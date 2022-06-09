Legal Notices, June 10, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 6:00 PM, JUNE 22, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. A COPY OF THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the City Council. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd day of June 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: La Costa 48 Tentative Map Modification Appeal; CASE NUMBERS: APPEAL-005455-2022; MULTI-005412-2022; SUB-004952-2021; SUBC-005413-2022 FILING DATE: November 1, 2021; APPLICANT: Brian Ardolino; APPELLANT: JoAnn Epstine LOCATION: 510, 512 & 514 La Costa Avenue (APNs: 216-030-10, 45 & 46); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a modification to an approved Tentative Map-Density Bonus (TMDB) and substantial conformance to an approved Design Review (DR), to address requirements by the California Coastal Commission. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential-3 (R-3) zoning district, within the following overlay zones: Coastal Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources, Hillside/Inland Bluff & Scenic Visual Corridor; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with Section 15164 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines, an addendum to the previously certified Environmental Impact Report has been prepared. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Koutoufidis, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/10/2022 CN 26658

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 6:00 PM, JUNE 22, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. A COPY OF THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the City Council. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 22nd day of June 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Goldberg Residence Appeal CASE NUMBERS: APPEAL-005459-2022; CDP-005197-2022; FILING DATE: February 17, 2022; APPLICANT: Soheil Nakhshab; APPELLANT: Dan Scheibe; LOCATION: 1425 Rubenstein Avenue (APN: 260-082-03)); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of the Director’s approval of the construction of a single family home. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in a single-family residential zone (R3) and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Nick Koutoufidis, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2692 or [email protected] This appeal will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any person who wishes to submit a written position with arguments, documents, exhibits, letters, photos, charts, diagrams, videos, etc., addressing the challenged determination MUST submit these to the City Clerk by 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, seven calendar days prior to the public hearing. No new information will be considered by the City Council after this deadline. Upon filing with the City Clerk, those items will be available to the public. Any questions, please contact the City Clerk at (760) 633-2601. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/10/2022 CN 26657

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EL CAMINO REAL SPECIFIC PLAN WORKSHOP #2 NOTICE OF COMMUNITY WORKSHOP IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The City of Encinitas is preparing the El Camino Real Specific Plan. The second community workshop for the El Camino Real Specific Plan will be held on: Monday, June 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Encinitas Community and Senior Center 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, CA 92024 The El Camino Real Specific Plan will reimagine the possible future development within the El Camino Real corridor in Encinitas. This workshop continues the public outreach process for the El Camino Real Specific Plan Project. The purpose of the workshop is to gain community input on preferred development types and site designs that will inform the recommendations in the Specific Plan. This workshop will summarize community input received during Workshop No. 1, present draft design concept alternatives and renderings, and offer hands-on exercises to inform urban design of future development along the corridor. We want to hear from residents, property and business owners, and those who utilize the corridor area. More information on the El Camino Real Specific Plan is available at the project webpage on the City’s website: www.encinitasca.gov/El-Camino-Real-SP For more information, please contact Melinda Dacey, Planner IV by email at [email protected] or by phone at 760-633-2711. Future Opportunities to Participate: The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public meetings. To stay apprised of project updates and upcoming meetings visit encinitasca.gov/Home/City-Updates to sign up to receive City newsletters and e-notifications. Select “El Camino Real Specific Plan” and any other topics that you are interested in. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 16 de junio si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Melinda Dacey, Planner IV por correo electrónico [email protected]. 06/10/2022 CN 26653

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 6:00 PM, JUNE 15, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. A COPY OF THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the City Council. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 15th day of June, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an extension of the Safe Parking Lot at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. If interested in touring the Safe Parking Program site, please contact the Director of Safe Parking, John Lowther at (858) 637-3383 or email [email protected] ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The California Environmental Quality Act does not apply to actions taken by the City of Encinitas to allow for a homeless shelter allowed by Government Code Section 8689.4. STAFF CONTACT: Christian Gutierrez, Housing Services Manager; 760-633-2683 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/10/2022 CN 26652

SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Notice of Public Hearing 2021 Public Health Goal Report NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the San Dieguito Water District Board on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at 5:00 PM electronically via Zoom Webinar, to receive comments on the District’s 2021 Public Health Goal Report. The California Health and Safety Code requires water utilities to prepare a Public Health Goal Report and update the report every three years. Public health goals are non-enforceable water quality goals established by the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. The report will be available for review at least 10 days prior to the public hearing at the District’s website www.sdwd.org. Any questions or comments regarding the 2021 Public Health Goal Report must be received by the District before noon on June 15, 2022 and should be directed to: San Dieguito Water District at 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California 92024, Attention: Raul Gonzalez, or emailed to [email protected]. Members of the public will also be able to provide public comments at the hearing. 06/10/2022 CN 26638

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2022-23 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tues., June 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2022-23 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2022-23, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2022-23 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Fri., June 10, 2022. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 3 and June 10, 2022. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/03/2022, 06/10/2022 CN 26616

T.S. No. 19-58574 APN: 182-132-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: HANS LIEBSCHER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0768721, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2012-0532621 and recorded on 9/5/2012, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/1/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $706,109.04 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1692 MARILYN LANE SAN MARCOS, California 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 182-132-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58574. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58574 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 5/26/2022 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 34622 Pub Dates 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26620

T.S. No. 19-59424 APN: 157-040-73-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SAWWAF BACCHUS, A MARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0171157, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/1/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $305,035.95 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5071 TRANQUIL WAY #102 OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-73-03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59424. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59424 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 5/20/2022 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34587 Pub Dates 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26615

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JACK BOYD WOOLLEY Case# 37-2022-00021170-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jack Boyd Woolley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Julianna Woolley Meiner in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Julianna Woolley Meiner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 28, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas G. Martin, Esq. Foresight Legal Group P.C. 111 W. Ocean Blvd., 4th Floor Long Beach CA 90802 Telephone: 562.219.3290 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26656

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00010979-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gabrial Omar Anaya filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gabrial Omar Anaya change to proposed name: Gabriel Omar Anaya. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 20, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jun 06, 2022 Michael T. Smyth Judge of the Superior Court. 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26647

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO PETITIONER: Gustavo Isaac Sa vs RESPONDENT: Paola Andrea Sa REQUEST FOR ORDER: Other: Enforce Divorce Judgment & Post Judgment Modification. Facts to Support: Attachment 10. CASE #: 19FL008822C NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Paola Andrea Sa, Respondent A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: August 30, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM Dept: 601 Address of court: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 For Hearing Appearance Information: Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information. WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (Form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court has ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. (See form FL-320-INFO for more information.) (Forms FL-300-INFO and DV-400-INFO provide information about completing this form). REQUEST FOR ORDER OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: The petitioner requests to modify the divorce judgment to include omitted community property asset (college savings accounts). The assets need to be added to FL 345. Petitioner also seeks to enforce the divorce judgment and request for the court clerk to sign title of property awarded to petitioner on the respondent’s behalf. FACTS TO SUPPORT the orders I request are listed below. Petitioner’s declaration in support of order, supporting documents and exhibits have been filed with the court clerk and are available for viewing. 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26644

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00020182-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): China Renee Kellner filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: China Renee Kellner change to proposed name: China Renee Morgan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. D25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/27/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26634

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am June 17th, 2022, ending at 12pm June 22th, 2022. Units are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items, Household goods, furniture, clothes, etc. will be sold as follows: Name Unit Miles Kovacevic 2 Miles Kovacevic 3 Miles Kovacevic 5 Miles Kovacevic 24 Jacinto Soto 45 06/03, 06/10/2020 CN 26626

