 S. El Camino Real, Suite C (APNs: 259-550-20, -21, -28, -29); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to authorize the operation of a tutoring center within an existing commercial center; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the General Commercial zone (GC); ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(a) and 15303. CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(a) exempts from environmental review the operation and minor alteration of existing structures, which involve negligible or no expansion including interior or exterior alterations involving such things as interior partitions, plumbing and electrical conveyances. CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 exempts the conversion of small structures from one use to another. The project meets the criteria for these exemptions and none of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 exist. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Tracey Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-003828-2020; FILING DATE: August 19, 2020; APPLICANT: Rick Somers; LOCATION: 206 Fourth Street (APN: 258-041-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing 2,584 square-foot two-story residence with a 481 square-foot attached garage and 681 square-foot detached garage and the construction of a new two-story 2,929 square-foot single-family residence with a 482 square-foot attached garage, 1,130 square-foot basement, and 285 square-foot deck; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 zone (R-11), Special Study Overlay, and the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a single-family residence from environmental review. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is not appealable to the California Coastal Commission. Item 2 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/14/2022 CN 27028

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: Weir Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004726-2021; FILING DATE: July 26, 2021; APPLICANT: Chris Miller; LOCATION: 713 Normandy Road (APN 259-590-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family residence with an attached two-car garage on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay, Special Study Overlay and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303(a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline which exempts the construction of one new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Hebshi Duplex Conversion; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005679-2022; FILING DATE: October 21, 2021; APPLICANT: Aaron Hebshi; LOCATION: 506 and 508 La Mesa Avenue (APN: 256-262-17); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the conversion of an existing duplex to a single family residence and accessory dwelling unit with interior alterations, and a 219 square foot addition; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the single family residential (RS-11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15301 and 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the conversion of the duplex to a single-family residence and accessory dwelling unit and Section 15301 exempts the minor interior alterations and minor addition to the existing structure. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, October 24th, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, for Items 1 and 2, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/14/2022 CN 27027

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 CYCLE TRACK PROJECT – PHASE II (CS22C) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service Planet Bids, up to 2:00 p.m. on October 20, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results of the bids for the SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY 101 CYCLE TRACK PROJECT – PHASE II (CS22C) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on October 20, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes asphalt overlays, slurry seals, crack seal, surface and full-depth repairs, crack sealing, milling asphalt pavements, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, concrete gutter repair, AC berm installation, wheel stops, delineators, signing, striping, and implementing traffic calming measures. Engineer’s Estimate – $846,000 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The State Prevailing Wage Determination for this project will be 2022-2. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor, or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: September 29, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/07/2022, 10/14/2022 CN 27017

T.S. No. 22001771-1 CA APN: 157-392-33-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/21/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RICHARD CORREAA, A SINGLE MAN, AND IRENE CAMPOS, A SINGLE WOMAN, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/23/2018, as Instrument No. 2018-0346646 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 11/02/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $344,708.36 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 255 AVENIDA DESCANSO OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 157-392-33-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-683-2468 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.xome.com using the file number assigned to this case 22001771-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-683-2468 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.xome.com using the file number assigned to this case 22001771-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 09/30/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 800-683-2468 or https://www.xome.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 35544 Pub Dates 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 27005

T.S. No. 102383-CA APN: 166-380-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/21/2022 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/2/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0700295 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DOUGLAS E GUDGEON AND PENELOPE J GUDGEON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2939 LINDA DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $308,061.07 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102383-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102383-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 934463_102383-CA 10/07/2022, 10/14/2022, 10/21/2022 CN 2699

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-912432-AB Order No.: 02-22002659 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): NANCY TARSHA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 8/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0701961 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/4/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $544,445.34 The purported property address is: 424 COX ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069-9797 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-101-14-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-912432-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-912432-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-912432-AB IDSPub #0181305 10/7/2022 10/14/2022 10/21/2022 CN 26993

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-937290-BF Order No.: 220328768-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/22/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): NANCY TARSHA, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 12/29/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1114558 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/31/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $573,628.32 The purported property address is: 390 COX RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069-9794 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 182-101-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-937290-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-937290-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-937290-BF IDSPub #0181268 10/7/2022 10/14/2022 10/21/2022 CN 26992

