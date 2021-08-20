Legal Notices, August 20, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Pursuant to the State of California Executive Orders and amended County Health Orders, members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the Planning Commission members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (including oral communications, and comments related to consent calendar items and action items): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Planning Commission meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the Planning Commission. Please be aware that the Chairman of the Planning Commission has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Planning Commission as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, Commissioners, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. A link will be provided at the time of agenda posting for registering to speak. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 2nd day of September, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Sunshine Gardens; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003629-2020; DR-003632-2020; BADJ-003630; & CDP-003631-2020; FILING DATE: February 24, 2020; APPLICANT: Sunshine Encinitas, LLC, Brian Grover; LOCATION: 155 Quail Gardens Drive, 628 & 630 Encinitas Boulevard (APN: 258-130-97 & 98); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Density Bonus, Boundary Line Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of existing commercial structures, adjustment of property lines, and to construct a 140-unit residential development (119 market rate and 21 low-income), leasing and indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, signage, grading and landscaping improvements. ZONING/ OVERLAY: The project site is located within the R30 Overlay Zone within the Coastal Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources and Special Study Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i), which provide that, if a housing development project is located on a site designated for ‘by right’ approval, contains at least 20 percent of the units affordable to lower income households, and does not require a subdivision, the City may only require design review approval of the project, and design review approval shall not constitute a “project” under CEQA. The Sunshine Gardens project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for ‘by right’ approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 21 of 103 units (20 percent), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Anna Colamussi, Planning Manager: (760) 633-2724 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 08/20/2021 CN 25712

NOTICE TO QUALIFIED TRADE CONTRACTORS Subject to conditions prescribed by the undersigned, Balfour Beatty Construction invites subcontractors to submit simultaneous prequalification criteria along with bids for the following project: MiraCosta College Community College, Oceanside, CA MiraCosta Community College Project # 04201 & #04204 BALFOUR BEATTY JOB NUMBER: 16513002 & 16513003 Bids for a “BEST VALUE” Trade subcontract are invited from ALL TRADES LISTED BELOW (hereinafter “Subcontractors”) for the following work:

BP #09 Site Concrete BP #10 Site Asphalt Paving BP #11 Site Utilities BP #12 Roofing BP #13 Sheet Metal BP #14 Ceramic Tile BP #15 Casework BP #16 Flooring BP #17 Painting BP #18 Specialties BP #19 Structural Concrete BP #20 Fiber-Cement Paneling BP #21 High-Density Storage BP #22 Sports Bleachers BP #23 Sports Package BP #24 Window Shades BP #25 Wood Flooring

**Balfour Beatty is the Design-Build Contactor for this MiraCosta Community College Project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: 27 Acre site to be completely improved with new 600+ stall parking lot, Three new buildings and new site amenities. Balfour Beatty/HMC are the Design-Build Entity (DBE) for this MiraCosta CCD project and was selected through a previous recruitment. BBC is responsible for bidding and awarding all subsequent subcontractor packages, including this package. The successful Subcontractor Bidder shall sign a Subcontract Agreement directly with Balfour Beatty and shall be bound by all the terms of the contract between District and DBE. Refer to “DOCUMENT 00500 Design-Build Prime Contract”, which contains the contract between the District and DBE, attached to the subcontract bidding documents. *This Solicitation is for Phase #2* BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding Documents will be available beginning on August 19, 2021 electronically: Email: [email protected] Directly to receive access to BBC’s Building Connected Portal BID DEADLINE: Bids will be received via electronic submission through Building Connected and must be received at or before: 3:00 pm, September 30, 2021 PRE-BID JOB WALK:{DELETE THIS PARAGRAPH IF THERE IS NO MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE} Two (2) Pre-Bid Conferences will be conducted, of which attendance at one (1) is encouraged, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 10:00 am. and Thursday September 8,2021 at 10am. Subcontractor bidders are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting. LICENSE REQUIREMENTS: The successful Bidder will be required to have a current and active contractor’s license required to perform the scope indicated in the respective Bid Package at the time of submission of the Bid: Balfour Beatty and MiraCosta College encourage the participation of Small, Disadvantaged, Minority-owned, Women-owned and Service/Disabled Veteran-owned Business Enterprises (S/D/M/W/DVBE’s) and are committed to promote a diverse pool of firms for our building programs. The work described in the contract is a public work subject to section 1771 of the California Labor Code. No contractor or subcontractor, regardless of tier, may be listed on a Bid for, or engage in the performance of, any portion of this project, unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and 1771.1. Contractors and subcontractors must use the DIR’s upgraded electronic certified payroll reporting (eCPR) system to furnish certified payroll records (CPRs) to the Labor Commissioner. Contractors and subcontractors who have been submitting PDF copies of their CPRs for earlier projects must also begin using the new system. ALL CONTRACTORS AND SUBCONTRACTORS MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (DIR) AT BID TIME. Go to http//www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/publicworks.html for more information and to register. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25709