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUAN MENESES Case# 37-2022-00009277-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Juan Angel Meneses. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brandon Robert Meneses, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Brandon Robert Meneses be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 27, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Brandon Robert Meneses 12233 Greenleaf Ln. Garden Grove CA 92840 Telephone: 760.840.1436 06/03, 06/10 06/17/2022 CN 26625

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALFREDO MONTERO JAVIER JR., aka ALFRED M. JAVIER, aka FRED JAVIER Case # 37-2022-00020101-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Alfredo Montero Javier Jr., aka Alfred M. Javier, aka Fred Javier. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alfred Reyes Javier in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alfred Reyes Javier be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 21, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jennifer E. Dean Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26622

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00024322-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): NORTH AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY INC, a California Corporation; VINJAY KUMAR, doing business as Team Oak, Excel Group, First Solution, Invest Pointe, Ameriprise Service, Nexus Point, Cal Team Services, Bestco Investments, Brite Mind Service, Prime Ventures, Grandslam Ventures, Exlon Enterprise, Green Services, Top Team Services and Royal Service; ALL PERSONS, OR ENTITIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING (A) ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS VERIFIED COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE AS A RESULT OF THE SUBJECT DEED OF TRUST OR ANY ASSIGNMENT OR TRANSFER THEREOF, OR (B) ANY CLOUD ON TITLE TO THE PROPERTY AS A RESULT OF THE SUBJECT DEED OF TRUST OR ANY ASSIGNMENT OR TRANSFER THEREOF and DOES 1 to 25 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RICHARD TJADEN; HELEN TJADEN NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Stephen F. Lopez 840 E. Parkridge Ave. Ste 102 Corona CA 92879 Telephone: 858.682.9666 Date: 06/03/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by C. Salazar, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26609

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MOSTAFA M.N. HALIM Case# 37-2022-00018947-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mostafa M.N. Halim. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Amy Halim-Likes and Nader Halim, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Amy Halim-Likes and Nader Halim, jointly as Co-Administrator be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 27, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Oleg Cross, Esq. Cross Law APC 5190 Governor Dr. Ste 108 San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 619.781.1360 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26598

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00018669-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Holly Marie Dahl filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Holly Marie Dahl change to proposed name: Holly Marie Morgan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/18//2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN26578

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00015166-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kristina Reinhold-Smith and Gerson Contreras filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olivia Laine Contreras change to proposed name: Olive Laine Contreras. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/25/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN26571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011500 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Talent Agency. Located at: 660 Cypress Hills Dr. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tenfold Social Training Inc., 660 Cypress Hills Dr. #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2012 S/Stacy Zapar, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26655

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012975 Filed: Jun 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cheeks by Skylar. Located at: 264 Turner Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Skylar Sheerman, 264 Turner Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2022 S/Skylar Sheerman, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012884 Filed: Jun 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lulu’sCare. Located at: 8556 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Luselva Salmon, 8556 Flanders Dr., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2022 S/Luselva Salmon, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009694 Filed: Apr 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mezo Beverages LLC; B. Mezo Agave. Located at: 211 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mezo Beverages LLC, 211 Fraxinella St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2022 S/Troy Brajkovich, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012076 Filed: May 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD AV Pros; B SD AVTV; C. SD AVTV Pros; D. SC AV Pros; E. So Cal AV; F. AVSD; G. AV SD. Located at: 912 Poppy Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Clark Realty Advisors, 912 Poppy Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/25/2022 S/Scott Clark, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012709 Filed: Jun 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate Biotech. Located at: 7895 Vista Higuera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Courtney Jackson, 7895 Vista Higuera, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Keith Jackson, 7895 Vista Higuera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/02/2022 S/Courtney Jackson, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012781 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Student Planet; B. Student Planet Tours; C. San Diego Baja Tours. Located at: 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Student Planet International LLC, 7032 Fern Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/07/2020 S/Thomas E. Cox, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011919 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hynes Intl. Located at: 742 Seabright Ln., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Spark Matchmaking LLC, 742 Seabright Ln., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Karen Hynes, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011965 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steampro LLC. Located at: 1036 North Ave., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1234 N. Santa Fe Ave. #142, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Steampro LLC, 1036 North Ave., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Rafael Baltazar Galicia, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012747 Filed: Jun 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hugging Tree. Located at: 3716 Jemez Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Madison Lacey Teets, 3716 Jemez Dr., San Diego Ca 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Madison Teets, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012528 Filed: Jun 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balanceology Bookkeeping. Located at: 2001 Valley View Blvd., El Cajon CA 92109 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Andrea Concepcion Manroe, 2001 Valley View Blvd., El Cajon CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrea Concepcion Manroe, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012584 Filed: Jun 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Identity Life Coaching. Located at: 311 N. Citrus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1461, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Information: 1. Kellers Resources Group, 311 N. Citrus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2022 S/Brett P. Keller, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26640