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Date of Sale: 10/20/2022 at 9:00 AM. Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN ST., EL CAJON, CA 92020. NOTICE is hereby given that First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation, 1 First American Way, Santa Ana, CA in care of: 400 S. Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (760) 603-3700, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown as Legal Description Variables on Schedule “1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 04/13/2001 as Instrument No. 2001-0229327 as amended) located at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad, CA, 92011 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of San Diego, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of 675.00. The claimant, Aviara Residence Club Owner’s Association, a California non-profit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 119755-FSA13-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 06/08/2022; Inst: 2022-0241222; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 06/13/2022; 2022-0246564; Contract No., Legal Description Variables, Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 1009198, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09EF/30, 31-09EF/23 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 09, 09 SEASON: GOLD; PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , CLARK ROWLEY and DAVID CHANEY, 215-814-09-23 AND 215-814-09-30 , $16,798.02; 1009346, INTERVAL NO.: 21-18GH/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 18 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , ARMAN PARIK and MICHAEL A. SEASON and AMELIA A. SEASON, Trustees of the AMELIA A. SEASON LIVING TRUST, DATED OCTOBER 8, 2001, 215-815-18-13, $8,556.51; 1009360, INTERVAL NO.: 43-39CD/10 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 39 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MANNY ALBERT ALAYO, 215-943-39-10, $8,556.51; 1009391, INTERVAL NO.: 21-19AB/20 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 19 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , DEL RIO INVESTMENTS LP, AN ARIZONA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP and LARRY D. ESSENPREIS and SARASUE ESSENPREIS, Trustees of the LARRY D. AND SARASUE ESSENPREIS FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 21, 1999, 215-812-19-20, $8,346.51; 1009392, INTERVAL NO.: 31-12CD/44 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 12 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , GINA M. KAMINSKI and YAGODA FAMILY LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, 215-813-12-44, $8,556.51; 1009396, INTERVAL NO.: 52-43KL/41, 52-43KL/42 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 43, 43 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , DEL RIO INVESTMENTS, LP, AN ARIZONA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, 215-947-43-42 AND 215-947-43-41, $16,798.02; 1009443, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38AB/52 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , ANGELICA LOPEZ, 215-942-38-52, $8,556.51; 1009500, INTERVAL NO.: 31-05GH/42 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 05 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , FABIAN TABORDA, 215-815-05-42, $8,556.51; 1009505, INTERVAL NO.: 11-21AB/17 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 17 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , FABIAN TABORDA, 215-812-21-17, $5,441.99; 10670, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09AB/34, 31-09AB/35, 31-09AB/36, 31-09AB/37, 31-13AB/34, 31-13AB/35, 31-13AB/36, 31-13AB/37 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208; 1/208; 1/208; 1/208; 1/208; 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 09, 09, 09, 09, 13, 13, 13, 13 SEASON: PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2; 2; 2; 2; 2; 2; 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual , PRINCE MISHAAL, 215-812-09-34; 215-812-09-35; 215-812-09-36; 215-812-09-37; 215-812-13-34; 215-812-13-35; 215-812-13-36 AND 215-812-13-37, $66,089.60; 10732, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09CD/01 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 09 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , LYNDON H. RATCLIFFE and MILLEE TAGGART-RATCLIFFE, 215-813-09-01, $8,556.51; 10767, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09AB/02, 31-09AB/03 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 09, 09 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , ROLAND W. WINTERFIELD JR. and CAROLYN C. WINTERFIELD, 215-812-09-02 AND 215-812-09-03, $16,798.02; 10900, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09EF/24, 31-09EF/25 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 09, 09 SEASON: PLATINUM; PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , WALTER J. LEVY and DIAN LEVY, 215-814-09-24 AND 215-814-09-25, $16,798.02; 1153, INTERVAL NO.: 11-21EF/03*X UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 21 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Odd Year Biennial , MICHAEL T. CORNELL, 215-814-21-55, $4,473.79; 11702, INTERVAL NO.: 31-11GH/32 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 11 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , TIMM L. MIKULENKA and SHARI S. MIKULENKA, 215-815-11-32, $8,556.51; 12280, INTERVAL NO.: 31-12EF/19, 31-12EF/20 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 12, 12 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , LARRY J. MOFFETT, SR. and DOROTHY M. MOFFETT, 215-814-12-19 AND 215-814-12-20, $16,798.02; 12683, INTERVAL NO.: 31-12AB/42 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 12 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JORDAN-STEPHENS GROUP LLC, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 215-812-12-42, $11,447.07; 1313, INTERVAL NO.: 11-04C/15, 11-04D/15 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 4 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , PETER G. TURNER and ANN B. TURNER, as Trustees of the TURNER FAMILY TRUST UDOT DATED MARCH 4, 1997, 215-813-04-15, $8,556.51; 13561, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09CD/50; 31-09CD/49 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 09, 09 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , PHILIP S. ROSENBLATT and VIRGINIA M. ROSENBLATT, 215-813-09-49 AND 215-813-09-50, $16,798.02; 13690, INTERVAL NO.: 43-39CD/40 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 39 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JOHN D. MALCOLM and ELVIRA M. MALCOLM, 215-943-39-40, $8,556.51; 13821, INTERVAL NO.: 31-09GH/52 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 09 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MARY E. HAAS, 215-815-09-52, $22,826.58; 14061, INTERVAL NO.: 33-08I/27, 33-08I/28, 33-08I/29, 33-08I/30, 33-08I/31, 33-08I/32, 33-08I/33, 33-08I/34 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 08, 08, 08, 08, 08, 08, 08, 08 SEASON: PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM; PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 1; 1; 1; 1; 1; 1; 1; 1 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual , ZAD INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., AN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS COMPANY EXISTING AND OPERATING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, 215-816-08-27, 215-816-08-28, 215-816-08-29, 215-816-08-30, 215-816-08-31, 215-816-08-32, 215-816-08-33, 215-816-08-34, $54,927.92; 14286, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40CD/35, 42-40CD/41 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 40, 40 SEASON: PLATINUM; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , FOUNDATION FOR THE INVESTIGATION OF NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS, 215-943-40-35 AND 215-943-40-41, $16,798.02; 14335, INTERVAL NO.: 33-07EF/20 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 07 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , EARL F. GOLDSTEIN and PAULA K. GOLDSTEIN, Trustees of the EARL F. AND PAULA K. GOLDSTEIN FAMILY TRUST, UDOT DATED JUNE 12, 1990, 215-814-07-20, $8,556.51; 14855, INTERVAL NO.: 43-39GH/16, 43-39GH/17, 43-39GH/18, 43-39GH/19 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 39, 39, 39, 39 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD; GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2; 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual; Annual; Annual , KATHLENE F. EDWARDS, Trustee of the KATHLENE F. EDWARDS DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED OCTOBER 2, 2002, 215-945-39-16, 215-945-39-17, 215-945-39-18 AND 215-945-39-19, $33,218.04; 15732, INTERVAL NO.: 33-08I/19 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 08 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , RAYMOND N. VALENTINE and CHARLOTTE A. MARABLE, 215-816-08-19, $7,161.30; 18116, INTERVAL NO.: 42-36GH/12 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 36 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , STEVEN D. ROBERTS and ANNA B. ROBERTS, 215-945-36-12, $8,556.51; 18781, INTERVAL NO.: 31-11AB/15 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 11 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , WILLIAM J. BUTLER, Trustee of the Hennessy Children 1999 Trust DATED 6/30/99, 215-812-11-15, $8,556.51; 19214, INTERVAL NO.: 43-35J/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 35 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , Kathlene F. Edwards, Trustee of the Kathlene F. Edwards Trust Dated October 2, 2002 and William R Edwards and Kathlene F Edwards, 215-947-35-13, $6,909.30; 19249, INTERVAL NO.: 31-11CD/20 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 11 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , ROBERT S. MANCINI and ELIZABETH D. MANCINI, 215-813-11-20, $8,399.01; 19637, INTERVAL NO.: 42-37KL/44 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 37 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JANA F. KIENA AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF JANA F. KIENA AND JOYCE L. FREY AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF JOYCE L. FREY, 215-947-37-44, $8,399.01; 19822, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38EF/16 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , ROBERT S. MANCINI and ELIZABETH D. MANCINI, 215-944-38-16, $8,399.01; 20520, INTERVAL NO.: 31-13AB/31 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 13 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , STEVEN W. WILLIAMS AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF STEVEN W. WILLIAMS and VENISE WILLIAMS, 215-812-13-31, $8,589.85; 21034, INTERVAL NO.: 52-43AB/48 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 43 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , VITO DENARDO and LINDA J. DENARDO, 215-942-43-48, $8,483.59; 21258, INTERVAL NO.: 52-43EF/22 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 43 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , NICHOLAS HERAS JR. and LAURA P. HERAS, Trustees of the Heras Family Real Estate Trust Dated 1/30/98, 215-944-43-22, $11,447.07; 21946, INTERVAL NO.: 31-13EF/22*X UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 13 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Odd Year Biennial , UTE A. CHERNY and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of UTE A. CHERNY and CHARLENE L. PIKLO and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of CHARLENE L. PIKLO, 215-814-13-74, $4,473.79; 22482, INTERVAL NO.: 11-04EF/16; 11-04EF/17 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208; 1/208 LOT: 04 and 04 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , SANGHYON P. SONG and IKUKO ANDO, 215-814-04-16 and 215-814-04-17, $16,798.02; 22846, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40GH/45 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JAMES A. ROONEY and MARY M. ROONEY, 215-945-40-45, $8,399.01; 22884, INTERVAL NO.: 23-16I/51 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 16 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , JAMES A. ROONEY and MARY M. ROONEY, 215-818-16-51, $7,003.80; 22967, INTERVAL NO.: 31-13EF/13*E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 13 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Even Year Biennial , UTE A. CHERNY and CHARLENE L. PIKLO, 215-814-13-30, $4,191.56; 23881, INTERVAL NO.: 22-15KL/45 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 15 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JANA KIENA, 215-819-15-45, $8,399.01; 24245, INTERVAL NO.: 43-41EF/02 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 41 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , RUBAE GRIFFIN and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of RUBAE GRIFFIN, 215-944-41-02, $8,399.01; 24251, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38CD/39 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , RUBAE GRIFFIN and the Unrecorded Interest of the Spouse of RUBAE GRIFFIN, 215-943-38-39, $8,399.01; 24738, INTERVAL NO.: 21-18CD/01 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 18 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , GREGORY W. GILES, SR. and GWENDOLYN J. GILES, 215-813-18-01, $11,392.47; 7700, INTERVAL NO.: 21-18EF/03 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 18 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , LINDA HITCHINS, 215-814-18-03, $8,556.51. 09/30/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/14/2022 CN 26973

