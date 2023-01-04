Legal Notices, January 6, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of January, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-004672-2021, USE-004673-3021, DR-004674-2021, and CDP-004676-202; FILING DATE: July 8, 2021; APPLICANT: Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church; LOCATION: 3459 Manchester Avenue (APNS: 261-150-64-00 and 261-150-61-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Density Bonus, Design Review Permit, Major Use Permit Modification, and Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a multi-family residential development consisting of 61 residential apartments (49 market rate and 12 low income units) including, private amenity and common open space, grading, landscaping improvements, and the use of one (1) temporary construction trailer. ZONING/OVERLAY: The parcel is zoned Rural Residential; and is located within the Residential 30 Overlay (R-30 OL), Scenic Visual Corridor, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zone and the Coastal Appeal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 12 of 60 base density units (20 percent), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Patty Anders, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2721 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 01/06/2023 CN 27250

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE DISTRICT 1 CITY COUNCIL VACANCY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Encinitas City Council for District 1 with a term ending upon the certification of the November 2024 election. Application forms are available on the City’s website, by calling the City Clerk at 760-633-2601 or by email [email protected]. The deadline for submitting applications is January 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the January 18, 2023, City Council meeting (date is subject to change) to discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on the City Council. Depending on the number of applicants, appointment may be made at the same Council meeting or a subsequent City Council meeting date. GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS • An applicant must be 18 years of age and a citizen of the State of California • An applicant must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas District 1 • A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California CITY COUNCIL STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OFFICEHOLDERS The City Council is comprised of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Council Members elected from the City at-large. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.010, on the second Tuesday of each December of even numbered years, the newly elected Mayor and Council Members will be sworn in. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.030, at the first regular City Council meeting in December of odd numbered years and the second Tuesday of each December in even numbered years, the City Council shall choose one of its members as Deputy Mayor. Tony Kranz Mayor – term expires November 2024* Vacant Council Member District 1 – term expires November 2024* Kellie Shay Hinze Council Member District 2 – term expires November 2024* Joy Lyndes Council Member District 3 – term expires November 2026* Bruce Ehlers Council Member District 4 – term expires November 2026* *upon certification of the November election which takes place on the second Tuesday of December in even-numbered years CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS The City Council of the City of Encinitas holds Regular Meetings on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue. City Council may meet in Closed Session prior to the start of the meetings to discuss certain matters as provided by law. CITY GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE The City of Encinitas is a General Law City and operates under the general laws of the State of California with a Council/Manager form of government. The Council/Manager form of government is broadly defined as combining the political/policy leadership of elected officials with the managerial leadership of the City Manager. CITY HALL OFFICE HOURS Encinitas City Hall is normally open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on every other Friday. These hours are posted in prominent locations at City Hall as well as on the City of Encinitas’ website at www.encinitasca.gov. OTHER BOARDS ON WHICH COUNCIL MEMBERS SERVE The Mayor and City Council serve as Board Members of the San Dieguito Water District, Encinitas Housing Authority, and the Encinitas Financing Authority. In addition, Council Members represent the City on various regional boards, commissions, and committees. SALARY AND BENEFITS FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS Mayor: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(a), the Mayor receives the same salary as a Council Member ($1,186 per month). Beginning in 2016, the Mayor shall be entitled to the current Council Member salary ($1,186) plus $100 per month and the operative date of this compensation adjustment shall take effect upon the seating of the legislative body after the General Municipal Election in November 2016. Council Members: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(b) City Council Members receive $1,186 per month effective December 9, 2008. San Dieguito Water District Board Members receive an independent stipend of $100 per meeting pursuant to San Dieguito Water District Resolution No. 89-07. Housing Authority Members receive an independent stipend of $50 per meeting pursuant to Housing Authority Resolution No. 94-04. 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27225

T.S. No. 106499-CA APN: 181-270-61-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/5/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 2/10/2023 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/6/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0537605 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOSE A. ESQUEDA, A SINGLE MAN AND MARCI A. CRAWFORD, A SINGLE WOMAN, AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 4 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 3679, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 10271, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, NOVEMBER 25, 1981. APN: 181-270-61-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 965 SALEM STREET, VISTA CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $473,371.46 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 106499-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 106499-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935970_106499-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27235

T.S. No. 101043-CA APN: 168-130-36-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/16/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/6/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0351210 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JUDITH L HOGAN, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, AND ROBERT B HOGAN JR, A SINGLE MAN, AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3644 HARBOR CREST WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $213,519.16 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 101043-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 101043-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935594_101043-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27234

T.S. No. 105450-CA APN: 159-370-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/26/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/15/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0719749 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES E. “RACE” HUDSON AND BARBARA J. HUDSON, TRUSTEES, OR SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES, OF THE HUDSON FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 8, 2006, TO BE HELD AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1301 DARWIN DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $454,106.20 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 105450-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 105450-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935557_105450-CA 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023, 01/13/2023 CN 27233

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-942708-CL Order No.: 220479864-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/8/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): WILLIAM REX LENDERMAN AND THELMA L. LENDERMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS SURVIVING TENANTS Recorded: 10/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0455929 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/27/2023 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $211,885.11 The purported property address is: 5 GREENVIEW DR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 215-231-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-942708-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-942708-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-942708-CL IDSPub #0182838 12/30/2022 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 CN 27232

