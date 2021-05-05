Legal Notices, May 7, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the planning commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the planning commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the planning commission. Please be aware that the Planning Commission Chair has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the planning commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts . A link will be provided at the time of agenda posting for registering to speak. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 20th day of May, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Mason Addition; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003649-2020, DR-00-003641-2020 and CDPNF-003650-2020; FILING DATE: March 3, 2020; APPLICANT: Austin and Sara Mason; LOCATION: 251 Rosebay Drive (APN: 257-070-28-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 525-square foot addition with roof deck and interior improvements to an attached dwelling unit. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(1) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition is no more than 2,500 square feet. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected]

2. PROJECT NAME: St. John's Storage Building/Meeting Room; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004006-2020, DR-004008-2020; SUBC-004060-2020; CDPNF-004007-2020; FILING DATE: August 26, 2020; APPLICANT: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church; LOCATION: 1001 Encinitas Blvd. (APNs: 259-310-04; 259-311-01, -06, -07, -10, & -11); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit (DR), Substantial Conformance (SUBC) and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of detached storage outbuildings on the southeast portion of the campus in order to construct one storage building/meeting room, landscaping improvements, parking space improvements and related hardscape and drainage improvements to an existing church campus project site. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential (RR-2) Zone, the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(4) and 15303(e). Section 15301(l)(4) exempts the demolition of accessory structures or detached out buildings appurtenant to the main project use. Section 15303(e) exempts the construction of detached or accessory outbuildings appurtenant to the main project use. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected] . 3. PROJECT NAME: Maloy Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004195-2020, VRNC-004197-2020; BADJ-004537-2021 CDP-003800-2020; FILING DATE: November 23, 2020; APPLICANT: Julie Maloy; LOCATION: 2442 Oxford Avenue (APN: 261-112-20); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Variance, Lot Line Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit request to allow for the demolition of an existing residence, to construct a new residence with a pedestrian access bridge in the front-yard setback and consolidate the underlying lots. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(l)(1), 15303(a) and 15305. Section 15301(l)(1) exempts the demolition of one-single family residence. Section 15303(a) exempts the construction of one single-family residence. Section 15305 (Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations), exempts requests which do not result in any changes in land use or density, including the Lot Line Adjustment, consolidating the underlying lots into one single lot for the entire project. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected] . 4. PROJECT NAME: Belmont Village Encinitas-by-the-Sea; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-002891-2018; SUB-002894-2018; USE-002895-2018; DR-002893-2018 & CDP-002892-2018 (17-273 TMDB/MUP/DR/CDP); FILING DATE: March 13, 2018; APPLICANT: Beau Brand, Greystar; LOCATION: Manchester Avenue (APNs: 261-210-022-00 & 261-210-12-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Planned Residential Development through a Major Use Permit, a Tentative Map (Density Bonus), Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide two existing parcels into 12 lots utilizing the state density bonus law; demolish all existing agricultural structures; construct a 200-unit senior residential care facility including two-stories over a subterranean basement; construct eight new two-story single-family residential units (one market-rate and seven affordable) each with an attached affordable accessory dwelling unit; construct a public trail, and grading/site/landscaping improvements. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site has a split zoning designation of Rural Residential 2 (R-2) and Ecological Reserve/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK), and is located within the Special Study Overlay Zone, Coastal Zone (Coastal Commission's Appeal Jurisdiction), Scenic/View Corridor Overlay Zone, Cultural Overlay Zone,100-Year Flood Zone (southern edge along Manchester Avenue) and High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a 45-day public review and comment period was established from April 3, 2020 to May 18, 2020 for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared for the proposed project, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. Responses to public comments on the Draft EIR have been prepared and are included in the Final EIR, which is available for viewing at the following web address: https://encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, Senior Planner II: (760) 633-2716 or [email protected] For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25367 Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Planning Commission or City Council on Items 1, 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on Item 4 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25367

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 26th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate Oral Communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Council Meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the Mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to: https://encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts . CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004489-2021 (Repeal Ordinance No. 2020-16); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Ordinance No. 2020-16 (Group Home Permit Ordinance) and reinstating zoning code language existing prior to adoption of Ordinance No. 2020-16. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed repealing of Ordinance 2020-16 is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because this is not a project within the meaning of Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines since there is no potential for it to result in a physical change in the environment, either directly or indirectly. In addition, after adoption, Ordinance No. 2020-16 was not effective and could not be enforced because it was an amendment to the City's Local Coastal Plan that had not yet been considered or approved by the California Coastal Commission. Consequently, the proposed repeal of the amendments included in Ordinance No. 2020-16 and the reestablishment of the prior zoning code text, which remains part of the City's Local Coastal Plan, is exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment, in that Ordinance No. 2020-16 never became effective. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner; 760-633-2714 or [email protected] . For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25363 This project does not constitute an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) as Ordinance No. 2020-16 has not been approved by the California Coastal Commission and the reinstated zoning text prior to the adoption of Ordinance 2020-16 is part of the City’s approved Local Coastal Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25363

