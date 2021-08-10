Legal Notices, August 6, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE-MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PURSUANT TO THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND AMENDED COUNTY HEALTH ORDERS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of August 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Scripps Hospital Acute Care Building; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003652-2020; DR-003653-2020; SUBC-004718-2021; CDPNF-003654-2020; FILING DATE: August 26, 2020; APPLICANT: Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas; LOCATION: 354 Santa Fe Drive (APNs:258-242-01 to -07)); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit (DR), Substantial Conformance Permit (SUBC) to the existing Major Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to allow for the demolition of portions of the existing main hospital building at the south portion of the campus, in order to construct a new Acute Care Building (ACB),site improvements, temporary modular office buildings and temporary construction trailers. The project is being reviewed in conformance with the original hospital campus masterplan associated with Case No. 06-066 MUP/DR/EIA/CDP; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is within the Public/Semi-Public (P/SP) zone, the Office Professional (OP) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay (S/VCO) Zone and the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: A Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) was prepared for the Master Plan project (Case No. 06-066 MUP/DR/EIA/CDP), in conformance with Section 21002.1 of the CEQA Guidelines, to identify the significant effects of the project on the environment, to identify alternatives, and to indicate the manner in which the significant effects can be mitigated or avoided. The adoption of the Final Program EIR, which included responses to comments received on the Draft Program EIR, and mitigation measures, or statements of overriding consideration, was adopted by the Planning Commission in conjunction with its consideration of the Master Plan project per Resolution No. 2009-10 on April 2, 2009 certifying the Final PEIR for the Master Plan. An addendum to the Final Program EIR was prepared for the current scope of work for the Planning Commission to consider STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/06/2021 CN 25660

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: p[email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: 1010 S Coast Highway 101 Parking Improvements; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004429-2021; FILING DATE: March 10, 2021; APPLICANT: 1010 PCH, LLC; LOCATION: 1010 S. Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-317-07 and 08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit to resurface and restripe a portion of an existing commercial parking lot with associated landscape improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Downtown Encinitas Speicific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (D-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15311(b), which exempts the construction of small parking lots. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager, 760-633-2724, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Elia CDP Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004634-2021; EXT-004633-2021; CDPNF-004636-2021; FILING DATE: June 14, 2021; APPLICANT: Patricia Elia LOCATION: 1262 Torrey Drive (APN: 260-213-13-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Time Extension and Coastal Development Permit for a one year extension of an approved single-family residence associated with Case No. CDP-002577-2018 (DSD 2019-34); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Rural Residential 1 (RR1) Zone and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15332, which exempts in-fill development projects. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Senior Planner, 760-633-2718, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 08/06/2021 CN 25659

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT UPDATED LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024

It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 11th day of August 2021, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004445-2021 (Ord. No. 2021-10 Tandem Parking; Ord. No. 2021-11 Transit-Oriented Housing Development Parking; Ord. No. 2021-12 Inclusionary Housing Parking); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to Introduce amendments to Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code for Parking Regulations of Tandem, Transit-Oriented Housing Developments, and Inclusionary Affordable Housing Units. At its meeting of May 20, 2021, the Encinitas Planning Commission recommended that the City Council approve Ordinance No. 2021-10 (Tandem Parking), Ordinance No. 2021-11 (Transit Oriented Housing Parking), and Ordinance No. 2021-12 (Inclusionary Housing Parking). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The proposed amendments are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines, which exempts projects where there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. The City released a Notice of Availability, for a six-week public review period (April 16, 2021 through May 28, 2021) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP Amendment request. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/06/2021 CN 25656