BATCH: AFC-3061 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON PROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 10/27/2022 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT: 102843 32923AZ 32923AZ 329 23 214-010-94-00 IRA GENE WORRELL AND ARLENE WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10037.89 102844 20133AZ 20133AZ 201 33 214-010-94-00 CECILIA LEONARD SPOUSE OF STUART K. LEONARD AND DEBORAH MALINOWSKI 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11336.83 102845 21333AZ 21333AZ 213 33 214-010-94-00 TASIU KOLAWOLE SULAIMAN A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9479.78 102846 22934AZ 22934AZ 229 34 214-010-94-00 JERRY KENNETH THOMAS AND THERESE HOBAN THOMAS CO-TRUSTEES OR THEIR SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THOMAS FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 6 2000 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10912.23 102847 32534AZ 32534AZ 325 34 214-010-94-00 TASIU KOLAWOLE SULAIMAN A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9450.02 102848 31835AZ 31835AZ 318 35 214-010-94-00 WILLIAM BREWINGTON AND HEIDI DIANE GENTER BREWINGTON TRUSTEES OF THE BREWINGTON TRUST DATED APRIL 7 2005 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10841.09 102849 32935AZ 32935AZ 329 35 214-010-94-00 MARIA GAUDELIA B BELLA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9601.95 102850 21335AZ 21335AZ 213 35 214-010-94-00 ALLAN S. PURDY AND SHARON C. PURDY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9860.58 102851 10138AZ 10138AZ 101 38 214-010-94-00 FRANK A. PENA AND STEPHANEE A. PENA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9978.02 102853 32940AZ 32940AZ 329 40 214-010-94-00 LINDA J. BLACKWELL TRUSTEE OF THE LINDA J. BLACKWELL REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 3/18/1998 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11724.93 102854 10141AZ 10141AZ 101 41 214-010-94-00 ROBERT L. CALVIN SURVIVOR TRUSTEE OF THE CALVIN FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 30 1987 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9945.11 102855 30741AZ 30741AZ 307 41 214-010-94-00 DARLENE M. PERRY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND GWENDOLYN A. PARKER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9968.86 102856 32641AZ 32641AZ 326 41 214-010-94-00 J.C. LOWERY AN UNMARRIED MAN AND ROSA L. GUADARRAMA AN UMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9953.03 102857 20151AZ 20151AZ 201 51 214-010-94-00 CHARLIE ESTANISLAO COMPUESTO AND ROSEL RAYNERA COMPUESTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9786.53 102858 31851AZ 31851AZ 318 51 214-010-94-00 S. M. ROBERTSON TRUSTEE AND LORRIE BARTH ROBERTSON TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERTSON TRUST AGREEMENT DATED JAN 20 1997 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10008.39 102859 12552AZ 12552AZ 125 52 214-010-94-00 PAMELA J. ROBBINS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JAMIE SHULTZ AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10029.42 102860 20152AZ 20152AZ 201 52 214-010-94-00 TATIANA SUVALIAN AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10563.12 102861 10701AZ 10701AZ 107 01 214-010-94-00 CARLOS C. & DEBBIE C. PLASCENCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE & MONIKA L. PLASCENCIA A SINGLE WOMAN & ANNETTE C. PLASCENCIA A SINGLE WOMAN & CARLOS M. PLASCENCIA A SINGLE MAN & CARLEEN E. PLASCENCIA A SINGLE WOMAN EACH AS UNDIVIDED 1/6 INTEREST ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9781.13 102862 22601AZ 22601AZ 226 01 214-010-94-00 CECIL RILES AND JEANETTE RILES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10822.69 102863 32401AZ 32401AZ 324 01 214-010-94-00 DEBRA SUE BAKER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9954.94 102864 21902AZ 21902AZ 219 02 214-010-94-00 OLGA I. RIVERA AN UNMARREID WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $7929.12 102865 22603AZ 22603AZ 226 03 214-010-94-00 ALONIA MACK-GILLISPIEBRO A SINGLE WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10048.38 102866 11805AZ 11805AZ 118 05 214-010-94-00 LEONA JEAN DONSON A WIDOW AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9786.08 102867 30905CZ 30905CZ 309 05 214-010-94-00 DORRIE M. ADESSA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND BLANE F. ADESSA AND SANDRA ANN ADESSA HUSBAND AND WIFE ALL AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9495.00 102868 21306AZ 21306AZ 213 06 214-010-94-00 ANDREW R. GNAGY AND TERESITA S. GNAGY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11291.47 102870 22906AZ 22906AZ 229 06 214-010-94-00 RAYMOND C. COPPIN AND MARY E. COPPIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11437.50 102871 22708AZ 22708AZ 227 08 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER FALLO AND COLLEEN FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10019.39 102872 22609AZ 22609AZ 226 09 214-010-94-00 JOHN C. RICHARDS AN UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10008.44 102874 20115AZ 20115AZ 201 15 214-010-94-00 MARI GOOSBY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10715.45 102875 30716AZ 30716AZ 307 16 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL J. SHAFER AND KRISTINE A. SHAFER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10952.61 102876 32917AZ 32917AZ 329 17 214-010-94-00 PUFFIN LLC A SOUTH CAROLINA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9751.17 102877 32918AZ 32918AZ 329 18 214-010-94-00 LINDA J. BLACKWELL TRUSTEE OF THE LINDA J. BLACKWELL REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 3/18/1998 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10095.82 102878 32720AZ 32720AZ 327 20 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL BERGER A SINGLE MAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9766.23 102879 30720AZ 30720AZ 307 20 214-010-94-00 TAMMY LYNN ESPINOSA A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9740.22 102880 21820AZ 21820AZ 218 20 214-010-94-00 FRANK R. VALLEJO AND JERRY VALLEJO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $8009.49 102881 22921AZ 22921AZ 229 21 214-010-94-00 VELDA B. HEITKAMP A (N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND VALETA J. ROTHAUS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10583.18 102882 22942AZ 22942AZ 229 42 214-010-94-00 EDWARD ZAZUETA AND YOLANDA ROSE ZAZUETA TRUSTEES OF