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 26th day of May, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate Oral Communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Council Meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the Mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to: https://encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts . CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004488-2021 (Repeal Ordinance No. 2020-09); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Ordinance No. 2020-09 (Density Bonus Amendments) and reinstating zoning code language existing prior to adoption of Ordinance No. 2020-09. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). After adoption, Ordinance No. 2020-09 was not effective and could not be enforced because it was an amendment to the City's Local Coastal Plan that had not yet been considered or approved by the California Coastal Commission. Consequently, the repeal of the amendments included in Ordinance No. 2020-09 and the reestablishment of the prior zoning code text, which remains part of the City's Local Coastal Plan, is exempt from environmental review pursuant to General Rule, Section 15061(b)(3) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines since there would be no possibility of a significant effect on the environment, in that Ordinance No. 2020-09 never became effective. The ordinance being considered specifies how the City will comply with and implement State density bonus law, and adoption is required pursuant to Government Code Section 65915(a). The bonuses, incentives, and waivers permitted are required by State law, and this ordinance does not permit any bonuses, incentives, or waivers other than those required by State law. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner; 760-633-2714 or [email protected] . For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25362 This project does not constitute an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP) as Ordinance No. 2020-09 has not been approved by the California Coastal Commission, and the reinstated zoning code language prior to adoption of Ordinance 2020-09 is part of the City’s approved Local Coastal Program. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/07/2021 CN 25362

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO CIRCULATE RECALL PETITION TO THE HONORABLE KORI JENSEN: Pursuant to Section 11020, California Elections Code, the undersigned registered qualified voters of the City of Oceanside, District One, in the State of California, hereby give notice that we are the proponents of a recall petition and that we intend to seek your recall and removal from the office of City Council Member for District One, in the City of Oceanside, California, and to demand election of a successor in that office. The grounds for the recall are as follows: Qualifications – Jensen lied about living in Oceanside, District One, an absolute legal requirements to qualify for this office! County records clearly show Jensen's residence was Carlsbad, California. This is voter fraud! Jensen compounded her lie, insisting that she lived at a non-hosted STVC on Pacific Street – neighbors had never seen her living at that address! Only tourists! When confronted with her lie by the city and reporters, Jensen has continuously refused to submit proof that she resided at her Pacific Street STVR, leading to a District Attorney investigation. There is no evidence of having ever been seen previously in Oceanside at any time. Jensen has no experience to represent District One voters – she never served on any commissions or committees, never attended any community meetings or civic activity. Of thirty-five applicants, several had proven experience in public service , including a planning commissioner and retired military officer. Voters in District One deserve to be represented by a councilmember of their choice! City Council members voted 3-1 in appointing unknown/unqualified Jensen, ignoring the wishes of District One voters and Mayor Sanchez, former District One representative, who very publicly asked for and were denied an election. District One Voters deserve an election! 05/07/2021 CN 25343

NAME ADDRESS SIGNATURE

The original notice and proof of service will be filed with the City Clerk of City of Oceanside. Elections Code section 11023. (a) Within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, the officer sought to be recalled may file with the elections official , or in the case of a state officer, the Secretary of State, an answer, in not more than 200 words, to the statement of the proponents. (b) If an answer is filed, the officer shall, within seven days after the filing of the notice of intention, also serve a copy of it, by personal delivery or by certified mail, on one of the proponents named in the notice of intention . (c) The answer shall be signed and shall be accompanied by the printed name and business or residence address of the officer sought to be recalled. 05/07/2021 CN 25343

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS NORTH COAST HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOBILITY IMPROVEMENTS AND NORTH EL CAMINO REAL PAVEMENT AND STRIPING IMPROVEMENTS CS22A Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m., on May 20, 2021. WORK TO BE DONE:

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Article XIII D of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) that the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing on May 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider a proposed increase in Solid Waste Collection Service Rates for City of Encinitas customers. This meeting is being conducted utilizing teleconferencing and electronic means consistent with State of California Executive Orders; the public may only participate in the meeting electronically. The purpose of the hearing is to consider all written protests against the proposed increase to the rates. Written protests may be submitted by mail to the Office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Written protests will also be accepted in person at the public hearing, so long as they are received prior to the conclusion of the public comment portion of the public hearing. A City staff member will be present in the courtyard of City Hall to accept protests. All protests must be written, contain the original signature of the property owner or customer of record and provide a description of the property (address and/or Assessor Parcel Number). Only one written protest per address will be accepted. Protests sent by e-mail, facsimile or other electronic means will not be accepted. Oral comments at the public hearing will not qualify as formal protests unless accompanied by a written protest. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the City Council will receive a final tabulation of all written protests received by the City Clerk. If a majority of written protests from property owners and customers of record is not received, the rate increase will be considered for approval by the City Council as specified in the City’s Solid Waste Franchise Agreement. 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25322