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT Draft Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for Housing and Community Development Activities for FY 2020-21 PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the city clerk AT (760) 633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate Oral Communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. If you would like to share your comments during the meeting, please follow the instructions below. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (including oral communications, and comments related to consent calendar items and action items): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the City Council Meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the Mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the City Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, click on the agenda and follow the instructions: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. to consider the approval of the City of Encinitas’ FY 2020-21 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The draft FY 2020-21 CAPER is available for public review and comment from August 20, 2021 to September 20, 2021. The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2020-21 program year (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021). The FY 2020-21 Draft CAPER includes accomplishments and expenditures related to City’s CDBG allocation from the CARES Act (CDBG-CV) in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). The Draft FY 2020-21 CAPER is available for review at the City’s Development Services Department located at City Hall during regular business hours, at the Encinitas Community Center, Encinitas and Cardiff public libraries, and on the City’s website at https://encinitasca.gov/Residents/Housing-Resources/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Program. Please submit all comments and questions in writing to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst, at [email protected] or 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. The public may also provide comment at the public meeting on September 22, 2021, at 6pm by following the instructions provided above. As of August 20, 2021, it is unknown whether the City Council meeting will be held in-person or in virtual setting. Please click on the posted agenda to determine if the meeting will be held in-person or in virtual setting. Follow the instructions to register if the meeting will be in virtual setting: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. 08/20/2021 CN 25703

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE TRAFFIC AND PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION – AT-LARGE REPRESENTATIVE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Traffic and Public Safety Commission – At-Large Representative with a term ending March 1, 2022. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be a registered voter of the City of Encinitas. The deadline for applications is Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made that same evening (meeting dates are subject to change). Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy for an At-Large Representative with a term ending March 1, 2022 (Commissioner Benson resigned). The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven-member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the At-Large Representative appointment must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Traffic & Public Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regard to traffic issues and public safety. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analysis and provide recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the circulation of motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles, and on matters related to public safety. The scope of the commission’s role with respect to public safety includes but is not limited to traffic safety, emergency response for fire, medical and other crises, as well as the City’s efforts to control and reduce criminal activities of all types. The Commission may conduct informational and educational meetings, prepare reports and analyses, and work with fire, marine safety, ambulance, and sheriff personnel. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. 08/20/2021 CN 25702