THE FAMILY TRUST OF EDWARD ZAZUETA AND YOLANDA ROSE ZAZUETA DATED AUG 05 2016 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11813.84 102883 22443AZ 22443AZ 224 43 214-010-94-00 RESORT ACCESS NETWORK LLC 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $7485.04 102884 32744AZ 32744AZ 327 44 214-010-94-00 BRUCE J. ZELENKA AND CHRISTINA J. ZELENKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10251.72 102885 32946AZ 32946AZ 329 46 214-010-94-00 THOMAS A. REIS JR. AND MELANIE A. REIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11321.32 102886 31946AZ 31946AZ 319 46 214-010-94-00 JUDY R. LYDICK AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11398.60 102887 10148AZ 10148AZ 101 48 214-010-94-00 SCOTT ROBERT BAILY AND JENNIFER LUCAS BAILY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11364.58 102888 31848AZ 31848AZ 318 48 214-010-94-00 MARK A. GRINYER AND DIANA N. GRINYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9726.37 102889 20149AZ 20149AZ 201 49 214-010-94-00 JAMES H. BALKEMA AND RAYLENE M. BALKEMA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $7483.34 102890 10601AZ 10601AZ 106 01 214-010-94-00 MARILYN MCADAM A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $8845.18 102891 23002AZ 23002AZ 230 02 214-010-94-00 DARVEY C. STEINER AND SANDRA D. STEINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $11497.55 102892 11204AZ 11204AZ 112 04 214-010-94-00 PATRICIA E. HAMAGUCHI – AKIRA MANAGUCHI – MARY DECKER 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9736.44 102893 13308AZ 13308AZ 133 08 214-010-94-00 CAROL A. SMITH AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $8979.87 102895 23315AZ 23315AZ 233 15 214-010-94-00 ERMA JEAN EDWARDS TRUSTEE OF THE ERMA JEAN EDWARDS FAMILY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 21 1994 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10106.55 102896 13317AZ 13317AZ 133 17 214-010-94-00 JOANNE W. NELSON SOLE TRUSTEE OR HER SUCCESSORS IN TRUST UNDER THE JOANNE W. NELSON LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 4 1999 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10661.59 102897 20618AZ 20618AZ 206 18 214-010-94-00 JOHN D. SEARLE AND BETTY C. SEARLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10048.32 102898 23318AZ 23318AZ 233 18 214-010-94-00 MARIA ELENA ELORDUY-BLACKALLER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9826.55 102899 11219AZ 11219AZ 112 19 214-010-94-00 LUIS V. JUAREZ AND LENORA F. JUAREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10184.93 102900 20724AZ 20724AZ 207 24 214-010-94-00 LEONA JEAN DONSON TRUSTEE OF THE LEONA JEAN DONSON TRUST DATED MARCH 20 2001 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9698.75 102901 20740AZ 20740AZ 207 40 214-010-94-00 OSCAR E. JAUREGUI AND CATALINA JAUREGUI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209903 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $10040.69 102902 21245AZ 21245AZ 212 45 214-010-94-00 DALE K. MEYER AND BRENDA H. MEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252440 $9777.25 102903 23046AZ 23046AZ 230 46 214-010-94-00 ROBERT V. ERNEST AND DONNA J ERNEST TRUSTEES OF THE ERNEST FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 11 1995 AND GARY ERNEST AND CHERYL ERNEST HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $7898.24 102904 10649AZ 10649AZ 106 49 214-010-94-00 RONNEY C. WONG AND BARBARA J. WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10857.79 102905 11351AZ 11351AZ 113 51 214-010-94-00 GARY G. GILBERT A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10817.35 102906 12752AZ 12752AZ 127 52 214-010-94-00 MARJORIE L. LOVRICH A SINGLE WOMAN AND GALE N. LOVRICH A MARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10946.66 102907 11722BZ 11722BZ 117 22 214-010-94-00 VALERIE BAKER AN UNMARIED WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10544.34 102908 10822DZ 10822DZ 108 22 214-010-94-00 JESSE CHACON AND ADRIANA L. CHACON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9211.93 102909 21524CZ 21524CZ 215 24 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G FALLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10306.48 102910 30225BZ 30225BZ 302 25 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL BRANDON HATTON AND LORIE HATTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $11008.20 102911 22025DZ 22025DZ 220 25 214-010-94-00 HIEN V. QUACH AND ANH D. TRINH-QUACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9119.37 102912 10826DZ 10826DZ 108 26 214-010-94-00 ANN ROSALIE KOSTANZER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10308.20 102913 20327CZ 20327CZ 203 27 214-010-94-00 PHILLIP R. HOLSTEIN A SINGLE MAN AND JENNIFER J. MORABE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9830.04 102914 12327CZ 12327CZ 123 27 214-010-94-00 ROBERT P. MERRILL AND KATREENA C. MERRILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10025.96 102915 13027CZ 13027CZ 130 27 214-010-94-00 ERIC W. MILLS AND BEVERLY J. MILLS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9324.99 102916 22528AZ 22528AZ 225 28 214-010-94-00 REGINAL KNOTT AND PAMELA S. KNOTT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10525.33 102917 32028DZ 32028DZ 320 28 214-010-94-00 GEORGE L. WARE A WIDOWER AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $8305.70 102918 11030BZ 11030BZ 110 30 214-010-94-00 CECILIA LEONARD SPOUSE OF STUART K. LEONARD AND DEBORAH MALINOWSKI 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10754.62 102919 21731BZ 21731BZ 217 31 214-010-94-00 BEN L. RODRIGUEZ AND DONNA A. RODRIGUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10126.53 102920 13031CZ 13031CZ 130 31 214-010-94-00 JOY BARRON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9298.68 102921 32831DZ 32831DZ 328 31 214-010-94-00 RICHARD M. GRAYDON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9314.39 102923 11534CZ 11534CZ 115 34 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER FALLO AND COLLEEN FALLO AS HUSBAND AND WIFE 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10349.87 102924 22237BZ 22237BZ 222 37 214-010-94-00 JOHN L. BROUGHTEN AND YVONNE L. BROUGHTEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9542.02 102925 21638CZ 21638CZ 216 38 214-010-94-00 DUNICE M. KRALY A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9527.52 102926 10838DZ 10838DZ 108 38 214-010-94-00 RANDY W. MORREIRA