T.S. No.: 210127022 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 30615 Order No. 95524603 APN: 103-010-49-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 10/9/2019. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: William E. Cline, a single man Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 12/5/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0566323 in book, page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 6/2/2021 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $368,748.85 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 611 Hillbert Dr Fallbrook Area, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 103-010-49-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com , using the file number assigned to this case 210127022. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info , using the file number assigned to this case 210127022 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/30/2021 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer 05/07/2021, 05/14/2021, 05/21/2021 CN 25355

T.S. No. 085042-CA APN: 226-610-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/8/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 6/7/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/16/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0109926 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MARIA D REGAN, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1811 ROCK SPRINGS ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $548,142.76 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM , using the file number assigned to this case 085042-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com , using the file number assigned to this case 085042-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 927821_085042-CA 05/07/2021, 05/14/2021, 05/21/2021 CN 25340

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-845731-RY Order No.: 180570434-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): FELIX A. BERRY, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 12/16/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1077935 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 7/22/2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0306646 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 6/30/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $338,118.64 The purported property address is: 3529 PASEO DE ELENITA #183, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-362-26-43 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 619-846-7649 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-845731-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-846-7649, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-845731-RY to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 619-846-7649 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-845731-RY IDSPub #0173582 5/7/2021 5/14/2021 5/21/2021 CN 25339

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-886798-AB Order No.: 02-20029134 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/13/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JAMES A. SKELTON AND VIRGINIA W. SKELTON, TRUSTEES OF THE SKELTON COMMUNITY PROPERTY TRUST DATED AUGUST 13, 2002 Recorded: 6/19/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0240808 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/24/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $792,044.33 The purported property address is: 6565 VIA DE LA REINA, BONSALL, CA 92003 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 127-400-18 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886798-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-886798-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-886798-AB IDSPub #0173549 4/30/2021 5/7/2021 5/14/2021 CN 25325

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-869947-RY Order No.: 191121102-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/13/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RORY E. GRAHAM AND KAREN W. GRAHAM, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 7/21/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0365090 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 8/1/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0347316 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/24/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $464,548.18 The purported property address is: 1669 AVENIDA OCEANO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 161-592-05-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-869947-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-869947-RY to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-869947-RY IDSPub #0173540 4/30/2021 5/7/2021 5/14/2021 CN 25324

BATCH: AFC-3007. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100801 B0492285C 7031 EVEN 12 211-131-13-00 MONICA Y. ANDREESE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/05/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432869 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $29700.71 100802 B0488845C 6514 EVEN 7 211-131-13-00 MARICELL D. ATIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND NEWYORK B. LEAPAGA JR. A(N) SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/02/2017 07/20/2017 2017-0326467 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $20506.62 100804 B0447235H 6512 ANNUAL 15 211-131-13-00 JO R. CARROLL AND CYNTHIA M. CARROLL TRUSTEES UNDER THE CARROLL FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 22 1999 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347100 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $23140.23 100805 B0440785S 7022 ANNUAL 3 211-131-10-00 CLAUDIA A. FARMER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/20/2015 02/05/2015 2015-052632 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $22769.58 100806 B0509585S 80102 ANNUAL 36 212-271-04-00 MICHAEL W. GARHARTT AND ESMERALDA P. PEREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/21/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381248 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $49004.69 100807 B0439155S 5814 ODD 5 211-131-05-00 TIFFANY GLENN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/04/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008276 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $16252.74 100808 B0505345H 6112 ANNUAL 3 211-131-11-00 STEPHEN K. LEAPTROTT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND ELIZABETH M. BUCKLES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/01/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0262998 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $41613.49 100809 B0503125C 6112 ANNUAL 42 211-131-11-00 CHRIS M. MARANIAN AND ERICA G. MARANIAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2018 05/17/2018 2018-0198635 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $45382.31 100810 B0488935C 6011 ODD 13 211-131-11-00 RUSSELL W. MOORE AND BRENDA KAIGLER MOORE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2017 07/20/2017 2017-0326395 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $19476.77 100812 B0452365S 6523 ANNUAL 18 211-131-13-00 MARTINIANO RESENDIZ AND ARACELI RESENDIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2015 09/17/2015 2015-0491127 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $25306.99 100816 B0505685H 6121 ANNUAL 41 211-131-11-00 RAYMOND MING YEE AND LILLLIAN WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/26/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263052 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $50745.20 100817 B0500755S 5011 ODD 4 211-130-02-00 VICTOR FRANKLIN YOUNG JR. A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND KNARIK KAREN PAPYAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2018 04/05/2018 2018-0134136 1/13/2021 2021-0026231 $17803.93. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/23/2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25301