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF JOINT STUDY SESSION BY THE CITY COUNCIL AND PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 The ABOVE-MENTIONED agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, if you need special assistance to participate in these meetings, please contact the CITY CLERK at (760) 633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Pursuant to the State of California Executive Orders and amended County Health Orders, members of the public will only be allowed to participate in meetings electronically. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council members and made a part of the official record. Please note, e-mail comments received prior to the meeting will no longer be read at the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (including oral communications, and comments related to consent calendar items and action items): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the City Council meeting webinar. You do not need to register to watch but must register if you wish to speak. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the City Council. Please be aware that the mayor has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the City Council as a whole and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, elected officials, and city staff. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts. It is hereby given that the City Council and Planning Commission will conduct a Joint Study Session on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004755-2021 (Objective Design Standards); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A study session by the City Council and Planning Commission to receive an update on the development of objective design standards for multi-family housing development and provide direction. New state laws require the City of Encinitas to review proposed housing primarily based on objective standards, such as specific design requirements, rather than on subjective standards which allow discretion. To develop objective standards, the City of Encinitas applied for and received grant funding from the State in early 2020. With assistance from consultant team RRM Design Group, the City of Encinitas has started the process of identifying existing subjective development standards and design guidelines to translate them into objective development standards. The objective development standards will be utilized in reviewing future multi-family and mixed-use development proposals. STAFF CONTACT: Jennifer Gates, AICP, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2714 or [email protected]. Information is available on the project webpage at https://encinitasca.gov/Housing-Element-Implementation. Please submit written comments to Jennifer Gates, Principal Planner, Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024; or by e-mail to [email protected]. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 23 de Agosto si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Jennifer Gates, Planificador Principal por correo electrónico [email protected]itasca.gov. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 08/20/2021 CN 25701

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2021-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2021-04 entitled, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Titles 9 and 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-By-The-Sea Specific Plans, and the Local Coastal Plan Relating to Cannabis Activity.” In 2020, Measure H was placed on the ballot through a petition by Encinitas voters, and gave residents the opportunity to vote on a change to local regulations to allow certain cannabis related uses and activities. Measure H, and the associated Ordinance No. 2020-18, was passed, approved, and adopted on November 3, 2020 at the Regular Municipal Election, creating Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.25 (Cannabis Activity), and effectively allowing cannabis retail sales, cultivation, manufacturing, kitchens, distribution, and personal use cultivation, subject to certain regulations and restrictions. The subject discretionary actions (Zoning Amendment, Specific Plan Amendment, and Local Coastal Program Amendment) are necessary to ensure consistency with the approved Ordinance No. 2020-18 certified by City Council on December 8, 2020. Ordinance No. 2021-04 repeals Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.21(Marijuana and Marijuana-Related Activities and Uses); amends Title 30 – Zoning of the Encinitas Municipal Code; amends the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plans; and amends the associated sections of the Local Coastal Program regulating cannabis activity. Ordinance 2021-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 16, 2021 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 11, 2021 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 08/20/2021 CN 25690

T.S. No. 074995-CA APN: 223-382-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/13/2021 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/7/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0571418 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JANICE L. ROSA, UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 7811 CALLE LOMAS, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $304,540.70 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 074995-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 074995-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 928533_074995-CA 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021 CN 25688

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-876899-CL Order No.: DS7300-19007844 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Bobbie G Grace and Betty C Grace, husband and wife as joint tenants Recorded: 12/30/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1121086 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 10/4/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $84,851.90 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST RD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-876899-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-876899-CL to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-876899-CL IDSPub #0174273 8/20/2021 8/27/2021 9/3/2021 CN 25686

T.S. No.: 20-24130 A.P.N.: 160-523-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/27/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: JOHN OROZCO, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 12/7/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-0504871 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: “AS FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST” Date of Sale: 9/13/2021 at 1:00 PM Place of Sale: Outside the Main entrance at the Superior Court North County Division located at 325 South Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92081 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $391,443.18 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3933 SAN LORENZO CT OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-523-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24130. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24130 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 08/10/2021 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 928483 TS# 20-24130 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021, 09/03/2021 CN 25685

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-20-887610-SH Order No.: 200556214-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/9/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MICHAEL J SHELBY, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 8/15/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0698521 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/13/2021 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $513,064.34 The purported property address is: 1482 AVOCADO RD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054-5704 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 151-222-43-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887610-SH. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-20-887610-SH to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-20-887610-SH IDSPub #0174256 8/20/2021 8/27/2021 9/3/2021 CN 25684

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000008699795 Title Order No.: DS7300-19006623 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE.NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/08/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/13/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0975371 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA.EXECUTED BY: PETER V. LEPARULO, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States).DATE OF SALE: 09/15/2021 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE,250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020.STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3419 BUMANN ROAD, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 264-292-21-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $693,035.64. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000008699795. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000008699795 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 08/06/2021 A-4733339 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25669