AND CONI F. MORREIRA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $8760.68 102927 30339CZ 30339CZ 303 39 214-010-94-00 SHAKESHIA HAGAN A SINGLE WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9221.83 102928 11639CZ 11639CZ 116 39 214-010-94-00 JAY R. NAM A SINGLE MAN AND CAROLINE YU A SINGLE WOMAN EASH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9387.26 102929 30241BZ 30241BZ 302 41 214-010-94-00 STEPHANIE LOVE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10504.92 102930 21451BZ 21451BZ 214 51 214-010-94-00 BETTY TAYLOR-COHART AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10298.30 102931 22210BZ 22210BZ 222 10 214-010-94-00 CARL L. BLUNDELL AND BARBARA H. BLUNDELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $7803.91 102932 11610CZ 11610CZ 116 10 214-010-94-00 LINDA S. KRUSE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DIANA L. GRIES A SINGLE WOMAN EACH AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10081.14 102933 31713BZ 31713BZ 317 13 214-010-94-00 FRED E. SCHWEISINGER AND MAUREEN A. SCHWEISINGER AS TRUSTEES OF THE SCHWEISINGER FAMILY LIVING TRUST DATED OCETOBER 6 2003 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9488.25 102934 21713BZ 21713BZ 217 13 214-010-94-00 ERIC BYRD A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9842.31 102935 22218BZ 22218BZ 222 18 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL T. CUMMINGS AND ROXANNE L. CUMMINGS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $7837.80 102936 32319CZ 32319CZ 323 19 214-010-94-00 ROBERT G. DALBECK AND A.J. HARLOW HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9494.97 102937 10520BZ 10520BZ 105 20 214-010-94-00 SULETHA HOSEY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9524.53 102938 30246BZ 30246BZ 302 46 214-010-94-00 DEL RIO INVESTMENTS L.P. AND ARIZONA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP MICHAEL LAIN GENERAL MANAGER 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10428.97 102939 12346CZ 12346CZ 123 46 214-010-94-00 JOHN P. HEALY TRUSTEE OF THE JOHN AND MARGARET HEALY TRUST DATED JULY 15 1997 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $7975.35 102940 11647CZ 11647CZ 116 47 214-010-94-00 JENNIFER M. ROSE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MICHELLE GLADSTONE LOOMIS A MARRIED WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9479.34 102941 32847DZ 32847DZ 328 47 214-010-94-00 WESLEY ROGERS AND IRENE RUIZ-ROGERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9304.91 102942 21748BZ 21748BZ 217 48 214-010-94-00 STEVEN L. MON AND STEPHANIE H. MON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9480.09 102944 11401BZ 11401BZ 114 01 214-010-94-00 DARVEY C. STEINER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $11625.89 102945 31402BZ 31402BZ 314 02 214-010-94-00 NORM LIU AND JILL LIU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9501.91 102946 13205DZ 13205DZ 132 05 214-010-94-00 MARY C. LEFEBVRE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9137.89 102947 30509BZ 30509BZ 305 09 214-010-94-00 KATHLEEN LINDLY A SINGLE WOMAN 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9522.88 102948 13009CZ 13009CZ 130 09 214-010-94-00 SUSAN M. HUNT AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9297.36 102949 20909CZ 20909CZ 209 09 214-010-94-00 JOHN A. LAIOLA A WIDOWER AND L. CAREN FRANCIS AN UNMARIED WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9327.24 102950 31510CZ 31510CZ 315 10 214-010-94-00 JOHN A. LAIOLA A WIDOWER AND L. CAREN FRANCIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9298.77 102951 31414BZ 31414BZ 314 14 214-010-94-00 MICHELLE R. MINGO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9942.71 102952 12116CZ 12116CZ 121 16 214-010-94-00 THE BECKY CHRISTINE YIANILOS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10450.37 102953 20520BZ 20520BZ 205 20 214-010-94-00 NADINE SHERRILL FRINDRICH AND ALDO CELSO DORBOLO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $7744.84 102954 10920CZ 10920CZ 109 20 214-010-94-00 SHANE FANNING AN UNMARRIED MAN AND KELLY J. TAYLOR A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9721.60 102955 20521BZ 20521BZ 205 21 214-010-94-00 RICHARD LEE PALMER AND MARGARET ANN PALMER CO-TRUSTEES OF THE PALMER FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DEC. 2 1992 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9509.74 102957 20536BZ 20536BZ 205 36 214-010-94-00 JOHN ROBERT SANDSTROM TRUSTEE & KARLENE L. SANDSTROM TRUSTEE OF THE DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED 8-3-76 & THIRD AMENDMENT TO DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED 10-14-82 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9394.75 102958 20537BZ 20537BZ 205 37 214-010-94-00 ZHAOSHUI HOU AND YUHONG GUO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9056.35 102959 31638CZ 31638CZ 316 38 214-010-94-00 MICHAEL D. FOLDEN AND AUDREY A. FOLDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9385.60 102960 12838DZ 12838DZ 128 38 214-010-94-00 MICHELLE RAE MINGO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9662.84 102961 31540CZ 31540CZ 315 40 214-010-94-00 RANDAL E. PETERSON AND ANGELA G. PETERSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9504.41 102962 20941CZ 20941CZ 209 41 214-010-94-00 CHRISTOPHER J. FALLO AND COLLEEN G. FALLO JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $10529.04 102963 12242BZ 12242BZ 122 42 214-010-94-00 VINCENTE M. BAUTISTA JR. AND ANGELINA C. BAUTISTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9040.68 102964 31443BZ 31443BZ 314 43 214-010-94-00 JOSE A. GARCIA AND SUSAN M. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9522.88 102965 12844DZ 12844DZ 128 44 214-010-94-00 RUSS ALLRED AND NANCY ALLRED TRUSTEES OF THE ALLRED FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 31 2012 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $9614.93 102967 31552CZ 31552CZ 315 52 214-010-94-00 MARILYN J. WILSON SURVIVING SOLE TRUSTEE OF THE DECLARATION OF TRUST OF DARRELL L. AND MARILYN J. WILSON OR ANY SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER A DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED JULY 27 2000 4/22/2022 5/16/2022 2022-0209872 6/16/2022 2022-0252441 $8904.08 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 9/20/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 09/30/2022, 10/07/2022, 10/14/2022 CN 26968