BATCH: AFC-3002 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100545 B0466165C 5914 Annual 13 211-131-11-00 GLORIA B. ALESSO AS TRUSTEE OF THE ALESSO FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/11/2016 05/26/2016 2016-0257116 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25926.23 100546 B0466175C 5914 Annual 14 211-131-11-00 GLORIA B. ALESSO AS TRUSTEE OF THE ALESSO FAMILY TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 12 1992 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/11/2016 05/26/2016 2016-0257119 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25833.52 100547 B0501435S 6013 Annual 8 211-131-11-00 JORGE A. BARRERA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND JESSICA C. MARTINEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2018 04/19/2018 2018-0154734 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $39846.94 100548 B0528695C 6124 Odd 47 211-131-11-00 JOE DALE BECTON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2019 12/26/2019 2019-0605167 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $20313.77 100549 B0514605S 6122 Annual 52 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. BRIGHT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/12/2018 12/14/2018 2018-0513081 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $49262.37 100551 B0497005S 6821 Odd 21 211-131-13-00 TODD W. BURKETT AND ELAINE W. BURKETT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2017 12/28/2017 2017-0610612 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $19671.10 100552 B0482115H 6524 Annual 25 211-131-13-00 MILES BYNUM AND KIMBERLY BYNUM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/06/2017 03/23/2017 2017-0131907 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $46731.02 100553 B0523265S 5322 Annual 21 211-130-03-00 MARK A. CARLOCK AND DEIRDRE H. CARLOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/12/2019 07/25/2019 2019-0302870 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $33797.33 100554 B0526155S 6143 Annual 11 211-131-11-00 JONATAN CHAVERO-NOLASCO AND ROSAURA MARQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/28/2019 10/17/2019 2019-0467558 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $47510.07 100555 B0459725C 5011 Odd 2 211-130-02-00 DAVID A. CLARK II A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/11/2015 01/21/2016 2016-0025791 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $18659.81 100556 B3990015C 5314 Odd 10 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383907 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100557 B3990005C 5324 Even 4 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383905 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100558 B3990445C 5332 Even 46 211-130-03-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 08/04/2011 2011-0397604 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12805.97 100559 B3990075C 5212 Odd 15 211-130-02-00 PATRICIA C. DAHL AND RAINER M. DAHL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/28/2011 2011-0383910 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $12475.75 100560 B0507795H 80108 Odd 1 212-271-04-00 MARIA LIDIA DELGADO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/22/2018 08/10/2018 2018-0329064 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $21907.25 100561 B3945085C-A 5131 Odd 29 211-130-02-00 DONALD G. DICKSON AND BARBARA D. DICKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/13/2010 07/22/2010 2010-0368290 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $30744.13 100562 B0512225S 80202 Annual 24 212-271-04-00 GERARDO FERNANDEZ AND ADRIANA FERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/06/2018 10/25/2018 2018-0445196 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $40854.16 100565 B0506535H 80201 Odd 8 212-271-04-00 TINA L. IRVINE A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/23/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283570 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $17941.82 100566 B0421125S 6921 Odd 9 211-131-07-00 ROBERT S. JUSTASON AND LISA L. JUSTASON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/22/2013 01/16/2014 2014-0020878 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $14662.12 100568 B0463815H 7031 Annual 20 211-131-10-00 RACHEL DIANNE MCKINSEY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/28/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185531 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $29152.85 100569 B0504085H 6111 Even 52 211-131-11-00 CHRISTOPHER NAZIR AND ANITA C. NAZIR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/18/2018 06/07/2018 2018-0229982 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $37562.54 100570 B0432915S 5813 Annual 10 211-131-05-00 VICTORIA N. OCHIA-ANISHA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2014 08/14/2014 2014-0349157 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $25379.74 100571 B0414005H 5022 Annual 51 211-130-02-00 ANA M. POTTS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/04/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563277 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $22426.26 100574 B0499655C 6112 Annual 33 211-131-11-00 WADE M. TIMOTHY AND MICHELLE L. TIMOTHY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/10/2018 03/08/2018 2018-0090674 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $44766.87 100576 B0479585C 7031 Annual 46 211-131-13-00 RONNEY C. WONG AND BARBARA J. WONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028785 1/13/2021 2021-0026228 $29468.20. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/23/2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25300