T.S. No.: 2018-02180-CA A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 Property Address: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要

참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: THOMAS W. CURRAN, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 10/27/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0762559 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 09/10/2021 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 426,762.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 11927 Keys Creek Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 A.P.N.: 128-360-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 426,762.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2018-02180-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: July 19, 2021 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021, 08/27/2021 CN 25663

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00033589-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jeffrey Scott Bohus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jeffrey Scott Bohus change to proposed name: Jeffrey Scott Walker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 06, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25708

SUMMONS Cross-Complaint (CITACION JUDICIAL-CONTRADEMANDA) NOTICE TO CROSS-DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL CONTRA-DEMANDADO): CHRISTOPHER CACCAVO AND ROES 1 THROUGH 25 INCLUSIVE. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY CROSS-COMPLAINANT: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL CONTRADEMANDANTE): MUSTAFA KARIM AZIMI You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the cross-complainant. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por esqrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al contrademandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), o oniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court 330 West Broadway San Diego CA 92101 SHORT NAME OF CASE (from Complaint): (Nombre de Caso): STATE FARM V. AZIMA CASE NUMBER: (Número del Caso): 37-2020-00022820-CU-IC-CTL The name, address, and telephone number of cross-complainant’s attorney, or cross-complainant without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del contrademandante, o del contrademandante que no tiene abogado, es): Jenna L. Long, Esq. GILSLEIDER, MCMAHON, MOLINELLI & PHAN 340 Commerce, Ste 250 Irvine, CA 92602 Telephone: 949.988.6603 Date: (Fecha), 01/19/2021 Clerk by (Secretario), M. McClure, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021

CN 25706

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN DOUGLAS OLIVER Case # 37-2021-00033199-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jon Oliver, aka Jonathan Oliver, aka Jonathan Douglas Oliver. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Matthew Oliver in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Matthew Oliver be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov. 16, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Matthew Oliver 1308 N Mentor Ave Pasadena CA 91104 Telephone: 818.795.3423 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN25698

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034606-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Marcia Anne Manna filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Marcia Anne Manna change to proposed name: Marcia Anne Luttrell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 13, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25692

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN E. PHILP Case # 37-2021-00033046-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John E. Philp. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Justin R. Philp in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Justin R. Philp be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 20, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Steven P. Haskett 1465 Morena Blvd. San Diego CA 92110 Telephone: 619.231.3737 08/20, 08/27, 09/3/2021 CN 25691

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK ALAN EVANS Case# 37-2021-00030564-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark Alan Evans. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kimberly Holmes, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kimberly Holmes be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Oct. 07, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rosa M. Marquez 7177 Brockton Ave., Ste 340 Riverside CA 92506 Telephone: 951.289.0164 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25689

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034184-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez change to proposed name: Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez Cisneros. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug 11, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25683

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE & TIME OF SALE: DATE: 08/21/2021 TIME: 10:00 am LIENHOLDER: MARIO ALBERTO OSUNA LOCATION: 2322 AVENIDA COSTA DEL SOL SAN DIEGO CA 92154 VIN: 3AKJGLDR7DSFF5389 MAKE: FRHT 2013 MODEL: TR 08/20/2021 CN 25682

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Scripps Mesa Storage 9780 Candida St. San Diego, CA 92126, The online auction lien will start Friday, August 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., the lien will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bid starting at 9:00 a.m. PST. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Customer Names: Unit#: Maxwell Dixon A200 Household Misc items Jon Edge C260, C271, C347 Household Misc items Charles Holstad A27 Household Misc items Patrick Horgan A203 Household Misc items Doug Huggard D271 Household Misc items Al Rodriquez B02 Household Misc items Tiago Segaty D270 Household Misc items Mabelle Tanedo A271 Household Misc items Lois Cain D268 Household Misc items Tony Olivera C358 Household Misc items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021 CN25679