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00040239-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nadine Linda Vaughan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nadine Linda Vaughan change to proposed name: Nadine Linda Boulware. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/07/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 10/04/2022 CN 27024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, October 21st, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Victor Martinez – A309 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 27014

NOTICE OF ENTRY OF JUDGMENT ON SISTER-STATE JUDGMENT CASE# 37-2022-00001923-CL-EN-NC Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista, CA 92081 PLAINTIFF: Whatcom Educational Credit Union DEFENDANT: Brandon Cotes, et al. TO JUDGMENT DEBTOR: Brandon Cotes YOU ARE NOTIFIED Upon application of the judgment creditor, a judgment against you has been entered in this court as follows: (1) Judgment Creditors: Whatcom Educational Credit Union (2) Amount of judgment entered in this court: $17,661.34. This judgment was entered based upon a sister-state judgment previously entered against you as follows: (1) Sister-state: Washington (2) Sister-state court: Skagit County Superior Court, 205 W. Kincaid, Room 102, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 (3) Judgment entered in sister-state on: September 24, 2021 (4) Title of case and case number: Whatcom Educational Credit Union v Brandon Cotes, et al. Case No. 21-2-00171-29 A sister-state judgment has been entered against you in a California court. Unless you file a motion to vacate the judgment in this court within 30 DAYS after service of this notice, this judgment will be final. This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court. If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice. Date: 01/19/2022 Clerk, by D. Hansen, Deputy NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual judgment debtor. 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26996