It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 11th day of August 2021, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004342-2021 (In Lieu Fee and Affordable Housing Fee); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider adoption of Resolution adopting Inclusionary In-Lieu Fee of $20 per square foot applicable to all residential development of 500 sq. ft. or more and where affordable housing is not provided; and an Affordable Housing Impact Fee for residential care facilities, general, of $20 per square foot. If adopted, the fees will become effective either 60 days after the adoption of the fees, or on the date that Ordinance 2021-02 goes into effect, whichever date is later. City hired Keyser Marston Associates, Inc. (KMA), a qualified consultant with demonstrated expertise preparing economic feasibility studies, to prepare an affordable housing real estate financial feasibility analysis, gap analysis and nexus study. The Nexus Analysis demonstrates the impact of large additions and new market-rate housing on the need for affordable housing and supports the imposition of an in-lieu fee to mitigate the impact. It also demonstrates the maximum impact fee that could be charged for new residential care facility construction to mitigate the impacts on the need for affordable housing. The Nexus Analysis for which the fees are set are available to the public hearing pursuant to a request made of the City Clerk’s Department by email [email protected] It is also available online at: https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Inclusionary-Housing. The staff report, Resolution, and attachments are available at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. The adoption of the Resolution is not a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the adoption of Inclusionary In-Lieu Fees and Affordable Housing Impact Fees is not a project, because a project does not include the creation of a governmental funding mechanism that does not involve any commitment to any specific project (CEQA Guidelines section 15378(b)(4)); and the Resolution commits no fees to any specific project. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, Planning Manager; 760-633-2714 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/06/2021 CN 25655

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-398 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.40.046 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO ESTABLISH NO PARKING ZONES ALONG BOTH SIDES OF PORTIONS OF AVENIDA ENCINAS, MACADAMIA DRIVE AND RAINTREE DRIVE BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 11 P.M. AND 5 A.M. WHEREAS, parking of vehicles is currently prohibited during all hours of the day and night on the westerly and easterly sides of Avenida Encinas between Palomar Airport Road and Cannon Road; and WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad and Carlsbad Police Department have received numerous reports of individuals parking vehicles overnight along portions of Avenida Encinas and leaving trash and dumping grey water on the street; and WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad has determined that it is in the interest of public safety that an overnight parking restriction be implemented along the westerly and easterly sides of Avenida Encinas between Palomar Airport Road and Poinsettia Lane, including Macadamia Drive and Raintree Drive. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That Title 10, Chapter 10.40, of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended by the revision of Section 10.40.046 to read as follows: 10.40.046 Parking restricted on Avenida Encinas. A. Parking of vehicles is prohibited during all hours of the day and night on the westerly and easterly sides of Avenida Encinas between Palomar Airport Road and Cannon Road. B. Parking of vehicles is prohibited between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the westerly and easterly sides of Avenida Encinas between Palomar Airport Road and Poinsettia Lane. C. Parking of vehicles is prohibited between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the northerly and southerly sides of Macadamia Drive east of the intersection with Avenida Encinas. D. Parking of vehicles is prohibited between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the northerly and southerly sides of Raintree Drive east of the intersection with Avenida Encinas. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 20th day of July, 2021, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 27th day of July, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 08/06/2021 CN 25640

CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Place: City Hall, 505 So. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. – City Council Chambers Date/Time: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:00pm The City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a Public Hearing at the date and time listed to consider the adoption of a modified schedule of development processing fees. If adopted, the new fees will become effective on October 1, 2021. The following fees and the related Resolutions will be considered:

Resolution 2021-52 Building Services

Resolution 2021-53 Planning Services

Resolution 2021-54 Engineering Services

Resolution 2021-55 Fire Prevention Services

Resolution 2021-56 Marine Safety Services

Resolution 2021-58 Fully Burdened Hourly Rates

Resolution 2021-65 Transaction Processing Fee

A copy of the Agenda Report with attachments will be available for review at the City Clerk’s office on Thursday afternoon, August 5, 2021 after 5:00 pm. 07/30/2021, 08/06/2021 CN 25632