BATCH: AFC-3003, 3008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/13/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD., CARLSBAD, CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100577 B0437545C 181 ANNUAL 05 211-022-28-00 NELSON A. DALAN AND RHEA J. DALAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/07/2014 11/20/2014 2014-0506148 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $23587.77 100578 B0483635H 295 EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 SANDRA J. KNOPOW A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/30/2017 04/13/2017 2017-0165941 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $21065.27 100579 B0481715S 294 ODD 50 211-022-28-00 ROBERT MARK LAFRANCE AND MARISA SAVINA RAINEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2017 03/16/2017 2017-0120605 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $22560.47 100580 B0472315C 257 ANNUAL 16 211-022-28-00 CONRAD S. SELORIO AND MYRNA J. GARCIA HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/15/2016 09/01/2016 2016-0457588 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $32641.00 100581 B0458005C 399 EVEN 05 211-022-28-00 BETHANY B. THOMASON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND TARYN A. THOMASON A SINGLE WOMAN AND JORDAN M. THOMASON A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/06/2015 12/23/2015 2015-0656290 1/13/2021 2021-0026222 $21594.15 100820 B0404115C 146 46 211-022-28-00 FERDINAND D. CORPUZ AND LETICIA M.B. CORPUZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2013 03/07/2013 2013-0147108 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $19310.35 100821 B0444205H 381 11 211-022-28-00 CHISTOPHER P. DAVID A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHILEEN R. REYES A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/10/2015 02/23/2015 2015-0197053 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $18832.00 100822 B0444865H 290 48 211-022-28-00 DEIRDRE FRANEY A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/18/2015 05/07/2015 2015-0227656 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $20492.34 100823 B0422375H 287 38 211-022-28-00 ELIZABETH HERNANDEZ A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND MARY GRACE B. PANGILINAN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/18/2014 01/30/2014 2014-0041019 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $25348.31 100824 B0444735H 195 37 211-022-28-00 GAYLE M. MCKERNAN A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/20/2015 05/07/2015 2015-0227650 1/13/2021 2021-0026223 $19282.54. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189. DATE: 4/19/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/23//2021, 04/30/2021, 05/07/2021 CN 25299

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on May 21, 2021 at 10:30 am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal item, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Property to be sold as follows: Noe Hernandez Misc. Household Goods Noe Hernan Hernandez Guadarrama Misc. Household Goods Jose Rivera Misc. Household Goods Jose Luis Rivera Misc. Household Goods Guadalupe Soto Misc. Household Goods Guadalupe Soto Meza Misc. Household Goods Kathleen Farris Misc. Household Goods Kathleen Annette Farris Misc. Household Goods Cesar Cardenas Misc. Household Goods Cesar Reyes Cardenas Misc. Household Goods Cedar Christensen Misc. Household Goods Cedar John Christensen Misc. Household Goods Israel Pamatz Lucas Misc. Household Goods Braulio Gonzalez Misc. Household Goods Braulio Emmanuel Gonzalez Paniagua Misc. Household Goods Claudia Cruz- Ibanez Misc. Household Goods Shannon Silva Misc. Household Goods Shannon Ashley Silva Misc. Household Goods Timothy S. Grimes Jr. Construction Material, Tools, Household Goods Timothy Scott Grimes Jr. Construction Material, Tools, Household Goods Robert Anthony G. Sedillo Misc. Household Goods Robert Anthony Garrett Sedillo Misc. Household Goods Eric Martinez Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 05/07/2021, 05/14/2021 CN 25354

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on May 21st , 2021 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Alexander Martinez Misc Household Items Christopher Taylor Misc Household Items Christopher James Taylor Misc Household Items Tashauna Trimble Misc Household Items Tashauna Latay Trimble Misc Household Items Holly Anderson Misc Household Items Holly Lee Anderson Misc Household Items Norma Perez Misc Household Items Terry Tuton Misc Household Items R Terrell Tuton Misc Household Items Brian Hunt Misc Household Items Brian Anton Hunt Misc Household Items Isaias Miranda Misc Household Items Terry Heisel Misc Household Items Terry Ray Heisel Misc Household Items Jason Alvarez Misc Household Items Emily Jodka Misc Household Items Emily Rose Jodka Misc Household Items Miguel Marquez Misc Household Items Miguel Angel Marquez Rodriguez Misc Household Items Daniel A Cloonan Misc Household Items Daniel Aland Cloonan Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/07/2021, 05/14/2021 CN 25353

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on May 21st, 2021 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Judith Rivera Misc Household Items Judith Alexander Rivera Fabian Misc Household Items Efren Apodaca Leon III Misc Household Items Efren Leon III Apodaca Misc Household Items Juan C Cortes Misc Household Items Rebecca Johnson Misc Household Items Rebecca Anne Johnson Misc Household Items Leonardo Somoza Misc Household Items Leonardo Angel Somoza Misc Household Items Yuridia Salgado Rivera Misc Household Items Daniel Olea Misc Household Items Luis Saavedra Misc Household Items Luis A Saavedra Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/07/2021, 05/14/2021 CN 25350

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Oak Meadows Garages wishing to avail themselves of the provisions of applicable laws of the State of California section 21700 through 21715 of the Business and Professions code, section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code hereby gives notice of sale under said law to wit: On May 22, 2021 at Oak Meadows Garages, 1204/1236 Monique Court, Vista, California, 92084, at 10:00 am of that day, Oak Meadows Storage Garages will conduct a public sale to the highest bidder for cash of the contents of: Garage #12…Oscar Barrios, Jr. Consisting of household goods, tools, miscellaneous items. Landlord reserves the right to bid on garage units. The sale is being made to satisfy a landlord’s lien. 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25349