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TERUHO SAWADA Case # 37-2022-00036927-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Teruho Sawada. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Miho Zinni in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Miho Zinni be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 27, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 103. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Miho Zinni 2311 Baldy Ln Evergreen CO 80439-9444 Telephone: 814.289.1700 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26988

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00038320-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Dalal Almasri filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Dalal Almasri change to proposed name: Dalal Chhada. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 09, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/27/2022 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26986

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00037283-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nancy Carol Sanford filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nancy Carol Sanford change to proposed name: Nanci Carol Sanford. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 02, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/19/2022 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26982

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00037404-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ashley Bruun filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Tristan Cadence Bruun change to proposed name: Tristan Cadence Timm. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 08, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/20/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022464 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yuwei Designs; B. Yuwei. Located at: 2118 Twain Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Yuwei Designs Inc., 2118 Twain Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2012 S/Yuwei Lee, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022524 Filed: Oct 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kishko Management Group. Located at: 4785 Tarantella Ln., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anna Kishko, 4785 Tarantella Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/2022 S/Anna Kishko, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021396 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Luxury Home Living; B. Coastal Beauty and Brows; C. Coastal Photography. Located at: 4820 Del Monte Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Coastal Co. & Luxury, 4820 Del Monte Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Krystal Ihm, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022273 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lilac Recovery Center. Located at: 1507 E. Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. NDLLJ Inc., 1507 E. Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2022 S/Richard R. Rice, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022354 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Career Ecology. Located at: 7717 Calle Madero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Irvington Group Inc., 7717 Calle Madero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/John Wallace, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27023

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9022196 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Med Care Pharmacy. Located at: 161 Thunder Dr. #100, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/06/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9008059. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Asbac Pharmacy Inc, 161 Thunder Dr. #100, Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Joseph Devins 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27022