BATCH: AFC-3015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 8/12/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 101080 B0467735A GMP583305A1Z 5833 ANNUAL 5 211-131-05-00 LUIS A. AUSTIN AND KARLA S. AUSTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/11/2016 06/30/2016 2016-0325985 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $20670.18 101081 B0472675H GMO604242L2Z 6042 ANNUAL 42 211-131-11-00 ELEANOR JANE BANNISTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0469845 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $43839.65 101082 B0491855H GMO523442BO 5234 ODD 42 211-130-02-00 REBA BETH BENZING A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/07/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0422135 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $31320.69 101083 B0520985C GMP661343D1E 6613 EVEN 43 211-131-13-00 KARL D. BULLINER AND JACQUELINE M. BULLINER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/24/2019 05/16/2019 2019-0184764 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $20315.35 101084 B0457325H GMP702305D1E 7023 EVEN 5 211-131-10-00 DWAYNE C. COMLAN A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MARIAH C. SCHOOLFIELD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/12/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644159 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $17647.40 101085 B0484525C GMO703202D1E 7032 EVEN 2 211-131-13-00 EULALIO DIAZ AND VANESSA OLMEDO-DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2017 05/04/2017 2017-0199634 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $19901.92 101086 B0492095H GMP662238A1E 6622 EVEN 38 211-131-13-00 CATHERINE M. EMO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421253 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $24787.64 101087 B0454065S GMP653211A1E 6532 EVEN 11 211-131-13-00 ROBERT D. GERBER AND BRITTANY GERBER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2015 10/15/2015 2015-0539904 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $24965.85 101088 B0490905H GMP542404BE 5424 EVEN 4 211-130-03-00 MARY K. GOMEZ AND ALFREDO G. GOMEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2017 08/24/2017 2017-0387558 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $21690.40 101089 B0496135C GMO603426B1Z 6034 ANNUAL 26 211-131-11-00 DOUGLAS L. HANCOCK JR. AND ADRIANA R. HANCOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/09/2017 12/14/2017 2017-0582357 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $43023.97 101091 B0499285C GMP582104B1Z 5821 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 DARREL MATT HUFT AND JOY JOANN HUFT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2018 02/22/2018 2018-0069073 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $39155.51 101092 B0526315S GMS8020329B1E 80203 EVEN 29 212-271-04-00 ZENIE B. JAVIER A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2019 10/17/2019 2019-0468653 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $31255.53 101093 B0510715S GMS8030833DE 80308 EVEN 33 212-271-04-00 CLIFFORD C. JOHANNING TRUSTEE OF THE CLIFFORD C. JOHANNING LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 22 2007 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/12/2018 10/04/2018 2018-0414272 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $21027.99 101094 B3601475C GMO522213D1E 5222 EVEN 13 211-130-02-00 NICOLE KING A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2009 07/24/2009 2009-411795 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22933.17 101095 B0490425C GMP601205D1O 6012 ODD 5 211-131-11-00 JOHN A. KINGSBURY AND KITTY S. KINGSBURY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377000 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $19486.74 101096 B0512385A GMP8010514BO 80105 ODD 14 212-271-04-00 ALEJANDRA MAYORGA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/17/2018 11/01/2018 2018-0458730 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22700.21 101097 B0424125S GMP582149A1Z 5821 ANNUAL 49 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. MIECH AND MARILYN M. MIECH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/30/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089793 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22300.93 101098 B0424115S GMP582148A1Z 5821 ANNUAL 48 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL J. MIECH AND MARILYN M. MIECH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/30/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089791 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $22300.93 101099 B0528085S GMO522105B1Z 5221 ANNUAL 5 211-130-02-00 ALLEN G. MURPHY AND CECELIA D. MURPHY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2019 12/16/2019 2019-0579318 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $26519.05 101100 B0517975H GMP8010851BZ 80108 ANNUAL 51 212-271-04-00 TERESA NEIL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090654 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $44014.86 101101 B0469555H GMO522450B1Z 5224 ANNUAL 50 211-130-02-00 SAMUEL R. RAMOS AND ANGELITA RAMOS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2016 07/28/2016 2016-0380548 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $26689.57 101103 B0459625C GMO522423B1E 5224 EVEN 23 211-130-02-00 SANDRA RIVERA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/14/2015 01/21/2016 2016-0026828 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $28923.42 101104 B0456965H GMP682209B1Z 6822 ANNUAL 9 211-131-07-00 LETON CHRIS SAMUEL AND NICOLE ELIZABETH ANDREWS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/13/2015 12/03/2015 2015-0621003 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $25321.92 101111 B0529245H GMP612238A10 6122 ODD 38 211-131-11-00 VIRSEN R. WORLIKAR AND MANGALA V. WORLIKAR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/21/2019 01/16/2020 2020-0024121 3/19/2021 2021-0217111 $39559.96. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 7/16/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 07/23/2021, 07/30/2021, 08/06/2021 CN 25589