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROGER VARLIK OZKOCHUCK Case# 37-2021-00017948-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Roger Varlik Ozkochuck. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ebru D. Lynch, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ebru D. Lynch be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 03, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings . Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S. Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25346

SUMMONS AMENDED (CITACION JUDICIAL) PROBATE (JUICIO TESTAMENTARIO) CASE #: 20PR000021 NOTICE TO: (Aviso a): Michele Farley, Jeffrey Ferretta, and Andrea Kerwin. FROM: (De) Cristine A. Gomez ESTATE OF: (Herencia de) The Veronica Corbett Revocable Trust. A court proceeding has been started which may affect your interests in the estate. Read the document delivered with this Summons, You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons is served on you to file at this court a typewritten response if you want to be heard by the court. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your typewritten response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to consider it. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose your right to participate in the proceeding or present your evidence. You will not receive another warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). La corte ha comenzado a tramitar una acción judicial testamentaria que puede afectar sus intereses sucesorios. Lea el documento enviado con esta citación judicial. Después de que le entreguen esta citación usted tiene un plazo de 30 DIAS CALENDARIOS para presentar en esta corte una respuesta escrita a máquina, si desea una audiencia ante la corte. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no le ofrecerá protección; su respuesta escrita a máquina tiene que cumplir con las formalidades legales apropiadas si usted quiere que la corte considere su caso. Si usted no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder su derecho a participar en el proceso juicial o a presentar sus pruebas. Usted no recibirá notificación adicional por parte de la corte. Existen otros requisitos legales. Es posible que usted quiera llamar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de referencia de abogados o a una oficina de ayuda legal (vea el directorio telefónico). The name and address of the COURT is: (El nombre y dirección de la CORTE es) Monterey Courthouse 1200 Aguajito Road Monterey CA 93940 The name, address, and telephone number of the filing party’s attorney, or the party without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del accionante, o del accionante que no tiene abogado, es) Dutch Meyer (SBN 313598) 31 Upper Ragsdale Dr. Ste 3 Monterey CA 93940 Telephone: 831.444.6637 DATE: (Fecha) 3-2-2021 Clerk, by (Actuario) /s/ Melanie Oliverez Deputy (Delegado) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25342

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF LINCOLN TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT Case: D-1226-CV-2021-66 Div. V WENDY HEATH, individually, and as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF TRACY ANN ELLISON and ESTATE OF TRACY ANN ELLISON, Plaintiffs, vs. GROUP I UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF INA CURRAN; et al.; Defendants. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF PROCEEDING THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO To: UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF INA CURRAN; ESTATE OF ANNA CURRAN; FRANK CURRAN and/or ESTATE OF FRANK CURRAN; RICHARD CURRAN and/or ESTATE OF RICHARD CURRAN; JOHN DOES, 1 THROUGH 12, and all of their lawful heirs, unknown spouses, devisees or assigns; and, ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS OF INTEREST IN THE PREMISES ADVERSE TO THE PLAINTIFFS GREETINGS: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the above named Plaintiffs have commenced a proceeding against you in the above entitled Court and Cause, the object thereof being a Complaint for Quiet Title with respect to real property located in Lincoln County, New Mexico more particularly described as: E/2 SE/4 of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 8 East, Lincoln County, New Mexico; SE/4 of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 8 East, Lincoln County, New Mexico; NE/4 NE/4 of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 East, Lincoln County, New Mexico; W/2 SW/4 of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 East, Lincoln County, New Mexico. TOGETHER with all improvements thereon; SUBJECT TO reservations, restrictions, covenants, easements of record, taxes and assessments. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that, unless you serve and file a responsive pleading or motion in said Cause on or before the thirtieth (30th) day after the last publication of this Summons and Notice, judgment will be rendered against you in said Cause by default. Plaintiffs’ attorneys are: Lori Gibson, P.C., whose address is 505 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345. WITNESS my hand and seal of the District Court of Lincoln County, State of New Mexico, this 27th day of April, 2021. AUDREY HUKARI CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: Deputy Clerk 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25341

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00005227-CU-EI-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Vista Sierra, LLC; Village Builders 98, LP; Walgreen Company; First American Title Insurance Company; Cathay Bank; Union Bank of California, N.A.; Bonanza/Lamb Partners, LP; Any and All Persons Unknown Having or Claiming to Have Any Title or Interest in or to the Property Sought to be Condemned Herein; Does 1 Through 100, Inclusive. The property interests the City seeks to condemn herein consist of a permanent street and utility easement and a temporary construction easement, with a term of twelve months, over portions of the real property located at 802 South Santa Fe Avenue in the City of Vista, and further identified as portions of San Diego County Tax Assessor’s Parcel Number 175-323-38. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): City of Vista, a California Municipal Corporation; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp , your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org , the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp , or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 325 S. Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Richards, Watson & Gershon – Regina N. Danner (SBN 137210) 350 S. Grand Ave., 37th Floor Los Angeles, CA 90071 Telephone: 213.626.8484 Date: (Fecha), 02/04/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by M. Fabian, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25328