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022173 Filed: Oct 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anthony Vitale; B. Joseph Colubus Knight. Located at: 948 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trevor Neil Scumidt, 948 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2015 S/Trevor Neil Scumidt, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021198 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Agni Life. Located at: 4655 Norma Dr., San Diego CA 92115 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Agnieszka Messina, 4655 Norma Dr., San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/29/2021 S/Agnieszka Messina, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022097 Filed: Oct 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants. Located at: 477 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dr. Kanika Bembey DDS Corporation, 6671 Agave Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Kanika Bembey, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021887 Filed: Oct 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Re3 Gifts; B. Re3. Located at: 514 Via De La Valle #303, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1850 Bel Air Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Bydand Group LLC, 1850 Bel Air Ter., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/23/2022 S/Christopher Gordon, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2022 CN 27018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021989 Filed: Oct 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Catch Real Estate; B. Catch Realty Solutions. Located at: 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Blue Corner Inc., 13277 Kingsfield Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Alatriste, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021562 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fountain Car Wash. Located at: 1352 N. Santa Fe, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Farhedge Properties LLC, 6640 Curlew Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2022 S/Nicholas Hedges, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021471 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spellbinder Coffee. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & R Foods, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Omori, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021320 Filed: Sep 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sauc.d. Located at: 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Adam Conklin, General Partner, 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Raven LoGiurato, 123 W. Jason St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Adam Conklin; Raven LoGiurato, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021777 Filed: Sep 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salty Sister Consulting; B. Salty Sister Co. Located at: 1220 Morse St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salty Sister Consulting LLC, 1220 Morse St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Alisa Prestie, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021574 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Geier Goodman Design. Located at: 1209 Meadow Wood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Geier, 1209 Meadow Wood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2019 S/Susan Geier, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020068 Filed: Sep 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Toasted Gastrobrunch & Sammy’s Dinner. Located at: 339 N. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Information: 1. Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 875 Prospect St. #203, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Bulgatz, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021390 Filed: Sep 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Pool Technician. Located at: 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ethan Wyatt Cox, 1833 S. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/27/2022 S/Ethan Wyatt Cox, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021003 Filed: Sep 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Great Western Mortgage. Located at: 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Edward Taylor, 2029 Shadytree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2000 S/William Edward Taylor, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021582 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arrai Media. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Arrai Media, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles Edward Harris Jr, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021591 Filed: Sep 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Coast Food Co. Located at: 220 Bingham Dr. #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GCP Distribution LLC, 220 Bingham Dr. #104, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2017 S/Guy Roney, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 27000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021044 Filed: Sep 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LPD Carwash & Detail Center. Located at: 1580 Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Information: 1. Paola Lara Olvera, 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/21/2022 S/Paola Lara Olvera, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021509 Filed: Sep 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Press; B. Roam Federal. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roam Advisors LLC, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Heath A. Anderson, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28/2022 CN 26991

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021245 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discover Insurance Solutions; B. Medicare Made Easy. Located at: 131 S. Hwy 101 Ste. 1E Spc #1, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 592, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Monica Little, 1747 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Monica Little, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021181 Filed: Sep 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bel’s Cleaning Service. Located at: 1476 Birch Ave., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Estela Quiroz Garcia, 1476 Birch Ave., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Estela Quiroz Garcia, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021210 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Trees. Located at: 523 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 230045, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Theron Winsby, 523 N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2007 S/Theron Winsby, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021017 Filed: Sep 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Montano Capital. Located at: 411 Camino Del Rio S. #300, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Carlos Montano Jr., 2600 Gage Dr. #138, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2022 S/John Montano Jr., 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019524 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MBPBA; B. Melba Bishop Pickleball. Located at: 5306 N. River Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5038 Chalet Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Gerald Jordan, 5038 Chalet Dr., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Martine Fronk, 768 Muirwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gerald Jordan, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021200 Filed: Sep 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BYB-Backyard Boards. Located at: 216 Florita St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ailbe McGarry, 216 Florita St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Ailbe McGarry, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020807 Filed: Sep 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AndoPaintsWaves. Located at: 1261 Veronica Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andrew Wright, 1261 Veronica Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Andrew Wright, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020871 Filed: Sep 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brand Realty. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Serri Rowell, 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2022 S/Serri Rowell, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020570 Filed: Sep 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TryHiring. Located at: 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Timothy Ryland, 825 Tiger Tail Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/08/2022 S/Timothy Ryland, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9021105 Filed: Sep 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Line Engraving. Located at: 2826 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason A. Feldman, 2826 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Jason A. Feldman, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020926 Filed: Sep 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Edera. Located at: 560 N. Coast Hwy 101 #4B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lida Maskooki, 1723 Creekside Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/19/2007 S/Lida Maskooki, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14, 10/21/2022 CN 26972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020854 Filed: Sep 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Studio Maya. Located at: 1430 Buena Vista Dr. Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amartes Inc., 1430 Buena Vista Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/14/2018 S/Karen Diane Hana, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020944 Filed: Sep 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Coastal Homes. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1429, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Laura M. Smith, 308 Leeann Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2016 S/Laura M. Smith, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020920 Filed: Sep 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Watchfull. Located at: 6650 Flanders Dr. #G, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. TNB-The New Breed LLC, 6650 Flanders Dr. #G, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/20/2022 S/Grigoriy Batiyenko, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020328 Filed: Sep 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. sito. Located at: 6189 El Camino Real #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Leisure Collective Inc., 6189 El Camino Real #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Chris Stratton, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020453 Filed: Sep 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spiritual Journey Center. Located at: 975 Laguna Dr. #1, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Current Collective Church, 975 Laguna Dr. #1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2022 S/Luke Bricker, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019508 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jen Burdis Fitness. Located at: 1264 Summit Point Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Winning Edge Elite Athletic Performance Training LLC, 1264 Summit Point Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2021 S/Jennifer Burdis, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017940 Filed: Aug 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Environment Day Inc.; B. Eco Fest Encinitas; C. EEDay Inc., D. EcoFest Encinitas; E. EcoFest; F. North County Eco Alliance; G. NCEA. Located at: 1859 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Environmental Day Inc., 1859 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/06/2014 S/Katarzyna A. Epstein, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020776 Filed: Sep 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Interior Design By Rachelle. Located at: 592 Pacesetter St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachelle Marentette, 592 Pacesetter St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/16/2022 S/Rachelle Marentette, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9020486 Filed: Sep 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy Porter Faces. Located at: 606 Cassidy St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2270 Dunstan St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Cassidy Porter Faces Incorporated, 606 Cassidy St. #C, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lucas Porter, 09/23, 09/30, 10/07, 10/14/2022 CN 26949