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES VIN# WDDGF4KB9CA678589 MAKE MERCEDES BENZ MODEL C230 YEAR 2012 LIEN HOLDER TIC TAC TOW LOCATION OF SALE 960 HERITAGE RD SAN DIEGO CA 92154 DATE & TIME OF SALE 08/24/2021 AT 10 AM 08/06/2021 CN 25661

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE HAUTH Case# 37-2021-00024736-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donald Eugene Hauth. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Rina J. Hauth, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Rina J. Hauth be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 02, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503; Room: Judge Kelety. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Genna Palecek Hultgren 514 Via De La Valle, Ste 207 Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25657

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030518-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judith Toepel and Joseph Weaver, Jr. on behalf on minor child Mia L. Weaver filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mia Lucille Weaver change to proposed name: Camryn Lucille Weaver. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 19, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25636

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALDINE D. REIMAN Case# 37-2021-00019184-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Geraldine D. Reiman TR for Reiman Living Trust. A Petition for Probate has been filed by LeeAnn Reiman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that LeeAnn Reiman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 29, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: LeeAnn Reiman 8795 Circle R Drive Escondido CA 92026 Telephone: 858.864.3665 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25633

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00031349-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sonia Nancy Arroyo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ulysses John Torales-Arroyo change to proposed name: Jonathan Mercy Morales. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 22, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25631

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALEXANDER PAUL FUCHS Case# 37-2021-00031193-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Alexander Paul Fuchs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Eric Raul Hernandez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Eric Raul Hernandez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 07, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey, CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN25621

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUDY LEE SOSEBEE Case# 37-2021-00030380-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Judy Lee Sosebee. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Regina Stout, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Regina Stout be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 22, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John W. Melvin Antonyan Miranda, LLP 402 W Broadway, 21st Floor San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.696.1100 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25617

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030963-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Slezak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Santiago Hlnojosa-Slezak change to proposed name: Santiago Slezak. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 21, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25616

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030703-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Ruben Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Ruben Gutierrez changed to proposed name: Ruben G Tafoya. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 02, 2021 at 8:30 AM, Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Central. For Hearing Appearance Information – Visit www.sdcourt.ca.gov for more information. Date: July 20, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25600

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00029627-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Barbara Lorraine Lambell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Barbara Lorraine Lambell change to proposed name: Barbara Lorraine Dort. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 12, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25575