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012028 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leva Apparel. Located at: 2628 Rawhide Ln., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Marie Fischerstrom, 2628 Rawhide Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Alexandra Fischerstrom, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011101 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Williams Motorsport and Transport. Located at: 7087 Estrella de Mar Rd. #8B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael D. Williams, 7087 Estrella de Mar Rd. #8B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael D. Williams, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012416 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sushi Lounge Encinitas. Located at: 461 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5703 Oberlin Dr. #201, San Diego CA 92121. Registrant Information: 1. Tsunami Restaurant Group LLC, 5703 Oberlin Dr. #201, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/06/2012 S/Frank Interlandi, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012010 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Ace Hardware; B. Oside Ace Hardware. Located at: 263 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LM Enterprises Inc., 263 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Logan J. Higginbotham McEniry, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2022 CN 26635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012501 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 Point o; B. 10 Point o Realty; C. 10 Point o Real Estate; D. 10 Point o Lux Re; E. 10 Point o Lux Design; F. 10 Point o Lux Events; G. 10 Point o Lux Creative; H. 10 Point o Lux Life; I. 10 Point o Referral Network; J. Ten Point o; K. Ten Point 0. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 10-POINT-O Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012404 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smilyn Wellness. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave. E#, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cabo Ella Inc., 7122 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2018 S/Brett Weiss, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011938 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CaliforniaShack. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Josef Medvinsky, 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Josef Medvinsky, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012408 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David A York EA. Located at: 2206 Plaza Bonita, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mission 101 Tax Service Inc., 2206 Plaza Bonita, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David A. York, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011123 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KWC Engineers. Located at: 100 E. San Marcos Blvd. #300, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1880 Compton Ave. #100, Corona CA 92881. Registrant Information: 1. The K.W.C. Companies, Inc., 1880 Compton Ave. #100, Corona CA 92881. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Brandon Barnett, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012323 Filed: May 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Cove Media. Located at: 2507 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ocean Cove Media, 2507 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/27/2022 S/Jacob Rush, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012167 Filed: May 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intentional Plan. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intentional Plan LLC, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hannah Obradovich, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012135 Filed: May 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Dent Removal. Located at: 2779 Vista del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Samuel S. Scalas, 2779 Vista del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/26/2022 S/Samuel S. Scalas, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011631 Filed: May 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Claudia’s Cleaning. Located at: 523 S. Cleveland St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Claudia Carrasco Cruz, 523 S. Cleveland St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Claudia Carrasco Cruz, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011366 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MANDA; B. MANDA Naturals. Located at: 3976 Long Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The MNDA Group, 3976 Long Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Barrett Seymour, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011964 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sycamore Tax & Services. Located at: 750 Sycamore Ave. #109, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Quezada, 39078 Agua Vista #11, Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2022 S/Jessica Quezada, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011807 Filed: May 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Line Harvested. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. Ste E70 #350, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Floyd Arthur Sparks, 608 Windmill Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Floyd Arthur Sparks, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010593 Filed: May 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alarm Service Pros. Located at: 508 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 6111, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Wesley Dutcher, 508 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2008 S/Wesley Dutcher, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011495 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Motorcars, Incorporated; B. Kaupo Offroad, Incorporated; C. Gmünd Werks, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaupo Offroad, LLC, 1001 S. Main St. #49, Kalispell MT 59901. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2021 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011494 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kua Aina Limited, LLC. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kua Aina Limited, LLC, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2003 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011493 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPK Collection, Incorporated. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RPM Ventures Incorporated, 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2016 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011492 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boost Dealer Solutions, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Inyosoft Incorporated, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011491 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Printsmith Solutions, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kua Aina Incorporated, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2003 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011116 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Connections. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U223, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Fahmy Professional Clinical Counseling Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U223, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/2022 S/Patricia Fahmy, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011102 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balestreri, Baize & Associates. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Alan Balestreri, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116; 2. Jonathan Edward Baize, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2021 S/Jonathan Edward Baize, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011676 Filed: May 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brushed Hair Studio; B. Cheryl J. Bassford. Located at: 2564 State St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BeeBrushed, 2564 State St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2022 S/Cheryl J. Bassford, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011711 Filed: May 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inked In Mobile Notary and Loan Signing Service. Located at: 1129 Pacifica Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kara L. Whiting, 1129 Pacific Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kara L. Whiting, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011309 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Publishers Billing Emporium. Located at: 1195 Linda Vista Dr. #H, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Magazine Billing Inc., 1195 Linda Vista Dr. #H, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Vande Vegte, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011271 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C3 San Diego; B. Carlsbad Computer Consulting. Located at: 3129 Tiger Run Ct. #213, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. C3SD Inc., 3129 Tiger Run Ct. #213, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2008 S/Michael A. Surmanian, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011342 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moon Buggy Engineering. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trenton Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2022 S/Trenton Wonsley, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26580