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00034065-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Domingo Daniel Morales De La Cruz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Domingo Daniel Morales De La Cruz change to proposed name: Daniel Domingo Morales De La Cruz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug 10, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 08/13, 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25678

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, August 27th, at 10am. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×7.5 Hanshew, Andrea 5×5 Varndo, Jame 5×10 Halligan, Whitnee 5×5 Alaimo, Matthew 08/13/2021, 08/20/2021 CN 25671

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00033029-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brendy Arredondo on behalf of minor child filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jaylene Esmeralda Mendoza Cibrian change to proposed name: Jaylene Mendoza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name -change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Aug. 04, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 08/13, 08/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25665

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MICHAEL P. MUMM Case# 37-2021-00032337-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Michael P. Mumm. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Sherry Mumm, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Sherry Mumm be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Nov. 09, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin R. Brown, Attorney at Law 41555 E. Florida Ave. #H Hemet CA 92544 Telephone: 951.658.4492 08/13, 08/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25662

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD EUGENE HAUTH Case# 37-2021-00024736-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Donald Eugene Hauth. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Rina J. Hauth, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Rina J. Hauth be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Sept. 02, 2021; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503; Room: Judge Kelety. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Probate Hearings: How to Appear for Your Hearing In certain circumstances, the San Diego Superior Court may allow appearances for hearings to be either in-person or remote. To Appear In-Person: Please arrive at the courthouse at least 30 minutes before your scheduled hearing and report directly to the assigned courtroom. To Appear Remotely: You can attend the hearing by video or audio conference using the free Microsoft Teams App, unless otherwise ordered by the court, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Genna Palecek Hultgren 514 Via De La Valle, Ste 207 Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25657

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030518-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Judith Toepel and Joseph Weaver, Jr. on behalf on minor child Mia L. Weaver filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Mia Lucille Weaver change to proposed name: Camryn Lucille Weaver. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 19, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25636

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00031349-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sonia Nancy Arroyo filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Ulysses John Torales-Arroyo change to proposed name: Jonathan Mercy Morales. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 07, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 22, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25631

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00030963-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jennifer Slezak filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Santiago Hlnojosa-Slezak change to proposed name: Santiago Slezak. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Sept. 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101, Hall of Justice. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Jul 21, 2021 Lorna A. Alksne Judge of the Superior Court. 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 08/20/2021 CN 25616

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9018174 Filed: Aug 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conceptual Designs and Consulting. Located at: 617 Buckhorn Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia Garcia, 617 Buckhorn Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/12/2021 S/Alicia Garcia, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25714

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016907 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ignite Wellness; B. Ignite UR Wellness. Located at: 1368 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alison McLean, 1368 Orpheus Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2016 S/Alison McLean, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25713

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016541 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uno Mas Concepts; B. DBA: The Remakery Project. Located at: 2326 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 231701, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Eulalia Cusimano, 2326 Summerhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2020 S/Eulalia Cusimano, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25711

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017902 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants. Located at: 477 N El Camino Real #C306, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dr. Kanika Bembey DDS Corp., 10986 W Ocean Air Dr. #173, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dr. Kanika Bembey, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25710

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017906 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solana Beach Glass. Located at: 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bishop Slingerland, 1447 Summit Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bishop Slingerland, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017376 Filed: Aug 10, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Avvise Cloud Consulting; B. Enjoy Life Properties. Located at: 1579 Clifftop Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clifftop Corp, 1579 Clifftop Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Thomas, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25705

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016723 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Del Mar; B. Secret Del Mar; C. Hidden Solana Beach; D. Secret Solana Beach; E. Visit Del Mar; F. Visit Solana Beach; G. Beauty Banking. Located at: 14111 Boquita Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brenda Bea Holtzclaw, 14111 Boquita Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2021 S/Brenda Holtzclaw, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25704