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00028514-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Linda B. McCunn filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Linda B. McCunn change to proposed name: Linda B. Muehlhauser. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On August 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 06, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015763 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Kitchen Collaborative. Located at: 3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Feeding the Soul Foundation, 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Catherine Bramhall, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014788 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elbow Grease Cleaning. Located at: 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Garfield Romero, 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Daniel Garfield Romero, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016561 Filed: Jul 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLKDIGITALTECH; B. KMOB1003. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela F Nichols, 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2021 S/Pamela F Nichols, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015610 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J and R Services. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016417 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be It; B. BeIt Org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2016 S/Ernest J Jubela, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016410 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Pup Puck. Located at: 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016653 Filed: Jul 31, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travelology; B. Travelology CA. Located at: 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Renee Fisher, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Tracy Renee Ball, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Fisher, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014607 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greenery. Located at: 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fuentez Brands LLC, 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/July Fuentez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015597 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thunderbolt Designs. Located at: 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frank Michael Miyahira, 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank M Miyahira, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016159 Filed: Jul 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J.H. Laing; B. J. H. Laing Author; C No Solo Soul Search. Located at: 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jill Harris Laing, 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Jill Harris Laing, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016503 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie Jade Designs. Located at: 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Jade Wong, 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Stephanie Jade Wong, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014542 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Street Dreams. Located at: 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jef Goodrick, 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jef Goodrick, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015729 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr G’s Movers. Located at: 2154 Bautista Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SDMX United LLC, 2216 Calle Trepadora, San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2021 S/Johann Gonzalez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015394 Filed: Jul 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intellexual Endeavors LLC; B. Intellexual Entertainment. Located at: 4141 Bryan St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intellexual Endeavors LLC, 4141 Bryan St.,Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Dawson, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016506 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hawk and the Sage; B. Hawk and the Sage LLC. Located at: 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U291, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Hawk and the Sage LLC, 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonia R Rodriguez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014446 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freesoul Chiropractic; B. Freesoul A Chiropractic Shop. Located at: 1900 N Hwy 101 #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mindy Marie Brown, 1087 A Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mindy Marie Brown, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016318 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vida Vie Concierge and Lifestyle Services; B. Vida Vie. Located at: 4311 Orchard Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Information: 1. Active Downunder, 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jane Turner, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016288 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hamburger Hut. Located at: 190 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 810 N Coast Hwy 101 #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Halvorsen, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014844 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Oaks Apartments. Located at: 650 Woodward St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Providence Royal Oaks San Marcos LLC, 183 Calle Magdalena #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2013 S/Andrew Charles Laubach, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015202 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Air. Located at: 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua M Najera, 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua M Najera, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015852 Filed: Jul 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eAdvantage Realty; B. eAdvantage Marketing. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Edward Marsh, 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Edward Marsh, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014277 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car County Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Susanah Peterson, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014280 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serri Home Team. Located at: 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014279 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Set Escrow. Located at: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. All Set Escrow Inc., 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013926 Filed: Jul 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towne Centre Animal Hospital. Located at: 8915 Towne Centre Dr. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vineyard Veterinary Acquisitions Inc., 3597 Granite Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2020 S/Sarah Vineyard, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015647 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dimes Media. Located at: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. Registrant Information: 1. Dimes San Diego LLC, 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Frick, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015171 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Surfboards Inc.; B. Encinitas Surf & Sport; C. Encinitas Surf Shop; D. Surfboards Encinitas; E. Encinitas Surf Shoppe. Located at: 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Surfboards Inc., 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/1975 S/Marc Adam, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014806 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camellia Home. Located at: 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Magneon Homes, Inc., 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2018 S/Bernadette Balungcas, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015643 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tech Repairs. Located at: 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Materials Energy Research Inc., 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2008 S/Thomas Arrhenius, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015737 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sign Group. Located at: 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edward Mendez, 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Mendez, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015092 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aunt Mary’s Italian Cookies Co.; B. DeFalco. Located at: 797 North Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Mary DeFalco, 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2020 S/Mary DeFalco, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015636 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Admiral Property Company. Located at: 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 881, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Martin Welsh Garrick, 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/1995 S/Martin Welsh Garrick, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015637 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Admiral Business Park. Located at: 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 881, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Martin Welsh Garrick, 3346 Cerros Redondos, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/10/2000 S/Martin Welsh Garrick, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015534 Filed: Jul 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Yacht Charters; B. SD Yacht Charters. Located at: 3894 Palm Dr., Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elite Maritime Services LLC, 3894 Palm Dr., Bonita CA 91902. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Kenne Melonas, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015094 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cornerstone Fundamentals. Located at: 7511 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Ann Smith, 7511 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2021 S/Stephanie Ann Smith, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014163 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hellafine; B. Hellafine Company. Located at: 515 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1768, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Kate A Richards, 515 Kelly St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kate A Richards, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015510 Filed: Jul 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Subway #34145. Located at: 3480 Marron Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3577 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Mehta Group LLC, 3577 Summit Trail Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2011 S/Sanjiv Mehta, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25598