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00016670-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Deborah L. Weber filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Deborah L. Weber change to proposed name: Deborah L. SurrozWeber. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 01, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr 15, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25327

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00017160-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brittany Michelle Schultz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Brittany Michelle Schultz change to proposed name: Gidget Brittany Michelle Schultz . THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 08, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr 20, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25326

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00016175-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Debra Kay Pixler, aka Debra Kay Pagel, aka Debra Kay Fay, aka Debra Kay Burns, aka Debra Kay Hall, aka Debra Kay Kitson filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Debra Kay Pixler, aka Debra Kay Pagel, aka Debra Kay Fay, aka Debra Kay Burns, aka Debra Kay Hall, aka Debra Kay Kitson change to proposed name: Debra Kay Kitson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 01, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr 13, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007108 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schoolhouse Realty. Located at: 874 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gabrielle Preston, 874 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2008 S/Gabrielle Preston, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007826 Filed: Apr 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Genuinely Human. Located at: 1821 Stanton Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Lou Flamino, 1821 Stanton Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2021 S/Deborah Lou Flamino, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007010 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ellis Electric. Located at: 1562 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shawn Patrick Ellis, 1562 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2020 S/Shawn Patrick Ellis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007807 Filed: Apr 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Relational Rebirth. Located at: 1839 Gatepost Rd. Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bradley Thomas Phillips, 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2, Jessica Marie Phillips, 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bradley Thomas Phillips, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008523 Filed: Apr 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Van Hoesen Design. Located at: 808 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Van Hoesen Architecture + Design (S-Corp), 808 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2018 S/Kendyl H. Kenny, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008152 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silver Salt and Stone; B. Silver Salt and Stone Jewelry; C. Silver Salt and Stone Custom Jewelry. Located at: 125 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chelsea Blaire Miller, 125 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chelsea Miller, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008248 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rombotis Bros. Located at: 325 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marty Richard Rombotis Trustee, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jerry Lee Rombotis, 1950 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/1951 S/Marty Richard Rombotis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008247 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & R Properties. Located at: 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marty Richard Rombotis, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Marty Richard Rombotis Trustee, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1996 S/Marty Richard Rombotis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006911 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muse Wellness Beauty. Located at: 2911 Adams Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Lontos, 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2021 S/Tracey Lynn Lontos, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008202 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resonance. Located at: 4595 Mississippi St., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 12044 Los Amigos Way, Lakeside CA 92040. Registrant Information: 1. Kristi Marie Collins, 4595 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristi Marie Collins, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008949 Filed: May 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bee Mindfully Moved. Located at: 232 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Kern Zaragoza, 232 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Kern Zaragoza, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008267 Filed: Apr 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Solar Permits; B. Ypsilon Design. Located at: 2338 Amity St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ypsilon LLC, 2338 Amity St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2014 S/Peter Ruttkay, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007398 Filed: Apr 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrative Shamans: Mind, Body & Spirit. Located at: 2131 S El Camino Real, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Franz Juarez, 768 Bennett Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Franz Juarez, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008137 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Cleaners. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. # B&C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 2240 Encinitas Inc., 2240 Encinitas Blvd. # B&C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chul Noh, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007564 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Aisle Group; B. The Aisle Guide. Located at: 444 S Cedros #165, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 34, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Aisle Planner Inc., 444 S Cedros #165, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Patrick Daly, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25344

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008016 Filed: Apr 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Porcini Vintage. Located at: 4172 30th St., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Debora Ann Klein, 4172 30th St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debora Ann Klein, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007218 Filed: Apr 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Awareness Press. Located at: 560 3rd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chapel of Awareness Spiritual Church, 560 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Lubert, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006648 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Virtual Plan It, LLC. Located at: 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #227, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Virtual Plan It, LLC, 1190 Encinitas Blvd. #227, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/17/2021 S/Teresa Beach-Koecher, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008028 Filed: Apr 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Paula’s Midwifery. Located at: 1930 W San Marcos Blvd. #403, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paula Tipton-Healy INC., 1930 W San Marcos Blvd #403, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2020 S/Paula Tipton-Healy, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25332

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006589 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Keely Bear Boutique. Located at: 111 C St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephany Renee Hartman, 2382 Carol View Dr. #F216, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephany Renee Hartman, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25331