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016968 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fuller Living Interiors. Located at: 236 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kate L Fuller, 236 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2011 S/Kate L Fuller, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016127 Filed: Jul 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Integrity Company. Located at: 5116 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Integrity Company Ancillary Care Solutions Inc., 5116 Francis St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2021 S/Jesus Lopez, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017775 Filed: Aug 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jewel’s Organic Life. Located at: 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. D. J. D. Spears, 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #305, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/D. J. D. Spears, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016459 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Influhouse. Located at: 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Seckence Inc., 1065 La Mirada Ct., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lionel Moroy, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25696

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017676 Filed: Aug 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Infinitree Expressions. Located at: 6819 Tuxedo Rd., San Diego CA 92119 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Corrie Lynn Hanna, 8729 Navajo Rd. #3, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2021 S/Corrie Hanna, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25695

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017917 Filed: Aug 16, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hold Fast Surf Boards; B. Hold Fast Surf Boards and Apparel. Located at: 2717 Flower Field Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian A Bumbaugh, 2717 Flower Field Way, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian A Bumbaug, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017448 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Reserve Solutions Inc. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 11253, Palm Desert CA 92255. Registrant Information: 1. Rxi & Associates LLC, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2018 S/Roxi D Bardwell, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017500 Filed: Aug 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 521 Collateral Services. Located at: 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael G Doan, A Professional; Corporation, 1930 S Coast Hwy #206, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/10/2021 S/Michael G Doan, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03, 09/10/2021 CN 25687

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017003 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff by the Sea Carpentry. Located at: 2389 Caringa Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Donald Edward Dellget II, 2389 Caringa Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2019 S/Donald Edward Dellget II, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25681

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017030 Filed: Aug 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marbella. Located at: 308 S. The Strand, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 6156 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. 308 The Strand LLC, 990 Highland Dr., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Caleb McKinley, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9017352 Filed: Aug 09, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Zenith. Located at: 5514 Lipizzaner Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 6582, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. IShop4U LLC, 5514 Lipizzaner Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Douglas, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016821 Filed: Aug 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Justine Murray and Co., Located at: 619 S Vulcan #210, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 270 N El Camino Real #F-306, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Justine Murray and Co LLC, 619 S Vulcan #210, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2021 S/Shawna Campbell, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015990 Filed: Jul 23, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kotija Jr Taco Shop. Located at: 961 Palomar Airport Rd. #112, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dayan Inc., 961 Palomar Airport Rd. #112, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2021 S/Sergio Oseguera C., 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016338 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Insurance Agency. Located at: 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie A Stitcher, 311 Penny Royal Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Stephanie A Stitcher, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016734 Filed: Aug 02, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MPath Consulting LLC; B, MPath Coaching. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. MPath Consulting LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2019 S/Manisha Dhawan, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27, 09/03/2021 CN 25664

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015763 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. One Kitchen Collaborative. Located at: 3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Feeding the Soul Foundation, 603 Seagaze Dr. #912, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2021 S/Catherine Bramhall, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014788 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elbow Grease Cleaning. Located at: 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Garfield Romero, 3607 Cheshire Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2020 S/Daniel Garfield Romero, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25654

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016561 Filed: Jul 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLKDIGITALTECH; B. KMOB1003. Located at: 2772 Gateway Rd. #200, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. Registrant Information: 1. Pamela F Nichols, 2130 Campo Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2021 S/Pamela F Nichols, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25653

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015610 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J and R Services. Located at: 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jesus Gutierrez, 409 12th St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesus Gutierrez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25652

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016417 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be It; B. BeIt Org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/16/2016 S/Ernest J Jubela, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25651

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016410 Filed: Jul 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Pup Puck. Located at: 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 314 Acacia Ave. #D, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Elizabeth Smith, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25650

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016653 Filed: Jul 31, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travelology; B. Travelology CA. Located at: 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Renee Fisher, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Tracy Renee Ball, 831 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Fisher, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25649

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014607 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Greenery. Located at: 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fuentez Brands LLC, 1144 Madera Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/July Fuentez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015597 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thunderbolt Designs. Located at: 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Frank Michael Miyahira, 1842 Scenic Valley Pl., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Frank M Miyahira, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016159 Filed: Jul 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. J.H. Laing; B. J. H. Laing Author; C No Solo Soul Search. Located at: 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jill Harris Laing, 3729 Jetty Point, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Jill Harris Laing, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25646