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9011265 Filed: May 13, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Oceanside Ace Hardware. Located at: 263 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/18/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9012519. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aloha Lane Inc., 1708 Bonita Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Michelle Pike, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011320 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cass Cars. Located at: 2854 Cedar Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Daniel Slason, 2854 Cedar Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Daniel Slason, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011429 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Homes Inc., 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Hoogestraat, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011440 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RLJC Corporation; B. Dabbs Painting Company. Located at: 508 Machado Way, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RLJC Corporation, 508 Machado Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Dabbert, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011356 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olive Crest Entry Project. Located at: 919 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Harvey Rein, 919 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Harvey Rein, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011303 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hudson and Presley; B. Hudson + Presley. Located at: 1204 Coventry Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ByrdieMac LLC, 1204 Coventry Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2022 S/Gretchen McManus, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010338 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BI Consulting. Located at: 3308 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tekin Cetinkaya, 3308 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2022 S/Tekin Cetinkaya, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011071 Filed: May 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JS Plumbing. Located at: 1604 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Allen Sanders, 1604 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Allen Sanders, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011285 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Bananas. Located at: 1642 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. McHale Gentile, 1642 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/McHale Gentile, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010344 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andy Rooter Drains and Plumbing; B. Dr. Drain. Located at: 1718 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 262 Rancho Del Oro Rd. #73, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Andres Fernandez-Badillo, 1718 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/25/2022 S/Andres Fernandez-Badillo, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010644 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3E. Located at: 3207 Grey Hawk Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 3E Company Environmental, Ecological and Engineering LLC, 3207 Grey Hawk Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2022 S/Louise Botham, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011196 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inglourious Bagels. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grubergunther Inc., 6955 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Gruber, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010932 Filed: May 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soft Touch Massage. Located at: 410 S. Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makiya White, 246 N. Emerald Dr. #103, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Makiya White, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010729 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frost Bites; B. Frost Bites Sweets. Located at: 4327 Star Path Way #3, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mihere Frost, 4327 Star Path Way #3, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Mihere Frost, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26555

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011047 Filed: May 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Life Home Team. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 630 Ocean View Ave. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Parker, 630 Ocean View Ave. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Parker, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26554