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-944045-CL Order No.: 2195857CAD YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/25/2023 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $76,158.73 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944045-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-944045-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-944045-CL IDSPub #0182830 12/30/2022 1/6/2023 1/13/2023 CN 27231

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: JANUARY 12, 2023 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: ELIZABETH NUNO 1275 W VAQUERO CT CHULA VISTA CA 91910 VIN# 3NSPAE920LG165736 2020 POLARIS RO 01/06/2023 CN 27252

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIMBRA LISA CAMPBELL Case# 37-2022-00048766-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kimbra Lisa Campbell. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brett Stewart Campbell, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Brett Stewart Campbell be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: February 15, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502, Room: Judge John B. Scherling. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jessica Wade 16466 Bernardo Center Dr. Suite 136 San Diego CA 92128 Telephone: 858.618.1100 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27251

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045302-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Adrineh Keshishian filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Adrineh Keshishian change to proposed name: Adrineh Aris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 01/03/2023 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27246

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00051912-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Julia Madeline Prestera filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Julia Madeline Prestera change to proposed name: Julia Madeline Liu. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27243

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00050655-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph Skowronski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Skowronski change to proposed name: Joseph Edward Skowronski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/20/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27223

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047936-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Debra Lewis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Debra Lewis change to proposed name: Stephanie Debra Gittleman. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/30/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27197

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000009 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Cybersecurity and UCAAS. Located at: 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D403, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Keath Spears, 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rocky Keath Spears, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27249

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027821 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Pacific Landscape & Design. Located at: 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dave Debruin Mr., 709 Oceanview Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/1987 S/Dave Debruin Mr., 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27248

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9000025 Filed: Jan 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jazmine Amelia Sound and Ceremony. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #A399, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/27/2022 S/Jazmine Amelia-Vincenty Larue, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27247

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9028033 Filed: Dec 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Prophase Electric; B. Prophase Energy. Located at: 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2132 Lemon Ave., Escondido CA 92029. Registrant Information: 1. Fulop Construction Inc., 1001 La Sombra Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gordon Fulop, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27245

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027833 Filed: Dec 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breathe Oceanside LLC. Located at: 4750 Oceanside Blvd. #A5, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Breathe Oceanside LLC, 4413 Mission Ave. #G207, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Marina Chavez, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20, 01/27/2023 CN 27244

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027221 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. I Am Art. Located at: 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zeniya Thomas, 4362 Saddlehorn Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zeniya Thomas, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27242

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027493 Filed: Dec 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foster Thornton Welling. Located at: 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Welling Fiduciary Services Inc., 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130; 2. Foster Thornton LLC, 12526 High Bluff Dr. #360, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Nancy F. Thornton, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27241

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027769 Filed: Dec 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine. Located at: 795 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kalash Enterprises LLC, 17012 Grandee Way, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ishwari Prasad Pandey, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27240

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027737 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simpler Home Loans. Located at: 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. DTJS Financial Services Inc., 3855 Avocado Blvd. #210, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph M. Sesi, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27239

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027691 Filed: Dec 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tri-City Overhead Door. Located at: 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frederic Aaron Rush Mr., 736 Abbywood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/03/2003 S/Frederic Aaron Rush Mr, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/2023 CN 27238

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027081 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Truck Repair. Located at: 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto Ramirez, 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roberto Ramirez, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026951 Filed: Dec 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maksat International Development. Located at: 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 23890 Copper Hill Dr. #280, Santa Clarita CA 91354. Registrant Information: 1. Focus International Development, 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay Yun, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027289 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas of North County. Located at: 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Rae-Birth + Postpartum Doula LLC, 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2022 S/Kelly Brusch, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026396 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scholastic Surf Series. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #80, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232042, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Western Surfing Association, 320 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente CA 92672. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2010 S/Mary Lou Drummy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026805 Filed: Dec 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Jargon Market; B. Sure As Shirt. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. True Wine Culture Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2022 S/Eric Guy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27215

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9027219 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego; C. Integra San Diego; D. IRR San Diego. Located at: 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9004709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Limbach & Greenwald Company Inc., 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA 92014. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Jeff A Greenwald, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027230 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morgan Valuation Company Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2022 S/John Morgan, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026880 Filed: Dec 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Gurus. Located at: 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026566 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singh Medical Consulting. Located at: 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ramandeep Singh, 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2022 S/Ramandeep Singh, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027057 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pet Pro; B. Light Hawk Yoga. Located at: 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Swetlana Xenia Falke, 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Swetlana Xenia Falke, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026401 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westwood Village Apartments. Located at: 2502 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. JHB California Properties LLC, 2368 Via de la Valle #G 425, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/1998 S/Joyce Chilingirian, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026750 Filed: Dec 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grammy’s Granola. Located at: 3800 Oceanic Dr. #118, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232474, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Janet C. Braver, 1006 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2003 S/Janet C. Braver, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026454 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 600 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2017 S/Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026450 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accucolorpaint; B. Accucarpaint; C. Slaughterconsulting Inc. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc, 2604-B El Camino Real #285 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2001 S/Christopher Slaughter, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026557 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lead to Serve Inc., 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2012 S/Wayne L. Gordon, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026504 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CP Vacation Rentals. Located at: 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cavanaugh Properties Inc., 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caleb McKinley, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026420 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coolabah Dog Training. Located at: 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tessy Maria Schick, 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessy Maria Schick, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27199