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006724 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. grav.elle media; B. grav.elle. Located at: 452 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julia Beeson Polloreno, 452 La Veta Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julia Beeson Polloreno, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007555 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Exhibit Graphic Services Inc. Located at: 600 S Grand Ave. #114, Santa Ana CA Orange 92705. Mailing Address: 599 Chesterfield Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. Registrant Information: 1. Exhibit Graphic Services Inc., 600 S Grand Ave. #114, Santa Ana CA 92705. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Donald Bennett, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21/2021 CN 25329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007646 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aesthetic Tree Serivces. Located at: 3699 Barnard Dr #713., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Aminadab Guerrero-Penaloza, 3699 Bernard Dr. #713, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aminadab Guerrero-Penaloza, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25321

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006435 Filed: Apr 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rec Room Pros. Located at: 305 Boxwood St. N., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fountain Oasis LLC, 305 Boxwood St. N., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jasmine Fisher, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25320

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007101 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hart Homes And Estates; B. Hart Homes & Estates. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1865 Spyglass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Roger Lee, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25319

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006862 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shop Hanahou. Located at: 1145 Linda Vista Dr. #108, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Linda C Diller, 412 Playa Blanca, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Linda C Diller, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006535 Filed: Apr 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Senorita Succulents. Located at: 2151 Via Esmarca #1, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jami Sue Derby, 2151 Via Esmarca #1., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Jami Sue Derby, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006430 Filed: Apr 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rielly Consulting. Located at: 5231 Silver Bluff Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kierstin Rielly, 5231 Silver Bluff Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kierstin Rielly, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007062 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rebel Ranch Vineyards LLC. Located at: 23240 Sageland Dr., Ramona CA San Diego 92065. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebel Ranch Vineyards LLC, 23240 Sageland Dr., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marla Fryman, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006792 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Airport Shell; B. Shell Carwash & Express Lube at Palomar Aiirport. Located at: 2509 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Gas and Carwash Inc., 2509 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/2013 S/Leslie Kourie, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25312

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007086 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Coin and Currency. Located at: 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 741, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Rodger Peterson, 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Craig Rodger Peterson, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25311

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006598 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MVL; B. Mi Vida Loca. Located at: 2558 W Ranch St. #301, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The MVL Store LLC, 2558 W Ranch St. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brandon Fabricio Pacheco Polonia, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006916 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manzan Designs. Located at: 260 Village Run West, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jordan Ismael Manzanares, 260 Village Run West, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Ismael Manzanares, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006563 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JR 3 Engineering. Located at: 12695 Ashley Falls Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gerard Edward Reed III, 12695 Ashley Falls Dr., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gerard Edward Reed III, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25308

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006884 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inside Out Supplements. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. European For Life Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendela Berkes, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007027 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jules Grey Jewels. Located at: 1645 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #542, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Lowen Goldberg, 1645 Mackinnon Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/28/2021 S/Jennifer Lowen Goldberg, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006625 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ancini. Located at: 2910 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Janice Jumi Yoon, 2910 Sombrosa St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Raehyeon Kim, 2032 Contessa Baytree St., Irvine CA 92620. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janice Jumi Yoon / Raehyeon Kim, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006700 Filed: Apr 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brighton Place – Spring Valley. Located at: 9009 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: 3580 Wilshire Blvd, 6th Floor, Los Angeles CA 90010. Registrant Information: 1. B-Spring Valley, LLC, 9009 Campo Rd., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2006 S/Shlomo Rechnitz, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007073 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oriental Medical Arts. Located at: 544 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Meggin Brigid Sullivan, 544 W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2002 S/Meggin Brigid Sullivan, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005962 Filed: Mar 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hair Spa. Located at: 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Hair Spa LLC, 3001 Carlsbad Blvd. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Tovar, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07, 05/14/2021 CN 25292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006579 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Luna Surf Experiences. Located at: 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 528 Terra Ln., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Jeffrey Langston Luna, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006562 Filed: Apr 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mango Darlings. Located at: 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Good Gut LLC, 375 Acacia Ave. #31, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/21/2021 S/Natasha Cantleberry, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005590 Filed: Mar 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trauma-Free Nursing. Located at: 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: PO Box 178472, San Diego CA 92177. Registrant Information: 1. Mary Kathryn Allan, 6460 Convoy Ct. #328, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mary Kathryn Allan, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25283

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006178 Filed: Apr 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving. Located at: 2382 Camino Vida Roble #J, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 1697 Archer Rd., San Diego CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Safe Drivers America, “Inc.” dba North County School of Driving, 1697 Archer Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2008 S/Bruce D Storrs, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25282

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005703 Filed: Mar 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ford Mance Investment Builders. Located at: 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 910, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Ford Mance Company, 1106 Cornish Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2016 S/Robert F Mance, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25281

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006149 Filed: Mar 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Hart Skincare. Located at: 960 2nd St. #201, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Alexis N Hart, 1810 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Alexis N Hart, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25280

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9005900 Filed: Mar 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vida Landscape. Located at: 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 140 La Lomita Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Rodriguez Arias, 04/16, 04/23, 04/30, 05/07/2021 CN 25279