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016503 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stephanie Jade Designs. Located at: 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Stephanie Jade Wong, 2198 Silverado St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/16/2021 S/Stephanie Jade Wong, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014542 Filed: Jul 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Street Dreams. Located at: 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jef Goodrick, 3555 Simsbury Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jef Goodrick, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015729 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr G’s Movers. Located at: 2154 Bautista Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SDMX United LLC, 2216 Calle Trepadora, San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2021 S/Johann Gonzalez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015394 Filed: Jul 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intellexual Endeavors LLC; B. Intellexual Entertainment. Located at: 4141 Bryan St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intellexual Endeavors LLC, 4141 Bryan St.,Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Dawson, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25642

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016506 Filed: Jul 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hawk and the Sage; B. Hawk and the Sage LLC. Located at: 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U291, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Hawk and the Sage LLC, 145 Athena St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sonia R Rodriguez, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20, 08/27/2021 CN 25641

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014446 Filed: Jul 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freesoul Chiropractic; B. Freesoul A Chiropractic Shop. Located at: 1900 N Hwy 101 #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mindy Marie Brown, 1087 A Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mindy Marie Brown, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25639

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016318 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vida Vie Concierge and Lifestyle Services; B. Vida Vie. Located at: 4311 Orchard Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. Registrant Information: 1. Active Downunder, 1220 Rosecrans St. #911, San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2021 S/Jane Turner, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25638

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9016288 Filed: Jul 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hamburger Hut. Located at: 190 N Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Burger Papi LLC, 810 N Coast Hwy 101 #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Halvorsen, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014844 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Oaks Apartments. Located at: 650 Woodward St., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Providence Royal Oaks San Marcos LLC, 183 Calle Magdalena #100, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2013 S/Andrew Charles Laubach, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015202 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Air. Located at: 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Joshua M Najera, 7912 Tinaja Ln., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua M Najera, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015852 Filed: Jul 22, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. eAdvantage Realty; B. eAdvantage Marketing. Located at: 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Edward Marsh, 4225 Executive Square #600, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Edward Marsh, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014277 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoehn Acura. Located at: 5550 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Hoehn Motors Inc., 5475 Car County Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Susanah Peterson, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014280 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serri Home Team. Located at: 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc., 6352 Corte Del Abeto #I, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014279 Filed: Jul 06, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. All Set Escrow. Located at: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. All Set Escrow Inc., 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/29/2021 S/Serri Rowell, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9013926 Filed: Jul 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towne Centre Animal Hospital. Located at: 8915 Towne Centre Dr. #110, San Diego CA San Diego 92122. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vineyard Veterinary Acquisitions Inc., 3597 Granite Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2020 S/Sarah Vineyard, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25623

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015647 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dimes Media. Located at: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Mailing Address: 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. Registrant Information: 1. Dimes San Diego LLC, 8039 Balboa Ave. #A, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Frick, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015171 Filed: Jul 15, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Surfboards Inc.; B. Encinitas Surf & Sport; C. Encinitas Surf Shop; D. Surfboards Encinitas; E. Encinitas Surf Shoppe. Located at: 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Surfboards Inc., 107 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/05/1975 S/Marc Adam, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9014806 Filed: Jul 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Camellia Home. Located at: 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Magneon Homes, Inc., 1018 Camellia St., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/28/2018 S/Bernadette Balungcas, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015643 Filed: Jul 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tech Repairs. Located at: 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Materials Energy Research Inc., 12744 Via Esperia, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2008 S/Thomas Arrhenius, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015737 Filed: Jul 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Sign Group. Located at: 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Edward Mendez, 28007 Grassy Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Edward Mendez, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9015092 Filed: Jul 14, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aunt Mary’s Italian Cookies Co.; B. DeFalco. Located at: 797 North Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Information: 1. Mary DeFalco, 1934 White Birch Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2020 S/Mary DeFalco, 07/30, 08/06, 08/13, 8/20/2021 CN 25613