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014977 Filed: Jul 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Khara Serrato dba Khara Collective. Located at: 5933 Sea Lion Pl. #107, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Khara Serrato, 887 Antilla Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Khara Serrato, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015228 Filed: Jul 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bolo Security. Located at: 333 N Juniper #10, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcus Laury, 333 N Juniper, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marcus Laury, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015033 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Physical Therapy. Located at: 545 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kristin Audra Torres, 545 Tamarack Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/05/2021 S/Kristin Audra Torres, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014180 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 1 Home 1 Loan. Located at: 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Wright, 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2002 S/Robert C Wright, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014172 Filed: Jul 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wright Mortgage; B. Wright Real Estate. Located at: 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert C Wright, 11763 Westview Pkwy., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/1993 S/Robert C Wright, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015307 Filed: Jul 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BARAMIO. Located at: 15665 Avenida Alcachofa #E, San Diego CA San Diego 92128. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joseph Y Lee, 15665 Avenida Alcachofa #E, San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph Y Lee, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015140 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VIBE Fitness and Training. Located at: 1663 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexa Lambarri, 1663 Linda Sue Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Lauren Worley, 307 W 93rd St. #6E8, New York NY 10025. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexa Lambarri, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015044 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Groom Room; B. Groom Room; C. Groom Vroom. Located at: 2235 S Melrose Dr. #111, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #108B, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Carlsbad Country Feed Store Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #108B, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Karen Moore, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015049 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SD Seaside Homes; B. San Diego Seaside Homes. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #350, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maria Rubinstein, 2603 Colibri Ln., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Tally Weber, 2551 Luciernaga St. Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2021 S/Maria Rubinstein, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25586

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9015097 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RE/MAX Regal. Located at: 407 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #107, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/10/2014 and assigned File #2014-006822. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #100-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25585

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9015096 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. RE/MAX Regal At the Coast. Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/21/2019 and assigned File #2019-9015695. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #100-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015098 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regal The Property Shoppe; B. Regal The Property Shop; C. Regal Property Shoppe; D. Regal Property Shop; E. The Regal Property Shoppe; F. The Regal Property Shop. Located at: 2888 E Loker Ave. #110-167, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ashley Dawn Realty, 2888 E Loker Ave. #110-167, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2020 S/Ashley Bedard, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014954 Filed: Jul 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Education. Located at: 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Dean, 765 Normandy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/William Dean, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25582

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2021-9014859 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. B & G Studio. Located at: 3074 University Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92104. Mailing Address: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #226, Encinitas CA 92024. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 11/07/2016 and assigned File #2016-028896. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Joy Giammarinaro, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #226, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Raymond Baluyot, 4556 Kansas St., San Diego CA 92116. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Joy Giammarinaro, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25581

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015095 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bridge Visions; B. MeConceptions. Located at: 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Samuel Davis III, 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Kellie O Davis, 3757 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2015 S/Samuel Davis III, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13/2021 CN 25580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014338 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC. Located at: 3138 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Violet Salon & Boutique LLC, 3470 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2019 S/April Britton, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014861 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CWR. Located at: 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul G. Cassiano, 2358 Nicklaus Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul G. Cassiano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012379 Filed: Jun 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cam’s Pool Service. Located at: 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 6726 Antilope St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cameron Anthony Mazzano, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014640 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conscious Life Press. Located at: 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Ilene Cohen, 811 Summerhill Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jane Ilene Cohen, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9012720 Filed: Jun 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soluna Wellness. Located at: 3060 University Ave., San Diego CA 92104 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Life Charm Inc., 6231 Vista San Carlos, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Antonio Hernandez, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013504 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Peak Pediatric Dentistry. Located at: 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher Dixon, DDS, Inc., 3144 El Camino Real #102, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/18/2016 S/Christopher Dixon, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014411 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Beach Stuff. Located at: 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159-313, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Scott Lee Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081; 2. Marcella Mary Hormozi-Allbert, 1253 Capistrano Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Scott Lee Allbert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013527 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markwick Enterprises. Located at: 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA San Diego 92019. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esther Catalina Markwick, 884 Dorothy St., El Cajon CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Esther Catalina Markwick, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013539 Filed: Jun 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alaha Home. Located at: 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mascco Inc., 1835 S Centre City Pkwy. #219, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Johnny Mascari, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013440 Filed: Jun 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 POINT 0; B. 10 POINT 0 LUX RE + Design; C. 10 POINT 0 LUX Creative; D. 10.0 LUX RE + Design; E. 10.0 LUX Creative. Located at: 622 Compass Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. 10 Point 0 Lux Re – Real Estate + Design Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 07/16, 07/23, 07/30, 08/06/2021 CN 25564